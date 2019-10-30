Brad's Deals Announces Annual 60 Days of Deals Shopping Event

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals , a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, today announced their 10th annual 60 Days of Deals event will kick off Friday, November 1 and continue through Tuesday December 31 at bradsdeals.com/collections/60-days-of-deals .

Brad's Deals will promote one exclusive deal per day that shoppers will not find anywhere else from some of the biggest brands like Kate Spade, JBL, Nike, Columbia and many more. Each deal will be announced at midnight (Eastern Time) and communicated to Brad's Deals' readers via the home page, mobile app deal feed and daily newsletter.

From jewelry to electronics to home decor and fashion, the 60 Days of Deals event will feature a large variety of discounts just in time for the seasonal shopping rush including:

A collection of Pandora charms for $19.99

Personalized holiday ornaments for $11

A 4-person laser tag set for $60

A custom photo canvas for $14

"Why wait until Black Friday? We're celebrating the holiday shopping season starting November 1 by offering our valued customers some of the most unique, exclusive deals only available at Brad's Deals," said Casey Runyan, Managing Editor for Brad's Deals. "We hope our customers enjoy the surprise and delight of the deals to be announced, but also understand that behind the scenes our team has been listening every day to better understand what's important to them so that we can deliver the best 60 Days of Deals shopping event yet."

All prices are subject to change, available for a limited time, and while supplies last. For more information on 60 Days of Deals, click here to see a video overview.

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

