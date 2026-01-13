Bradlink's President: Helen Callier to Speak at the University of Texas Austin Readiness Training Program for HUB's Graduation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradlink LLC's president - Helen Callier will speak at the University of Texas at Austin signature IC2 Institute's Readiness Training Program (RTP) Graduation for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB's). Helen leads an award-winning SBA small business and industry recognized government contracting firm that provides technical services to various local agencies including Austin Independent School District (AISD).

Helen Callier, President and CEO of Bradlink LLC heading to a client meeting in Texas. Helen Callier, President and CEO of Bradlink LLC by company fleet truck.

This training program for HUB's provides Regional Technical Assistance Resources, reviews government databases to register in and presents information on government contracting. The final session and graduation are designed to motivate the mostly start-up companies to propose and position their firms to win government contracts.

With 20 years of proven industry experience in government contracting, Bradlink is branded as a trailblazer and innovator in providing technical solutions on transit, education and healthcare projects.

Callier says, "It's truly a privilege to share my firm's story, insights, and tips on obtaining government contracts with other small businesses. Texas is a great place to start and grow a small business and the sessions the HUB's have attended place them in a strong position."

Bradlink's achievements have been marked by notable projects such as working as a Prime on the 2022 $2.44 billion AISD Bond Program, supporting key projects at Austin Bergstrom Airport, and serving as BIM Lead for the CMAR on the Houston Airport System Hobby International $470 million 7-gate Expansion project.

"We're excited that our Leader has been invited again to speak during UT Austin's IC2 Institute's RTP last session and graduation this year. I believe Helen's business insights will motivate members of the co-hort to execute their growth plans as there are lots of opportunities in Texas to pursue." Moruf Jimoh, Technical Manager of Bradlink LLC

Bradlink's President, Helen Callier, has been a driving force in the company's success. In 2025, Bradlink received numerous industry awards including from the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum, Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and recognized by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association. Also, in 2023, her influential expertise earned her a prominent spot on page 49 of the SBA Small Business National Resource Guide, showcasing her as a thought leader in the industry.

About Helen Callier

Helen Callier (AKA), B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Prairie View A&M University and graduate on the Goldmans Sachs 10KSB Program, is President of Bradlink LLC, a Technical Services firm and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Texas. Recognized as HBJ's Women Who Mean Business, SBA Women Business Champion, former State of Texas Commissioner of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and serving as an Advisory Board Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce. Helen is known as a point guard in the business community. She is a regular blogger for SubContractors USA News, a published author, dynamic speaker and a valuable contributor in the business community in Texas.

About Bradlink LLC

Bradlink LLC, with offices in Houston, Austin and Dallas, Texas, is a technical services firm, with over two decades of experience, provides program management, building design, permit expediting, construction oversight, and facilities support services primarily to government agencies. Clients of Bradlink include the Houston Airport System, JACOBS, Atkins Realis', Hensel Phelps, Austin ISD, EXP US, and USACE.

