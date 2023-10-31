BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions Complete Merger Transaction

News provided by

BradyIFS; Envoy Solutions

31 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

GLENVIEW, Ill. and BELL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading distribution companies BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions celebrate the completion of the previously announced merger of the two organizations. The agreement, first announced in August, was pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The companies are now operating as a single organization as of November 1, 2023, and Kenneth D. Sweder, previously BradyIFS' Chairman and CEO, will serve as the Chairman and CEO of the combined enterprise.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions)

  • The merger creates a transformational new organization with nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, an incredible team of nearly 6,000 associates across 180 locations, and more than 100,000 branded and exclusive brand products from leading suppliers.
  • Together, the combined company is one of the largest, most capable distribution platforms in North America, providing a broad range of supplies and expert support to clients focused on facility care (JanSan), foodservice, industrial packaging, and marketing execution.
  • The company's focus on creating high-value and lasting client relationships remains unchanged as it continues to provide products, solutions and support tailored to help clients achieve their operating objectives – cleaner, safer and more successful facilities, and more productive, sustainable operations.

"It's an exciting day for our companies and teams," said Sweder. "We will 'Win as One' by bringing our companies together to deliver the best value for our customers, suppliers, and associates."

Under the agreement, Kelso & Company and its affiliate funds are joined by Warburg Pincus and its affiliate funds, along with BradyIFS management, to collectively become majority owners in the combined business and control the board. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"), previously the majority owners of Envoy Solutions, will maintain a significant minority share in the combined company with representation on the board.

About BradyIFS

With headquarters in Bell, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, BradyIFS is a leading foodservice and JanSan platform in North America. The company sources, manages, and distributes a broad range of products to thousands of customers in segments including education, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, and more. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com and www.individualfoodservice.com.

About Envoy Solutions

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. The company specializes in JanSan, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help their client-partners succeed. The company is driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

SOURCE BradyIFS; Envoy Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.