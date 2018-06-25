Braeburn Appoints Richard Malamut, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Braeburn announces that Richard Malamut, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Malamut brings to Braeburn more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and clinical leadership experience at emerging and leading biopharmaceutical companies.
Dr. Malamut will lead a team of clinical and medical professionals that are committed to Braeburn's mission to help address the opioid addiction epidemic. He will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Mike Derkacz, President and CEO of Braeburn.
"We are very pleased to welcome Rick to the Braeburn team as we continue to develop new treatments to address the unmet needs of patients living with opioid addiction," Derkacz said. "Rick brings solid R&D, clinical and academic experience that is critical to building our pipeline and portfolio."
Richard comes to Braeburn from Avanir Pharmaceuticals where he was Chief Medical Officer with responsibility for the strategic and operational leadership of clinical development, non-clinical development, pharmacovigilance, R&D operations, biostatistics, regulatory affairs, and medical affairs. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. His experience also includes roles of increasing responsibility focusing on early clinical development and translational medicine at Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.
"It's an honor to join Braeburn at a critical time when patients with opioid use disorder are in need of innovative solutions," said Dr. Malamut. "I look forward to working with this dedicated and talented team."
Dr. Malamut earned his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and completed both a residency in neurology and a fellowship in neuromuscular disease. He worked as a board-certified academic and clinical neurologist for 17 years and has more than 50 publications in the fields of neuromuscular disease, autonomic disease, neurodegenerative disease, and pain medicine.
About Braeburn
Braeburn is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering solutions for people living with the serious, often fatal consequences of opioid addiction. The company's mission is to advance a portfolio of next-generation therapies, with individualized dosing regimens and delivery options, to address the escalating disease burden of addiction faced by patients, healthcare professionals, payers and society. For more information about Braeburn, please visit www.braeburnrx.com.
