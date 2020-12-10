Braeburn Announces Arbitration Determination that It Did Not Materially Breach Its License Agreement with Camurus AB

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braeburn announces that a tribunal appointed by the ICC International Court of Arbitration decided that Braeburn did not materially breach its license agreement with Camurus for the development and commercialization of an extended-release buprenorphine subcutaneous injection product. As a result of this decision, Braeburn retains all North American development and commercialization rights to the product as described in the license agreement, which remains in full effect.

This decision follows an arbitration hearing initiated by Braeburn in response to the issuance of a material breach notice from Camurus.

The decision, which is final as to all substantive bases alleged by Camurus, reserves a decision on the allocation of legal costs associated with the arbitration.

About Braeburn

Braeburn is dedicated to delivering solutions for people living with the serious consequences of opioid use disorder. Our mission is to advance next-generation therapies, with individualized dosing regimens and delivery options, to address the escalating disease burden of opioid use disorder faced by patients, healthcare professionals, payers and society. For more information about Braeburn, please visit https://braeburnrx.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations:

Colleen Saltmer: [email protected]

SOURCE Braeburn

Related Links

http://www.braeburnrx.com

