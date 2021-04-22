Brad's Deals Encourages Customers to Shop "Eco-Consciously"
Apr 22, 2021, 16:00 ET
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day 2021, Brad's Deals has launched the Eco Shop, a collection of products raising awareness about eco-friendly living that are intentionally designed to nurture a healthier planet.
Consumers can expect to find deals on a range of unique array of sustainable products within the Eco Shop such as: a truly indestructible and recyclable dog chew toy; a facial cleansing cloth kit including reusable cotton and bamboo face rounds; and a crack-resistant lunch box made from discarded rice husks that is microwave and dishwasher safe.
Currently, 20 retailers are participating in Brad's Deals' Eco Shop with more expected to join. They include:
- Brondell
- Bulletproof Pet Products
- Charmed Crates
- Divine Dips
- Electric City Roasting
- Flash E-Sales
- Grosche
- Happy Lily Boutique
- Ivy and Sage Market
- Kitsch
- MakeUp Eraser
- Minimal Bottle
- My Gift Shop
- Peltz
- Pinch Spice Market
- Sonix
- Urban Leaf
- Wares with Purpose
- Wild Lotus
- WowSoZen
In addition to externally promoting the eco-conscious purchase of products that are economical and convenient for the household, Brad's Deals continues to deploy its own internal practices across the organization that reduce the carbon footprint. Some of the steps the company has taken toward a greener commitment includes: eliminating the use of plastic plates and utensils; providing employees with reusable water bottles and coffee mugs; and composting and recycling paper, plastic, and electronic items.
About Brad's Deals
Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at www.bradsdeals.com.
