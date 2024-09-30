Braeburn Debuts Inspiring Docuseries Celebrating Advocates Uplifting Communities to Combat the Opioid Crisis

"Reframe and Reclaim: Shaping the Future of Recovery Stories" follows eight Philadelphia-based advocates in their efforts to educate and increase community awareness of this public health crisis

The three-part series is now available on the Braeburn website and YouTube channel

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braeburn Inc. today announced the launch of Reframe and Reclaim: Shaping the Future of Recovery Stories, a mini docuseries on BraeburnRx.com aimed at destigmatizing opioid use disorder (OUD) and celebrating the compelling advocacy of community champions. The program features eight inspiring advocates from Philadelphia who are making a significant impact on the community. These dedicated individuals support and uplift those in their recovery journey by meeting individuals where they are.

Opioid use disorder – a chronic, yet treatable, complex disease – requires sustainable public health interventions and collaboration from our community to address the psychological, social, and economic needs that are prevalent with this disease. By highlighting local changemakers, many who have personally struggled with addiction, Reframe and Reclaim aims to increase understanding of the complexity of addiction and empower communities to work together to address different aspects of each individual's recovery journey.

"It's critical that we listen to the stories of people in addiction and recovery, as these individuals and their organizations are frequently leading the charge for change and equipped to share what the community needs most," said Mike Derkacz, President and CEO at Braeburn. "Through the powerful perspectives of brave advocates, the Reframe and Reclaim docuseries highlights how individuals work to uplift the OUD community."

The advocates featured in Reframe and Reclaim have a unique understanding of the challenges and barriers faced by people with OUD and their loved ones. They share their personal experiences in tackling stigma, discrimination, and lack of access to care that often affect those with this disease. All three episodes of Reframe and Reclaim: Shaping the Future of Recovery Stories, as outlined below, are available on BraeburnRx.com or Braeburn's YouTube channel.

Episode 1: Recovery Champions Transforming Their Communities Hear from individuals willing to share their personal journeys with addiction and the impactful work they're doing to make a difference in their communities.

Episode 2: Coordinated Care: Addressing Addiction through Accessible Resources Healthcare experts and advocates outline essential steps to bridge resource gaps and ensure coordinated care, providing individuals struggling with addiction with ready access to diverse pathways of care.

Episode 3: Thriving Together: Sustaining Recovery From Addiction Begins with Community Support Advocates emphasize the essential role of community support in offering individuals with ongoing connection, resources, and shared experiences, all of which are vital in fostering recovery.



About Braeburn

Braeburn is dedicated to delivering solutions for people living with the serious consequences of opioid use disorder (OUD). At Braeburn, we challenge the status quo and champion transformation of the management of OUD by partnering with the community to create a world where every person with OUD gets the best possible care and opportunity to reach their full potential.

