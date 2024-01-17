BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Mark Transformational New Era: Rebranding The Combined Enterprise as BradyPLUS

New brand identity accelerates the company's strategic vision

GLENVIEW, Ill. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading national distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice disposables, and industrial packaging products, unveiled a new name and will rebrand as BradyPLUS. The new corporate identity follows the October 2023 merger of the two companies and is a pivotal step toward realizing the company's strategic priority of operating as one.

"Our new name reflects the transformation of our company, our industry, and our passion for serving our customers. Customers today need more than a company that delivers supplies; they need a partner that provides tailored support and solutions, enabling them to be more successful and their operations more productive," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO & Chairman of BradyPLUS. "The new branding is timely and consistent with the continued radical simplification of our great company – offering integrated capabilities and exceptional experiences nationally, all in service of our customers. In my opinion, we have the only sustainable and scalable model in our space."

The BradyPLUS name honors the company's heritage of family-owned businesses and captures its promise to deliver more each day for customers, communities, and associates. The BradyPLUS name and logo are modernized for the company's next chapter and help further differentiate the company in the marketplace. Brand elements such as the Brady name, the dependable blue color, and the Bee icon are nods to the company's collective history and track record of industry leadership. The overall logo design, the bold orange color, and the addition of the PLUS encapsulates the company's value proposition: Supplies PLUS Support – the most compelling assortment of the best products and brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. The new corporate identity will roll out across different brand touchpoints beginning this Spring.

About BradyPLUS (formerly known as BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions)

BradyPLUS is a leading national distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we serve over 100,000 customers nationwide in end markets that include education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. For more information, please visit www.bradyifs.com and www.envoysolutions.com.

