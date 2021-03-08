Brad's Deals Launches the "S-H-E Shop" to Celebrate International Women's Day

"Celebrating the contributions of women in business is important to Brad's Deals. I am proud on this International Women's Day that we can say 50 percent of our workforce comprises innovative, inspiring and fearless female leaders," said Amy Bourne, President and COO of Brad's Deals. "However, we understand gender equality is not commonplace everywhere and we choose to challenge the bias outside our walls. We hope our customers will visit the S-H-E Shop and help us support women-owned businesses in retail as we all work towards a gender equal world."

Customers can visit the S-H-E Shop to discover exclusive savings that honor and empower women-owned retail businesses in different categories including beauty, fashion, home decor and baby. The shop features female-led retailers including:

A Sight for Sport Eyes Gia Roma My Heart Jewelry Access Denied Happy Lily Boutique Rusted Orange Craftworks Avery Jane Co Ive and Sage Market Shop Resin Molds Bee+Me Jama Party Simple Leaf Decor Blessed Be Boutique Jules Enchanting Gifts Tot Gifts Charmed Crates Kitsch Wares with Purpose Dazzle and Charms Little Bumper Whizz Divine Dips Live Everyday Fierce Zabava Parties Ettika Makeup Eraser

Fuschia Shoes Mianes Shoppe



Visit the S-H-E Shop here: https://www.bradsdeals.com/collections/she-shop .

