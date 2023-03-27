Brady Hunter Foundation and Revolution Philadelphia Offer Electric Carriages to Replace Horses in Philadelphia

Councilman Mark Squilla Agrees to Introduce Legislation for a Ban

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia is in line to be the first U.S. city to roll out electric carriages and do away with horses once and for all. Eric Lerner, Chief Operating Officer of Brady Hunter Foundation, and Josh Fox, Executive Director of Brady Hunter Foundation have offered to provide Philadelphia with electric carriages from creator Alphonso Hernandez Olmo, with a promise from City Councilman Mark Squilla to introduce legislation for a ban this year.

Revolution Philadelphia, a nonprofit animal rights organization, and Brady Hunter Foundation, met with Councilman Squilla on March 24 to discuss the ongoing problem and proposed an electric carriage prototype for Philadelphia that is already underway. The first carriages to arrive in Philadelphia will be in memory of Ryder, the New York carriage horse that collapsed in Midtown Manhattan last summer.

"All species are created equal. I am so happy to find that the suffering will end for horses in Philadelphia," said Josh Fox. "I helped establish the Brady Hunter Foundation to end animal cruelty and protect wildlife, including the removal of horse-drawn carriages across the country. We're excited to work with Councilman Squilla and the Revolution Philadelphia team to introduce this bill and privately finance the removal of horse-drawn carriages."

"This endeavor is a win-win for Philadelphia. It shows you can retire the horses while also reviving economic opportunities for horse carriage workers," added Eric Lerner. "Electric carriages, like what we are bringing to Philadelphia, will put out to pasture the cruel mistreatment of animals that has gone on for far too long."

"We are very excited to see history made with Philly being the first major US city to do this. Animal-free tourism is the future and we are thrilled to see Philly leading the way. A win for the horses in Philadelphia is a win for horses everywhere," added Tiffany Stair, Revolution Philadelphia.

"With this transition from cruelty to compassion, we anticipate legislation in the near future that will ban horse-drawn carriages for good. Our goal is to never allow horses to be exploited by pulling carriages in Philadelphia again," concluded Stephanie Curson, Revolution Philadelphia.

More information on the electric carriages created by Alphonso Hernandez Olmo is available online at https://compassionatetourism.org/

About Revolution Philadelphia

Revolution Philadelphia a nonprofit, grassroots, animal rights organization founded by women. Revolution Philadelphia was founded by Mansi Bhagwate, an Occupational Therapist and Tiffany Stair, a Registered Nurse. Our goal is to make positive changes in the lives of animals by way of legislation and creating public awareness about animal rights issues.

About Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) founded by philanthropists and animal lovers to end animal cruelty and build sanctuaries globally to protect wildlife.

For Revolution Philadelphia

Tiffany Stair

610-209-9039

[email protected]

Stephanie Curson

610-715-9676

[email protected]

For Brady Hunter Foundation

Andrew Jennings

973-791-3391

[email protected]

SOURCE Revolution Philadelphia