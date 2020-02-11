Brad's Deals Named Amongst 2019 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation®'

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals, a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, today announced that it has been acknowledged as one of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation®' – the only online marketplace named to the 2019 list and amongst the top 101 companies scored.

The Best and Brightest Program honored 540 national winning organizations from across the United States out of 5,000 nominations. Brad's Deals was selected following a confidential survey by an independent research firm of all U.S. employees that evaluated key measures in various categories, including communications, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

Brad's Deals was honored for its award-winning benefits program that includes a wholistic approach to health and wellness, 401k matching, well-being contribution for HSA, training and professional memberships, great work-life integration with flexible work-at-home schedules, and a paid sabbatical. With a 'work hard, play hard' mentality, the company offers unique experiences for its employees including weekly catered lunches, complimentary snacks and beverages, games, and creative workspaces. Brad's Deals also celebrates diversity and inclusion, and fosters innovation through an in-house Women's Technology Accelerator program.

Brad's Deals President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Bourne said, "We are proud to be named to the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation' list. This award is for every Brad's Deals employee that breathes life into our mission and values with passion and purpose. We take great pride in this acknowledgement and are thankful to have established a corporate culture where our employees experience and receive our respect, recognition, and gratitude every day."

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at www.bradsdeals.com.

Media Contact:

Molly LeCronier

Brad's Deals

mlecronier@bradsdeals.com

917-282-4613

SOURCE Brad's Deals

Related Links

http://www.bradsdeals.com

