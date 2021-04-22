Brad's Deals Encourages Customers to Shop "Eco-Consciously"

Consumers can expect to find deals on a range of unique array of sustainable products within the Eco Shop such as: a truly indestructible and recyclable dog chew toy; a facial cleansing cloth kit including reusable cotton and bamboo face rounds; and a crack-resistant lunch box made from discarded rice husks that is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Currently, 20 retailers are participating in Brad's Deals' Eco Shop with more expected to join. They include:

Brondell

Bulletproof Pet Products

Charmed Crates

Divine Dips

Electric City Roasting

Flash E-Sales

Grosche

Happy Lily Boutique

Ivy and Sage Market

Kitsch

MakeUp Eraser

Minimal Bottle

My Gift Shop

Peltz

Pinch Spice Market

Sonix

Urban Leaf

Wares with Purpose

Wild Lotus

WowSoZen

In addition to externally promoting the eco-conscious purchase of products that are economical and convenient for the household, Brad's Deals continues to deploy its own internal practices across the organization that reduce the carbon footprint. Some of the steps the company has taken toward a greener commitment includes: eliminating the use of plastic plates and utensils; providing employees with reusable water bottles and coffee mugs; and composting and recycling paper, plastic, and electronic items.

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at www.bradsdeals.com .

Media Contact

Please email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brad's Deals

Related Links

www.bradsdeals.com

