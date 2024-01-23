Bradlink's President - Helen Callier to Speak at the University of Texas Austin Readiness Training Program for HUB's Graduation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradlink LLC's president – Helen Callier will speak at the University of Texas at Austin signature IC2 Institute's Readiness Training Program (RTP) Graduation for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB's). Helen leads an award-winning SBA small business and industry recognized government contracting firm that provides technical services to various local agencies including Austin Independent School District (AISD).

This training program for HUB's consists of five training sessions including the following:

Bradlink provides QA Inspection, Construction Scheduling, Permitting and other technical services as a prime and as a subcontractor on aviation, transit, educational and federally funded projects. Helen Callier, president of Bradlink LLC

1)Local government HUB / MWBE and DBE Program Overviews and Bid Databases, 2) Communicating Your Capabilities, Value Propositions and Elevator Pitches, 3) State and University HUB/DBE/SBE Program Overviews, 4) Small Business Finance and Getting a Loan and 5) Regional Technical Assistance Resources

With 20 years of proven industry experience in government contracting, Bradlink is branded as a trailblazer and innovator in providing technical solutions on aviation, education and healthcare projects.

Callier says, "It's truly a privilege to share my firm's story, insights, and tips on obtaining government contracts with other small businesses. Texas is a great place to start and grow a small business and the sessions the HUB's have attended place them in a strong position."

Bradlink's achievements have been marked by notable projects such as working on the AISD Bond Program, supporting key projects at Austin Bergstrom Airport, and providing project controls on the Houston Airport System New Federal Inspection Services Building at Bush IAH.

"We're thrilled for our president is participating in UT Austin's IC2 Institute's RTP graduation this year. We are grateful for TXDOT folks recommending Helen as one of this year's speakers to IC2 Institure as she offers a wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of Bradlink LLC

Bradlink's President, Helen Callier, has been a driving force in the company's success. In 2023, her influential expertise earned her a prominent spot on page 49 of the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide, showcasing her as a thought leader in the industry.

About Helen Callier

Helen Callier (AKA), B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Prairie View A&M University and graduate on the Goldmans Sachs 10KSB Program, is President of Bradlink LLC, a Technical Services firm and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Texas. Recognized as HBJ's Women Who Mean Business, SBA Women Business Champion, former State of Texas Commissioner of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and serving as Advisory Board Vice Chair for Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and Advisory Board Member for SubContractors USA News, Helen is known as a point guard in the business community. She is a regular blogger, a published author, dynamic speaker and a valuable contributor in the business community and supporting Texans.

About Bradlink LLC

Bradlink LLC, with offices in Houston, Austin and Dallas, Texas is a technical services firm that provides program management, building design, permit expediting, construction oversight, and facilities support services primarily to government agencies. Clients of Bradlink include the Houston Airport System, JACOBS, ATKINS, Hensel Phelps, Austin ISD, and the USACE.

Bradlink has received many business awards and recognitions including a recent MWDBE Firm of the Year from the Government Procurement Breakfast Forum and A/E Services Firm of the Year from the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association (RHCA).

