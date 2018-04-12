Braeburn Launches Brave Action

"By providing a go-to resource with the latest information about OUD, Brave Action is intended to spark a collaborative partnership among key stakeholders to better understand and tackle the leading healthcare crisis of our time," said Mike Derkacz, President and CEO of Braeburn. "It's critical that we all work together to advance the care of these patients and continue to dispel myths and remove stigmas associated with this chronic brain disease."

Further information about this initiative will be made available at the Brave Action booth during the American Society of Addition Medicine (ASAM) Annual Conference this week in San Diego. Information may also be accessed anytime at www.BraveAction.com.

About Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Braeburn is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering solutions for people living with the serious, often fatal consequences of opioid addiction. The company's mission is to advance a portfolio of next-generation therapies, with individualized dosing regimens and delivery options, to address the escalating disease burden of addiction faced by patients, healthcare professionals, payers and society. For more information about Braeburn, please visit www.braeburnpharmaceuticals.com.

