Brad's Deals Racks Up Three Corporate Culture Awards

'Inspiring Workplace' for Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion and 2021 'Best and Brightest Company to Work for in Chicago'

"Brad's Deals is proud to be acknowledged by both of these organizations. 2020 was certainly an unprecedented and challenging year, yet our employees remained loyal, engaged and productive," said Jessica Adams, Head of People for Brad's Deals. "We take great pride in having established a corporate culture where our employees experience and receive our respect, recognition, and gratitude every day. It truly is because of them that we continue to be rewarded for our efforts."

Inspiring Workplaces

The Inspiring Workplace Awards exist to provide a platform to recognize great places to work and the roles within them. To shine the spotlight on inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization. Brad's Deals was honored with two Inspiring Workplaces awards:

Gold Winner: Inspiring Wellbeing - recognizes an organization's ability to engage staff with the company's goals and future, improve day-to-day productivity and create a better working environment for all.

Silver Winner: Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion - recognizes an organization that clearly demonstrates it actively executed a strategy that put diversity and inclusion at the heart of its business

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Chicago

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. The national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

Brad's Deals was listed for the ninth consecutive time following a confidential survey by an independent research firm of all U.S. employees that evaluated key measures in various categories, including communications, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

About Brad's Deals

The Safest Place to Shop on Earth™, Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at www.bradsdeals.com .

