Brady Martz & Associates Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

News provided by

Brady Martz & Associates

19 Jan, 2024, 13:44 ET

MINOT, N.D., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady Martz & Associates ("Brady Martz"), a company providing accounting services to certain entities including Digi-Key Corporation ("Digi-Key"), located in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, has learned that a data security incident may have impacted data belonging to employees of Digi-Key who participated in the Digi-Key Health, Dental, Employee Assistance and Cafeteria Plans ("Digi-Key Plans").

On November 19, 2022, Brady Martz was alerted to unusual activity in our digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, we immediately took steps to secure the environment and arranged independent cybersecurity experts to investigate the matter and assess the extent, if any, of unauthorized access. As a result of this investigation, Brady Martz learned that an unauthorized actor may have accessed a limited portion of data stored within our network. After a thorough review of the accessed data, on August 31, 2023, Brady Martz determined that that certain personal information may have been impacted in connection with the incident.  On September 8, 2023, Brady Martz provided written notice of the incident via US mail to impacted consumers.  As part of supplemental due diligence on the incident, Brady Martz recently learned that the following protected health information regarding some Digi-Key employees' participation in the Digi-Key Plans was involved: name, social security number, home address, and certain enrollment, payment, diagnostic, and claims information.

Brady Martz has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused.  Brady Martz is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information.

Brady Martz has implemented additional advanced technical security measures and monitoring. Brady Martz has also reported the incident to law enforcement.

Brady Martz has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns.  Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8am8pm CST and can be reached at 844-678-3580.  Brady Martz is located at 24 West Central Avenue, Minot, North Dakota 58702.

SOURCE Brady Martz & Associates

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.