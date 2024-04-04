BradyPLUS Strengthens Presence in Northeast with Acquisition of EcoIndustrial

SCRANTON, Pa. and LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired The EcoIndustrial Family of Companies ("EcoIndustrial"), distributors serving the greater Northeastern Pennsylvania marketplaces. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EcoIndustrial offers a wide array of industrial packaging, foodservice disposables, JanSan and safety products. Led by Sean McCormack and Dan Frascella since 2011, these companies have grown to become leading distributors in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of EcoIndustrial enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyPLUS. "I look forward to working with Sean, Dan and the entire EcoIndustrial team. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across Pennsylvania."

"We are very excited to become part of the BradyPLUS organization," said Sean McCormack, President. "Our teams are looking forward to joining a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer."

About The EcoIndustrial Family of Companies

Sean McCormack and Dan Frascella formed what today is the EcoIndustrial family of companies, which includes Keystone Packaging, Northeast Penn Supplies and Northeast Industrial, in 2011. Their vision was to provide extremely personal and differentiated service and support to their customer base. Each company is highly valued and strategic suppliers to their customers through distinctive products and high-touch customer support and service.

About BradyPLUS (formerly known as BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions)

BradyPLUS is a leading national distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we serve over 100,000 customers nationwide in end markets, including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. For more information, please visit www.bradyplus.com.

