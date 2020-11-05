Brad's Deals Gets Consumers into the Spirit with its First-Ever Holiday Shopping Special
Broadcast Segment Premieres on November 6 and Features Black Friday Shopping Tips and Insights on This Season's Hottest Wish List Gifts
Nov 05, 2020, 14:58 ET
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals, a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, is helping consumers get merry and bright this holiday shopping season by airing its first-ever broadcast special produced by Broadry.
The Brad's Deals Holiday Shopping Special features the company's very own deal experts offering tips on how to shop smartly during this very different Black Friday season and giving their perspective on some of the hottest products found on consumers' wish lists this year in categories including home décor, electronics, toys, gaming consoles and personalized gifts.
Hosted by lifestyle journalist and retail trend tracker Julie Loffredi, the festive Brad's Deals Holiday Shopping Special premieres on Friday, November 6 in Austin, TX and will repeat air in several major markets nationwide until Sunday, November 8, as reflected by the following market listing information. (All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.)
|
November 6, 2020
|
• Austin, TX
|
KEYE
|
2:30 a.m.
|
• Baltimore, MD
|
WNUV
|
6 a.m.
|
November 7, 2020
|
• Buffalo, NY
|
WUTV
|
12 a.m.
|
• Mobile-Pensacola, AL-FL
|
WPMI
|
12:30 a.m.
|
• New York, NY
|
WLNY
|
3:30 p.m.
|
November 8, 2020
|
• San Antonio, TX
|
KABB
|
12:30 a.m.
|
• Little Rock, AR
|
KATV
|
1 a.m.
|
• Tulsa, OK
|
KTUL
|
1:30 a.m.
|
• Chattanooga, TN
|
ETVC
|
6 a.m.
|
• Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC
|
WMYV
|
6:30 a.m.
|
• Richmond, VA
|
WRLH
|
8 a.m.
|
• Oklahoma City, OK
|
KOCB
|
9:30 a.m.
|
• Birmingham, AL
|
WABM
|
10 a.m.
|
• Myrtle Beach, SC
|
WPDE
|
11 a.m.
|
• San Antonio, TX
|
KMYS
|
12 p.m.
|
• El Paso, TX
|
KDBC
|
10:30 p.m.
For consumers outside of the market listing areas, the broadcast special is available for immediate viewing here on YouTube.
About Brad's Deals
Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Molly LeCronier
917-282-4613
[email protected]
SOURCE Brad's Deals