Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans

"We are pleased to close this refinancing which addressed our only 2019 debt maturity," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This increased financial flexibility meaningfully improves our liquidity position and lowers our average interest rate."

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

