BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Bolsters Presence in Texas with Acquisition of Sierra Packaging, Inc.

News provided by

BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions

22 Nov, 2023, 11:10 ET

TYLER, Texas and BELL, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), food service disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired Sierra Packaging, Inc. ("Sierra"), a distributor serving the East Texas marketplace. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sierra offers a wide array of packaging, food service disposables, JanSan and safety products. Led by Larry and Christie Johnson since 1996, the company has grown to become a leading distributor in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of Sierra enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to working with Larry, Christie, and the great team they've put together. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across the Texas marketplace."

"We started with just two employees, a small warehouse and a belief in serving the customer," said Larry Johnson. "Everyone at Sierra is excited to join a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer. We look forward to being part of the team."

About Sierra Packaging, Inc.
Larry and Christie Johnson founded Sierra in 1996 with the vision of providing differentiated service and support to its customer base.  Sierra is a highly valued and strategic supplier to its customers through distinctive products and high-touch customer support and service. Learn more at www.sierrapackaging.net

About BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions
In October of 2023, BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions joined forces to become one company, a leading specialized distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. The company offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help customers succeed. Our more than 6,000 associates serve thousands of customers nationwide in segments including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packing & processing, grocery, and more. The company is driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com, www.individualfoodservice.com, and www.envoysolutions.com

SOURCE BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.