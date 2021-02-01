Brad's Deals Appoints Molly LeCronier as Head of Corporate Communications

Communicating Brad's Deals' mission, values and vision is a priority initiative for the company. In her role, LeCronier will lead the development and execution of Brad's Deals' communications strategy and oversee all aspects of communications, including media relations, analyst relations, social media, crisis and issues management, content strategy and branding, as well as internal communications.

"Molly's stellar experience and in-depth understanding of our brand strategy and corporate values will play a vital role as we continue to grow our company and communicate our service and mission to consumers," said Bourne. "She was a tremendous asset to our company as a consultant, and I am honored to have her joining the leadership team where she will play an invaluable role developing our communications roadmap and positioning Brad's Deals for the future."

LeCronier said, "I am very excited to join a company that has an amazing history, tremendous customer base and countless growth opportunities ahead. Corporate communications is key to Brad's Deals' continuing evolution, from building credibility and trust with key stakeholders to conveying a solid value proposition to creating a compelling narrative. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to advance Brad's Deals' story."

LeCronier has more than 20 years of professional experience working in senior roles with various organizations and leaders. She founded Anomolly Consulting in 2019 where she successfully jump-started public relations efforts for her clients, including Brad's Deals.

Prior to Anomolly, LeCronier served in leadership positions with Houston-based Integrate Agency and Ward. Before that, she was a Senior Vice President with Hill & Knowlton where she led the West Coast digital practice in Los Angeles and worked with some of the world's most notable brands, including eBay, HP, Motorola, Qualcomm and Gap. She also worked for Ruder Finn and BSMG Worldwide in New York City where she began her career.

LeCronier is actively involved in her community of Lake Charles, Louisiana where she is an assistant director of the Chennault International Airshow and a three-time board director and member of the Junior League. She received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Michigan State University.

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at www.bradsdeals.com .

Media Contact

Please email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brad's Deals