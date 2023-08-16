Bradlink LLC Elevates Small Business Success as Silver Sponsor at SABOC 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradlink LLC, a distinguished technical service firm with a strong legacy since its inception in 2004, proudly announced its pivotal role as a Silver Sponsor at the San Antonio Business Opportunity Conference (SABOC) 2023 and Small Business is BIG Business in Government Training . This annual event, held today in the vibrant city of San Antonio, Texas, provided a dynamic platform for small businesses interested in doing business mostly with federal then state and local government agencies.

Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA and MBDA award winning small business providing exceptional technical services to government agencies for 19 years. Headquarters in the Lone Star state - Houston, Dallas and Austin - with reach into other regions of the U.S. Visit bradlinkllc.com to learn more. Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC is a long time supporter of other small businesses and realize the contributions that small businesses make in the U.S. economy and collaborating with local, state and federal agencies helps make a positive difference. Photo of GS10KSB visit to DC pushing for initiatives that support small businesses.

With over 19 years of industry excellence, Bradlink LLC has emerged as a trailblazer in providing innovative solutions to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. As an SBA 8(a) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), the company's commitment to excellence and empowerment has been consistently recognized.

The company's achievements have been marked by notable accolades, including being the proud recipient of the San Antonio Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Award in 2017. Furthermore, Bradlink's dedication to fostering growth was underlined by the prestigious title of SBA Woman Business Champion for Region VI in 2016.

Bradlink's President, Helen Callier, has been a driving force in the company's success. In 2023, her influential expertise earned her a prominent spot on page 49 of the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide, showcasing her as a thought leader in the industry.

At SABOC 2023, Bradlink LLC embraced the opportunity to leverage its extensive experience and knowledge to empower small businesses aspiring to make their mark in the federal sector. As a Silver Sponsor, the company facilitated engaging workshops, providing insights into driving growth during challenging times, and how to do business with Joint Based San Antonio area agencies.

Moreover, Bradlink's sponsorship of this event manifested its commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration. The company's representatives actively reached out to other peers during to review synergies and strategies for growth within the federal arena.

Highlighting its dedication to innovation, Bradlink exhibited its latest technological solutions tailored to address the unique challenges faced by businesses in the federal sector. This commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements showcased the company's promise of delivering cutting-edge services.

As the event drew to a close, Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, expressed gratitude to Sheena Little, SBA Deputy Director, Area V, President of SABOC and to the event organizers. "SABOC serves as a beacon of empowerment for small businesses, and we are honored to have contributed as a Silver Sponsor. We commend the event's dedication to fostering collaboration and growth within the federal landscape."

Bradlink LLC's involvement with SABOC 2023 not only reinforced its commitment to nurturing small businesses but also solidified its status as a frontrunner in thought leadership and making a difference in driving economic growth. The company's legacy of excellence, empowerment, and collaboration positions it as a key partner for businesses seeking success within the federal domain.

For media inquiries and further information about Bradlink LLC's impactful participation in SABOC 2023, please contact:

Lave Cal, Marketing Manager Bradlink LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281.361.5809

To learn more about Bradlink LLC and its rich history of contributions in government contracting, visit www.bradlinkllc.com.

SOURCE Bradlink LLC