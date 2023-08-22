Bradlink LLC President Helen Callier Featured in Prestigious SBA Small Business National Resource Guide

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradlink LLC, a renowned technical services firm with a distinguished track record since 2004, is elated to announce that its President, Helen Callier, has achieved a remarkable milestone by being featured on page 49 of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Business National Resource Guide for 2023. This prestigious recognition, amidst a staggering pool of 33.4 million small businesses in the United States, underscores Callier's exceptional leadership and Bradlink's significant contributions to the industry.

Bradlink has worked on DFW International Airport projects for over 15 years. From landside to airside projects involving taxiways, ARFF's, roads and hangar, Bradlink staff have played a key role in aviation. Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC along with Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of Bradlink LLC on a client's newly constructed commercial building in Humble, Texas in 2023. Bradlink team members work closely with clients in Houston area, North Texas, Austin Hill Country and in San Antonio, Texas and other regions in state to assist clients with strategies and approaches to bring their vision into reality.

With nearly two decades of excellence, Bradlink LLC has emerged as a beacon of innovation and success, leaving an indelible mark in the aviation and transit markets. The company's extensive portfolio boasts noteworthy projects such as the Houston METRO Light Rail Purple Line and the DFW International Airport Terminal C High C Gates Modular project, cementing Bradlink's position as a leader in the field of technical services.

Helen Callier's feature in the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide is a testament to her remarkable journey as an influential leader within the small business landscape. "It's truly an honor to be recognized among the dynamic entrepreneurs featured in this year's SBA Small Business National Resource Guide," Callier remarked. "This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Bradlink team with a focus on providing exceptional services and growing in the federal marketplace."

The SBA Small Business National Resource Guide plays a pivotal role in spotlighting exceptional small businesses across the nation, highlighting their achievements, contributions, and insights. The guide serves as an invaluable resource for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, offering a wealth of information and inspiration for navigating the complex landscape of business ownership.

Helen Callier's journey with Bradlink LLC has been one of determination and visionary leadership. Under her guidance, Bradlink has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by businesses in the aviation and transit sectors. The company's success stories, such as its involvement in the Houston METRO Light Rail Expansion, DART's Light Rail, and the Houston Airport System FIS projects, have solidified its reputation for excellence.

"Bradlink's journey has been fueled by a passion for innovation, a dedication to excellence, and a commitment to fostering growth," said Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager at Bradlink LLC. "Helen Callier's feature in the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide is a well-deserved recognition of her leadership, which has been instrumental in driving our company's success."

Bradlink LLC's continuous dedication to innovation and industry leadership sets a shining example to encourage other small businesses across the nation. As a technical service firm, the company's contributions extend beyond project completion, leaving a lasting impact on the aviation and transit sectors through its dedication to quality, efficiency, and visionary leadership.

For media inquiries and further information about Helen Callier's feature in the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide, as well as Bradlink LLC's contributions to the aviation and transit industries and in the federal market, please contact:

Lave Cal, Marketing Manager Bradlink LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281.361.5809

To learn more about Bradlink LLC and its rich history of contributions in government contracting, visit www.bradlinkllc.com.

SOURCE Bradlink LLC