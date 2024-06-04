BradyPLUS Expands Industrial Packaging Coverage in Western United States with Acquisition of Idaho Package Company (iPAK)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho and LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice, and industrial packaging products, has acquired Idaho Package Company, an industrial and agricultural custom packaging distributor serving the greater Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington regions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

iPAK offers a wide array of industrial and agricultural packaging products and equipment. Founded in 1983, iPAK has grown into a leading value-added distributor in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of iPAK enables us to scale a priority geography and to expand our industrial packaging capabilities," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyPLUS. "This partnership also will bring us additional reach, product depth and support across an important and growing category. I look forward to working with the strong and dedicated team at iPAK."

"We are very excited to become part of the BradyPLUS organization," said Conn Hix, President and CEO of iPAK. "We are pleased to join a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer."

About Idaho Package Company

Founded in 1983 by Doug Hix, Idaho Package Company (iPAK) was built with the vision to provide extremely personal and differentiated service and support to its customer base. With food-safe distribution centers strategically positioned in Eastern and Western Idaho, iPAK continues to grow and scale its business by providing customers with value-added product and inventory management solutions.

About BradyPLUS (formerly known as BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions)

BradyPLUS is a leading national distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we serve over 100,000 customers nationwide in end markets, including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. For more information, please visit www.bradyplus.com.

