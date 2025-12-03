Bradshaw Home Announces Opening of Tampa-based Innovation and Experience Center

The dynamic new facility officially opened December 2nd

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradshaw Home, a leading designer and marketer of kitchenware, cookware, bakeware, food storage and cleaning products — with owned brands, including GoodCook®, Casabella®, Evercare®, and RhinoStrength®, as well as licensed brands, including Clorox®, Mr. Clean®, Dawn® — yesterday celebrated the official opening of its new Tampa-based Innovation and Experience Center.

The 16,000 square foot facility, located in South Tampa FL, will serve as a multifunctional hub for product design, product testing and enhanced partner collaboration.

"The Bradshaw Home Innovation and Experience Center was designed to enrich product ideation and deepen retailer partnerships by providing a compelling window into our product innovation process," said Tony Hair, CEO of Bradshaw Home. "This new Tampa location continues Bradshaw Home's expansion on the East Coast, extending our footprint beyond the 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center near the Port of Savannah, which opened in 2023."

The Bradshaw Home Innovation and Experience Center features a fully functional test kitchen and test bath, immersive environments offering in-situ product usage of kitchen and cleaning tools. The space also includes full prototyping capabilities and immersive planogram merchandising environments, all built to support cross-functional collaboration and meaningful engagement with retail partners.

The Tampa facility opening marks a strategic milestone in Bradshaw's continued growth and commitment to creating products that bring consumer-centric innovation, ease and value to everyday life.

"Bradshaw Home continues to make formidable advancements in their innovation pipeline," said Josh Schoenfelder, Partner at Arbor Investments. "Investment in the Bradshaw Home Innovation and Experience Center is the latest example of infrastructure enhancement fueling the company's growth. This new facility will elevate and accelerate compelling product development, yielding inspired products that retailers and consumers expect from the Bradshaw Home portfolio of brands."

About Bradshaw Home:

Bradshaw Home designs and markets a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, food storage, tabletop products and cleaning products marketed under nationally recognizable brands including GoodCook®, Casabella®, Evercare®, RhinoStrength® and licensed brands Clorox®, Mr. Clean®, and Dawn®. With a commitment to quality, innovation and value, Bradshaw Home delivers practical, everyday solutions that enhance life at home for millions of families. By developing tailored houseware programs and building lasting partnerships with retailers, Bradshaw maintains the number one market share for kitchenware in the grocery channel, currently distributing in more than 75,000 retail stores in North America. Bradshaw is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries.

