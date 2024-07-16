BradyPLUS Drives Growth in the NY Metropolitan Area with the Acquisition of TED Supply

ELIZABETH, N.J. and LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice and industrial packaging products, has acquired TED Supply, a distributor of JanSan supplies, foodservice, and a wide range of other products for not-for-profit, healthcare, real estate, and property management clients in the New York metropolitan area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TED Supply is a single-source distributor offering personalized support - from customer service to sourcing and delivery. Founded in 2014, TED Supply's mission is to be a dedicated sourcing partner for non-profit organizations driven by a passion for serving others.

"The acquisition of TED Supply enables us to extend our geographic footprint further in a heavily populated area and to expand our capabilities across our core market segments," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyPLUS. "With this new partnership, we increase our presence in the New York area, strengthen our product portfolio, and create greater operational efficiencies. I am excited to work with Joel Dreifus and the rest of his dedicated team at TED Supply."

"We are thrilled to join the BradyPLUS organization," said Joel Dreifus, Founder of TED Supply. "Our entire team looks forward to being part of a growing company with similar values, which will enable us to provide the highest standard of customer service with the greatest resources for our customers."

About TED Supply

Founded in 2014 by Joel Dreifus and driven by a passion to serve others, TED Supply was built with the vision to be the single supply source for the non-profit community. TED Supply's mission is to provide exemplary customer care from start to finish and a wide variety of supplies, from the standard to the extraordinary. For more information, please visit www.tedsupply.com.

About BradyPLUS (formerly known as BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions)

BradyPLUS is a leading national distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we serve over 100,000 customers nationwide in end markets, including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. For more information, please visit www.bradyplus.com.

SOURCE BradyPLUS