Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces New $75 Million Revolving Credit Facility

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility which replaces the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature next month. The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and bears interest at a range of 2.25% - 3.50% over LIBOR, depending on the leverage level of the Company. There are two, one-year extension options subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The new credit facility includes the opportunity to expand the borrowing capacity by up to $175 million to an aggregate size of $250 million. Since the Company had a zero balance on the previous credit line, no cash was utilized to pay it down upon termination. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as the sole lead arranger & sole bookrunner and Bank of America, N.A. as the administrative agent. Other participating lenders include KeyBank National Association and Morgan Stanley.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.