Brady announces continued partnership with XOi

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady Services, a company that provides sustainable, comprehensive building solutions for commercial and industrial facilities in the southern United States, has recently announced their continued partnership with field service technology company XOi Technologies to provide customers with the applied technology program Brady Vision.

Brady Vision is a program utilized company-wide to increase efficiency within technicians' daily routines and provide an exceptional customer experience through greater transparency and streamlined communication.

Brady Vision arms and educates technicians with digital access to an online repository of manuals, wiring diagrams and videos that allow them to solve every issue with ease and expertise. Technicians can also use the Brady Vision tool to collaborate with other remote technicians to solve on-site problems in real time. Leveraging these capabilities reduces the number of callbacks and the amount of time spent on jobs and also increases the number of jobs completed and their profit margins.

Through this extended partnership with XOi, Brady will also begin using Brady Vision to enforce visual documentation on every job site, securely and in an orderly fashion. This tool adds a layer of visibility that builds trust with customers and allows them to make faster and smarter decisions, creating the best customer experience and greatest return on Brady's investment in the technology.

"The folks at Brady were one of the first teams to believe in us and take a chance on our technology before it became what it is today," says XOi CEO Aaron Salow. "We've been grateful for the work they've put into optimizing our platform and contributing back to how we've adapted and improved it. After three years and a ton of growth, Brady's opted to sign on for another five years, during which we look forward to them serving as a cornerstone customer and a testament to success."

About Brady

Brady is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina with locations in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. Founded in 1962 by Chairman Don Brady, the company remains a family owned enterprise, today employing over 500 associates. The company works with building owners, facility managers, developers, architects, engineers and contractors providing sustainable, comprehensive building solutions for commercial and industrial facilities. Brady provides customers with a diverse range of HVAC and building solutions including building automation, energy conservation, green design, performance contracts, access controls, security, mechanical systems, parts and supplies, as well as world-class technical support. Brady is an authorized Trane franchise. For more information, visit www.bradyservices.com or call (800) 849-1915.

About XOi

XOi uses workflow automation, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and machine learning to streamline documentation of service calls, facilitate real time remote support, intelligently archive and resurface service content, and improve customer transparency from the frontlines of field service. We empower our field service customers to effectively put their best tech on every site, which speeds resolution of issues, reduces cost and increases sell- through of recommended maintenance and upgrades. For more information, visit http://www.xoi.io/ or call (800) 230-7047.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE XOi Technologies

Related Links

http://www.xoi.io

