BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Braemar. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) and Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) also each received a letter stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.

