Bradlink President Helen Callier Hosts Let's Talk Business: A Podcast Discussion on Small Business Opportunities with City of Houston and University of Houston

HOUSTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of the highly acclaimed podcast "Let's Talk Business" is set to feature two distinguished guests who will shed light on the exciting opportunities available for small, minority, woman, and Historically Underutilized certified businesses in the Houston area. The brainchild of and sponsored by Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce (TCRBCC), this podcast episode, to stream live on June 9, 2023, will focus on the initiatives and benefits of doing business with the City of Houston and the University of Houston.

Helen Callier, Bradlink LLC President and TCRBCC Advisory Board Member to host June 9, 2023 Let's Talk Business podcast with Dr. Porscha Jackson, Business Development Manager, City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity and Dr. Linelle Clark, Director of Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program at the University of Houston.

Hosted by Helen Callier, President of Bradlink, TCRBCC Advisory Board Member, this episode brings together renowned experts in the field of business development and small business support. The guests joining the show are Porscha Jackson, Ph.D., Business Development Manager at the City of Houston's Office of Business Opportunity, and Linelle Clark, Ph.D., Director of HUB Operations at the University of Houston.

In this episode, Dr. Porscha Jackson will provide an insightful update on the initiatives and benefits of engaging in business with the City of Houston. Dr. Jackson's expertise and experience in supporting small, minority and woman certified businesses will provide invaluable information for entrepreneurs seeking opportunities with the City.

Dr. Linelle Clark, as the Director of HUB Operations at the University of Houston, will share her extensive knowledge on the topic of "Doing Business with the University of Houston: What Makes Your Business a Success." Listeners will gain essential insights into the strategies and best practices for successful collaboration with one of the leading tier-one educational institutions in the U.S.

"We are also honored to feature such special guests that are committed to the success of small businesses growing through government contracts landed at the City of Houston and University of Houston. Doing so helps to create jobs and to enhance the Houston area economy." Helen Callier, Bradlink LLC, and Chamber Advisory Board Member.

Ms. Callier's expertise and experience as an esteemed minority, woman and HUB certified business will offer additional perspectives on the importance of engaging in meaningful business relationships within the community and with the City plus UH.

The podcast episode is scheduled for release on June 9, 2023, and is titled "Let's Talk Business." Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals interested in exploring opportunities with the City of Houston and the University of Houston are encouraged to tune in to this insightful discussion.

For more information about the podcast, please visit https://tricountyregionalblackchamber.org/podcast/. Stay tuned for the release of this enlightening episode, as Dr. Porscha Jackson, Dr. Linelle Clark, and Helen Callier come together to share their expertise and provide valuable insights into small business opportunities in the Houston area.

About Helen Callier

Helen Callier (AKA), B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Prairie View A&M University and graduate on the Goldmans Sachs 10KSB Program, is President of Bradlink LLC, a Technical Services firm and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Texas. Recognized as HBJ's Women Who Mean Business, SBA Women Business Champion and serving as Advisory Board Vice Chair for Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and Advisory Board Member for SubContractors USA News, Helen is known as a point guard in the business community. She is a published author, dynamic speaker and a valuable contributor in the business community and volunteer supporting Texans.

About the Podcast

"Let's Talk Business" is a popular podcast that focuses on business development, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. Hosted by Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, the podcast invites industry experts, business leaders, and influential voices to discuss a wide range of topics relevant to its business members and to the broader community.

