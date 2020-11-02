Brad's Deals Helps to Make the Season Bright by Launching 11th Annual 60 Days of Deals Shopping Event

From jewelry to electronics to home decor and fashion, 60 Days of Deals features a large variety of discounts just in time for the seasonal shopping rush including:

Personalized ornaments under $10

$20 puffer jackets for women and men

puffer jackets for women and men 1 carat diamond bracelet for $48

"We are experiencing a vastly different holiday shopping season where safe and cost-effective online shopping practices are a top priority for consumers," said Casey Runyan, Managing Editor for Brad's Deals. "We hope 60 Days of Deals provides our shoppers with the surprise and delight the event traditionally brings, and also some comfort in knowing our team remains committed to identifying deals on thousands of brands important to them…because for us if it's not the best price, it's not Brad's Deals."

All prices are subject to change, available for a limited time, and while supplies last.

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Molly LeCronier

Brad's Deals

[email protected]

917-282-4613

SOURCE Brad's Deals

Related Links

www.bradsdeals.com

