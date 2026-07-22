Brado AI Joins Coalition for Health AI to Advance Responsible, Provider-Anchored AI in Healthcare

Membership reflects Brado AI's commitment to clinically governed AI that helps health systems improve patient access, care navigation, and provider capacity

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brado AI, a healthcare engagement and technology company, today announced it has joined Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) to accelerate the development of clinically governed, provider-anchored AI that supports responsible patient access and care navigation.

CHAI is the leading coalition driving responsible AI adoption in the health sector and setting the gold standard for AI best practices. The organization's mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the healthcare ecosystem to ensure health AI is trusted, safe, and secure. CHAI fosters collaboration across the sector, including industry, government, academia, and patient communities, to advance responsible health AI deployment.

"Health systems are rapidly assessing where AI can safely and meaningfully improve access, navigation, and care delivery," said Rich Loomis, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Brado AI. "By joining CHAI, Brado AI is contributing to the broader healthcare conversation on responsible AI governance while continuing to advance provider-anchored technology that extends clinical reach and helps patients access the right care with greater precision."

Brado AI's membership in CHAI aligns with its provider-anchored, patient-centered approach to AI, which helps health systems guide patients to the right care at the right time with greater precision and less friction. The company's Conversational Engagement Platform supports responsible AI adoption by improving access, strengthening care navigation, and extending provider reach within clinically governed workflows.

The announcement comes as CHAI recently released a series of governance playbooks − developed by CHAI community workshops and workgroups that included 150+ health AI leaders – covering eight domains to help health organizations use AI with transparent, trusted processes. These resources underscore the importance of practical governance frameworks such as healthcare organizations transition from AI exploration to real-world deployment.

Brado AI's responsible AI commitments include a clinically governed, provider-anchored approach that supports, rather than replaces, clinical judgment. Its platform is designed to improve patient access and care navigation, support operational goals, integrate with Epic, strengthen care continuity, and enable intelligent navigation across the patient journey.

‍About Brado AI

Brado AI is a healthcare technology company focused on developing and deploying applied artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering, the Conversational Engagement Platform (CEP), helps providers engage, guide, and support patients across care journeys through trusted, AI-driven interactions. Brado AI partners with healthcare organizations to extend access, improve navigation, and strengthen connection to care. Learn more at www.brado.ai.

About Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

CHAI was started by clinicians. The coalition's mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted, secure and safe. The CHAI membership is open and rapidly expanding. Today, we consist of more than 3,000 members including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about CHAI membership at chai.org/membership.

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SOURCE Brado AI