Brad's Deals Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity, Logo and Website

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals, a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, today announced the launch of its refreshed corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. The changes reemphasize the company's mission to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience. By helping consumers make the best choices on what's important to them, Brad's Deals has saved users more than $200 million annually.

The new look embodies the best of Brad's Deals with a cleaner and more modern aesthetic representing the company's transparency in educating consumers. The bold and friendly color palette expresses Brad's Deals welcoming community and human touch. To illustrate the company's unwavering dedication to consumers, the logo features a new visual representation of its mission by transforming the apostrophe in 'Brad's Deals' into a shopping tag. This symbol exemplifies value and a promise to innovate with every product and service Brad's Deals delivers.

"Since 2001, Brad's Deals has evolved its ecosystem of people, products and services to ensure we honor our mission and always put the customer first," said Amy Bourne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Brad's Deals. "We believe there is a better way to shop that goes beyond price. It's connecting real people with consumers every day to better understand what's important to them so that we can deliver the best savings. The refreshed brand identity better reflects the value this unique shopping experience brings to customers."

In addition, the redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design showcases and celebrates the shopping experience Brad's Deals provides consumers, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience.

Added Bourne, "While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Brad's Deals is and what we bring to market for our customers. Our new identity is innovative, modern, and welcoming - words we would use to describe not only our image, but also the solutions we provide."

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Molly LeCronier

Brad's Deals

mlecronier@bradsdeals.com

917-282-4613

SOURCE Brad's Deals

Related Links

www.bradsdeals.com

