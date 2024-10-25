Bradley/Grombacher: Chubby Snacks Sued for False Advertising Regarding Sugar Content

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit was filed against Chubby Snacks, maker of pre-packaged sandwiches, alleging the company increased the sugar content in their products without altering the packaging.

With the tag line boasting "we cut crusts, not corners", Chubby Snacks presents themselves as a health-conscious snack option for parents to give their children. However, according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court, the nutritional panel on the back of the products do not accurately reflect the sugar content of each of the products.

According to the lawsuit, the nutrition panel grossly undervalues the amount of sugar included in these products.

In one example given in the complaint, the peanut butter and grape product contains 3 grams of sugar on the panel. However, third-party testing revealed the sandwiches actually contain as much as 6.53 grams of sugar, more than twice the stated amount.

In another sample, in the peanut butter and strawberry product, the panel claims it contains 2 grams of sugar, but industry standard testing revealed the actual content is actually 5.3 grams per sandwich, almost three times the stated amount.

"In an era where parents are trying desperately to help their kids avoid sugary snacks, and the health hazards that go with them, Chubby Snacks has blatantly misled consumers on their packaging," said attorney Kiley Grombacher. "Parents are led to believed they are helping their children avoid all kinds of blood-sugar related problems, while in reality Chubby Snacks is putting two, sometimes three times as much sugar as they claim."

The complaint also alleges that the colorful packaging and imagery grabs attention of kids and parents on the shelves, while boasting "low-sugar, high protein, high fiber" products. The lead plaintiff in the suit alleges she would never have bought the product if the correct amount of sugar were placed on the package. Chubby Snacks' products are more expensive than competitors, and the suit alleges the only draw for consumers was the low sugar claims.

The case is Ifonia Gelen et al. v. Chubby Snacks, Inc., U.S. District Court Northern District of California, San Francisco Div., Case No. 3:24-cv-07416.

About Bradley/Grombacher LLP

