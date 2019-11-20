Brad's Deals Announces Promotion of Chief Operating Officer Amy Bourne to President

"Amy is an experienced, trusted and respected leader who consistently delivers results," said Brad Wilson, CEO, Brad's Deals. "With her demonstrated ability to drive growth and efficiently manage internal operations, I am confident that Amy will excel in her new role."

With Brad's Deals since 2013, Bourne started as Vice President of Product Development. In this role she led advancements to create an enhanced, interactive website for Brad's Deals including features that allowed visitors a more shareable and personalized experience. Other technological growth achievements for Bourne included completely rebuilding the Brad's Deals operating platform, boasting improvements in speed and stability, and employing new native iOS and Android applications that continue to rank in the top 50 for lifestyle categories. She also led the development of a new B2B platform, Axis, that helps Brad's Deals leverage untapped markets and partnerships, test and analyze merchant performance, employ operational adjustments and increase revenue.

As COO, Bourne established an updated corporate roadmap to drive growth and create a more authentic brand and mission for the company. Her strategic direction and unique business acumen have set her apart from typical leaders. For example, no matter the title or level Bourne includes employees in all corporate planning initiatives, thereby aligning and inspiring them on how their individual roles impact the whole of Brad's Deals.

Said Bourne, "I am honored by the promotion. Brad's Deals is a dynamic organization that continues to evolve and meet the demands of a quickly changing online retail environment. The opportunities to build upon our current business strategy to drive revenue and provide our readers and merchant partners with exceptional service and a stellar experience are abundant. We are in an excellent position for continued growth and I am proud to be part of this team at such a pivotal moment in time."

Bourne has more than 20 years of technology experience including previous senior leadership positions with Centro Media, Tribune Interactive, Unicast and MatchLogic. Her leadership in the technology industry has been recognized through different achievements and awards including: CIO 100 – CIO Magazine; Top CTO – InfoWorld; Prominent Woman in Tech Finalist 2014 and 2019 - Illinois Technology Association; Women in Tech Award for Inspiring Innovators – Women Tech Founders; and Woman in Tech Award Finalist - Built in Chicago Moxie Awards.

Alongside her leadership at Brad's Deals, Bourne has exercised a strong commitment to community service. She is an active volunteer for the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Coral Restoration Foundation.

