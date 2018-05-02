Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts

Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Dividend yield of approximately 6.1%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share

or per diluted share Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.3% to $237.21 during the quarter

during the quarter Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter as compared with $0.46 per diluted share from the prior year quarter

per diluted share for the quarter as compared with per diluted share from the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDAre was $29.8 million for the quarter, compared with $24.9 million for the prior year quarter

for the quarter, compared with for the prior year quarter Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the acquisition of the 266-room Ritz-Carlton Sarasota in Sarasota, FL for $171 million

for Subsequent to quarter end, the Company rebranded from Ashford Hospitality Prime to Braemar Hotels & Resorts effective April 24, 2018

Capex invested during the quarter was $15.7 million

REBRANDING TO BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

On April 24, 2018 the Company officially rebranded from Ashford Hospitality Prime to Braemar Hotels & Resorts, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol BHR.

Rebranding to Braemar Hotels & Resorts marks a key milestone in the Company's strategy to focus on owning luxury hotels and resorts and capitalizing on the long-term superior performance of that segment of the lodging industry. Since announcing a revised strategy in early 2017, the Company has made substantial progress in rationalizing its non-core portfolio and announced the acquisition of three world-class luxury hotels – The Hotel Yountville in Napa Valley, California, The Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. Currently, Braemar has the highest portfolio RevPAR of any lodging REIT, and thus has the highest quality hotel portfolio in the public markets.

The name "Braemar" pays homage to the Braemar Castle in Scotland and reinforces Braemar's relationship with the Ashford group of companies, as the name "Ashford" was originally selected based on a castle in Ireland. Additionally, the Braemar Castle signifies luxury, strength and stability, which highlights the Company's continued commitment to serve as the protector of capital for its shareholders and dedication to maximizing shareholder value.

Braemar will continue to be externally-advised by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) and will maintain the mutually beneficial relationship with the Ashford group of companies.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME FROM HURRICANES AND WILDFIRES

During the first quarter, the Company recognized $4.9 million of business interruption income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas and the Pier House Resort related to lost profits for the period of December 2017 through February 2018 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Additionally, during the first quarter, the Company recorded $1.8 million in business interruption income for the Bardessono hotel and the Hotel Yountville related to lost profits for the period of October through December 2017 due to the impact of the Northern California wildfires. The Company has a deductible of $500,000 associated with this claim.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the business interruption claims at these properties although it expects that claims at the Pier House, Bardessono and Hotel Yountville will be nearing an end as operations at those properties return to normal.

RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA ACQUISITION

On April 4, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the 266-room Ritz-Carlton Sarasota in Sarasota, FL for $171 million ($643,000 per key). The purchase price represents a trailing twelve-month cap rate, as of December 31, 2017, of 6% and the Company expects to realize a stabilized unleveraged yield of approximately 8% on its investment. The Company also closed on the acquisition of a 22-acre plot of vacant land adjacent to the golf course for $9.7 million that is currently entitled for residential development. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the Company financed the hotel with a $100 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.65% and has a five-year term. The property will continue to be operated as a Ritz-Carlton under a management agreement with Ritz-Carlton.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At March 31, 2018, the Company had total assets of $1.4 billion. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $826 million of mortgage debt of which $47 million related to its joint venture partner's share of debt on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 4.7%.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of twelve properties. During the first quarter of 2018, eight of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 12 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (8 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR decreased 9.8% to $209.27 for all hotels on a 9.0% decrease in ADR and a 0.9% decrease in occupancy

for all hotels on a 9.0% decrease in ADR and a 0.9% decrease in occupancy Comparable RevPAR increased 2.3% to $237.21 for hotels not under renovation on a 0.6% increase in ADR and a 1.7% increase in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the twelve hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

"We continue to execute on our strategic objectives and are excited to introduce Braemar Hotels & Resorts to further reflect our strategy to focus on the luxury segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota continues our plan of recycling capital into higher quality, higher RevPAR assets consistent with our overall investment strategy. Going forward, we remain focused on maximizing the returns on our existing investments through rigorous asset management and capital investment."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (719) 457-2605. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 10, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 2397548.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2018 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, May 3, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us. None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App has been updated to reflect the newly-rebranded Braemar Hotels & Resorts. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price. A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's annual net operating income by the purchase price. Net operating income is the property's funds from operations minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues. Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues. Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA divided by total revenues. Funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") in April 2002, represents net income (loss) computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties and extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and net of adjustments for the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,406,476



$ 1,403,110

Accumulated depreciation (258,173)



(257,268)

Investments in hotel properties, net 1,148,303



1,145,842

Cash and cash equivalents 95,223



137,522

Restricted cash 63,385



47,820

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $77 and $94, respectively 19,692



14,334

Insurance receivable 14,203



8,825

Inventories 1,429



1,425

Note receivable 8,098



8,098

Deferred costs, net 566



656

Prepaid expenses 5,943



3,670

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value 18,652



18,124

Investment in OpenKey 1,997



—

Derivative assets 1,004



594

Other assets 15,400



9,426

Intangible assets, net 22,476



22,545

Due from related party, net 873



349

Due from third-party hotel managers 5,748



4,589

Total assets $ 1,422,992



$ 1,423,819









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 821,053



$ 820,959

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 57,468



56,803

Dividends and distributions payable 8,374



8,146

Due to Ashford Inc., net 267



1,703

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,231



1,709

Intangible liability, net 3,555



3,569

Other liabilities 1,681



1,628

Total liabilities 894,629



894,517









5.50% Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 106,123



106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 46,259



46,627

Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,517,295 and 32,120,210 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 325



321

Additional paid-in capital 472,220



469,791

Accumulated deficit (91,769)



(88,807)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 380,776



381,305

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (4,795)



(4,753)

Total equity 375,981



376,552

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,422,992



$ 1,423,819



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 REVENUE





Rooms $ 65,507



$ 67,418

Food and beverage 23,500



24,473

Other 13,482



5,365

Total hotel revenue 102,489



97,256

Other —



40

Total revenue 102,489



97,296

EXPENSES





Hotel operating expenses:





Rooms 14,918



15,797

Food and beverage 15,620



16,861

Other expenses 29,664



27,731

Management fees 3,617



3,545

Total hotel operating expenses 63,819



63,934

Property taxes, insurance and other 5,604



5,074

Depreciation and amortization 13,006



11,971

Impairment charges 12



—

Advisory services fee:





Base advisory fee 2,107



2,003

Reimbursable expenses 420



547

Incentive fee 170



—

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,547



(1,685)

Transaction costs 488



4,328

Corporate, general and administrative:





Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation —



18

Other general and administrative 28



3,856

Total operating expenses 88,201



90,046

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 14,288



7,250

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (3)



—

Interest income 200



112

Other income (expense) (63)



(157)

Interest expense (9,191)



(7,153)

Amortization of loan costs (988)



(1,049)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (2)



(1,963)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 528



3,091

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 73



(898)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,842



(767)

Income tax (expense) benefit (572)



478

NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,270



(289)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 42



21

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (292)



255

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 4,020



(13)

Preferred dividends (1,707)



(1,673)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,313



$ (1,686)









INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED





Basic:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 0.07



$ (0.07)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,680



27,267

Diluted:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 0.07



$ (0.07)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 31,683



27,267

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16



$ 0.16



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 4,270



$ (289)

Interest income (200)



(112)

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 10,179



8,202

Depreciation and amortization 13,006



11,971

Income tax expense (benefit) 572



(478)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 3



—

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (2)



—

EBITDA 27,828



19,294

Impairment charges on real estate 12



—

EBITDAre 27,840



19,294

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 43



49

Transaction and management conversion costs 503



4,328

Other (income) expense 63



157

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 2



1,963

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (528)



(3,091)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (73)



898

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,593



(1,668)

Legal, advisory and settlement costs (1,141)



2,945

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs 467



—

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 29,769



$ 24,875





BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 4,270



$ (289)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 42



21

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (292)



255

Preferred dividends (1,707)



(1,673)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 2,313



(1,686)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 12,258



11,251

Impairment charges on real estate 12



—

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 292



(255)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 3



—

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (2)



—

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 14,876



9,310

Preferred dividends 1,707



1,673

Transaction and management conversion costs 503



4,328

Other (income) expense 63



157

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 2



1,963

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (528)



(3,091)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (73)



898

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,593



(1,668)

Legal, advisory and settlement costs (1,141)



2,945

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs 467



—

Adjusted FFO available to the Company and OP unitholders $ 18,469



$ 16,515

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to the Company and OP unitholders $ 0.44



$ 0.46

Weighted average diluted shares 42,440



36,272



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS MARCH 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-Rate

Debt

Floating-

Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable

TTM

Hotel

EBITDA (9)

Comparable

TTM

EBITDA

Debt Yield TIF Philly CY - 1 hotel

June 2018

12.85%

$ 8,098



$ —



$ 8,098



N/A



N/A

Apollo Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas - 1 hotel

December 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



42,000

(1) 42,000



$ 9,575



22.8 % Morgan Stanley Pool - 4 hotels

February 2019

LIBOR + 2.58%

—



277,628

(2) 277,628



48,724



17.6 % GACC Sofitel - 1 hotel

March 2019

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



80,000

(3) 80,000



5,811



7.3 % Credit Agricole Pier House - 1 hotel

March 2019

LIBOR + 2.25%

—



70,000

(4) 70,000



11,162



15.9 % JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek - 1 hotel

April 2019

LIBOR + 2.75%

—



67,500

(5) 67,500





9,467



14.0 % Aareal - 2 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 2.65%

—



189,296

(6) 189,296



31,481



16.6 % Secured revolving credit facility - various

November 2019

Base Rate(8) + 1.25% to 2.50% or

LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

—



—

(7) —



N/A



N/A

BAML Hotel Yountville - 1 hotel

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



51,000



51,000



5,737



11.2 % BAML Bardessono - 1 hotel

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



40,000



40,000



5,256



13.1 % Total









$ 8,098



$ 817,424



$ 825,522



$ 127,213



15.4 % Percentage









1.0 %

99.0 %

100.0 %







Weighted average interest rate









12.85 %

4.58 %

4.66 %











All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in December 2017. (2) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in March 2018. (4) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in March 2018. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (6) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (7) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019. (8) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (9) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED MARCH 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

Total Secured revolving credit facility - various

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

TIF Philly CY - 1 hotel

8,098



—



—



—



—



—



8,098

GACC Sofitel - 1 hotel

—



80,000



—



—



—



—



80,000

Credit Agricole Pier House - 1 hotel

—



—



70,000



—



—



—



70,000

Apollo Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas - 1 hotel

—



—



42,000



—



—



—



42,000

Aareal - 2 hotels

—



—



—



177,486



—



—



177,486

JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



67,500



—



67,500

BAML Hotel Yountville - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



51,000



—



51,000

BAML Bardessono - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



40,000



—



40,000

Morgan Stanley Pool - 4 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



277,628



277,628

Principal due in future periods

$ 8,098



$ 80,000



$ 112,000



$ 177,486



$ 158,500



$ 277,628



$ 813,712

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

2,462



3,120



3,312



2,916



—



—



11,810

Total indebtedness

$ 10,560



$ 83,120



$ 115,312



$ 180,402



$ 158,500



$ 277,628



$ 825,522



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:





Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 65,507



$ —



$ 65,507



$ 67,418



$ 7,116



$ 74,534



(2.83) %

(12.11) %

RevPAR $ 209.27



$ —



$ 209.27



$ 202.35



$ (590.06)



$ 232.11



3.42 %

(9.84) %

Occupancy 78.67 %

— %

78.67 %

78.43 %

(53.16) %

79.38 %

0.31 %

(0.89) %

ADR $ 266.01



$ —



$ 266.01



$ 258.00



$ (1,109.99)



$ 292.40



3.10 %

(9.03) %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.









ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 43,146



$ —



$ 43,146



$ 34,986



$ 7,116



$ 42,102



23.32 %

2.48 %

RevPAR $ 237.21



$ —



$ 237.21



$ 180.63



$ (590.06)



$ 231.81



31.32 %

2.33 %

Occupancy 81.54 %

— %

81.54 %

78.47 %

(53.16) %

80.15 %

3.91 %

1.73 %

ADR $ 290.91



$ —



$ 290.91



$ 230.19



$ (1,109.99)



$ 289.22



26.38 %

0.58 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the eight hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue $ 102,489



$ 97,256



5.38 %

Non-comparable adjustments —



12,956







Comparable total hotel revenue $ 102,489



$ 110,212



(7.01) %















Hotel EBITDA $ 33,605



$ 28,731



16.96 %

Non-comparable adjustments —



4,582







Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 33,605



$ 33,313



0.88 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 32.79 %

29.54 %

3.25 %

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 32.79 %

30.23 %

2.56 %















Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,990



$ 2,223



(10.48) %

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 31,615



$ 26,508



19.27 %

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 31,615



$ 31,090



1.69 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.





ALL HOTELS Three Months Ended NOT UNDER RENOVATION: March 31,



2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue $ 68,184



$ 51,339



32.81 %

Non-comparable adjustments —



12,956







Comparable total hotel revenue $ 68,184



$ 64,295



6.05 %















Hotel EBITDA $ 25,183



$ 17,256



45.94 %

Non-comparable adjustments —



4,582







Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 25,183



$ 21,838



15.32 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 36.93 %

33.61 %

3.33 %

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 36.93 %

33.97 %

2.97 %















Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,215



$ 972



25.00 %

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 23,969



$ 16,284



47.19 %

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 23,969



$ 20,866



14.87 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the eight hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 8,961



$ —



$ 8,961



$ 10,874



$ —



$ 10,874



(17.59) %

(17.59) %

Total hotel revenue $ 13,584



$ —



$ 13,584



$ 15,835



$ —



$ 15,835



(14.22) %

(14.22) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 3,102



$ —



$ 3,102



$ 5,005



$ —



$ 5,005



(38.02) %

(38.02) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 22.84 %





22.84 %

31.61 %





31.61 %

(8.77) %

(8.77) %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 181.02



$ —



$ 181.02



$ 219.68



$ —



$ 219.68



(17.60) %

(17.60) %

Occupancy 78.53 %

— %

78.53 %

86.49 %

— %

86.49 %

(9.20) %

(9.20) %

ADR $ 230.51



$ —



$ 230.51



$ 253.99



$ —



$ 253.99



(9.24) %

(9.24) %

































LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 6,475



$ —



$ 6,475



$ 6,125



$ —



$ 6,125



5.71 %

5.71 %

Total hotel revenue $ 13,012



$ —



$ 13,012



$ 11,236



$ —



$ 11,236



15.81 %

15.81 %

Hotel EBITDA $ 4,859



$ —



$ 4,859



$ 3,887



$ —



$ 3,887



25.01 %

25.01 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 37.34 %





37.34 %

34.59 %





34.59 %

2.75 %

2.75 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 182.60



$ —



$ 182.60



$ 172.73



$ —



$ 172.73



5.71 %

5.71 %

Occupancy 86.27 %

— %

86.27 %

79.87 %

— %

79.87 %

8.01 %

8.01 %

ADR $ 211.67



$ —



$ 211.67



$ 216.25



$ —



$ 216.25



(2.12) %

(2.12) %

































CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 3,419



$ —



$ 3,419



$ 3,473



$ —



$ 3,473



(1.55) %

(1.55) %

Total hotel revenue $ 4,880



$ —



$ 4,880



$ 4,786



$ —



$ 4,786



1.96 %

1.96 %

Hotel EBITDA $ (1,143)



$ —



$ (1,143)



$ (1,176)



$ —



$ (1,176)



2.81 %

2.81 %

Hotel EBITDA margin (23.42) %





(23.42) %

(24.57) %





(24.57) %

1.15 %

1.15 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 91.54



$ —



$ 91.54



$ 92.99



$ —



$ 92.99



(1.56) %

(1.56) %

Occupancy 63.09 %

— %

63.09 %

66.57 %

— %

66.57 %

(5.23) %

(5.23) %

ADR $ 145.11



$ —



$ 145.11



$ 139.67



$ —



$ 139.67



3.89 %

3.89 %

































BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 2,348



$ —



$ 2,348



$ 2,457



$ —



$ 2,457



(4.44) %

(4.44) %

Total hotel revenue $ 4,172



$ —



$ 4,172



$ 3,484



$ —



$ 3,484



19.75 %

19.75 %

Hotel EBITDA $ 1,048



$ —



$ 1,048



$ 233



$ —



$ 233



349.79 %

349.79 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 25.12 %





25.12 %

6.69 %





6.69 %

18.43 %

18.43 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 420.83



$ —



$ 420.83



$ 440.31



$ —



$ 440.31



(4.42) %

(4.42) %

Occupancy 71.36 %

— %

71.36 %

75.70 %

— %

75.70 %

(5.73) %

(5.73) %

ADR $ 589.71



$ —



$ 589.71



$ 581.65



$ —



$ 581.65



1.39 %

1.39 %

































KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 5,473



$ —



$ 5,473



$ 5,682



$ —



$ 5,682



(3.68) %

(3.68) %

Total hotel revenue $ 7,027



$ —



$ 7,027



$ 6,977



$ —



$ 6,977



0.72 %

0.72 %

Hotel EBITDA $ 3,851



$ —



$ 3,851



$ 3,662



$ 9



$ 3,671



5.16 %

4.90 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 54.80 %





54.80 %

52.49 %





52.62 %

2.31 %

2.18 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 428.24



$ —



$ 428.24



$ 444.59



$ —



$ 444.59



(3.68) %

(3.68) %

Occupancy 85.85 %

— %

85.85 %

89.43 %

— %

89.43 %

(4.00) %

(4.00) %

ADR $ 498.80



$ —



$ 498.80



$ 497.15



$ —



$ 497.15



0.33 %

0.33 %

































HOTEL YOUNTVILLE































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 2,116



$ —



$ 2,116



$ —



$ 2,188



$ 2,188



100.00 %

(3.29) %

Total hotel revenue $ 3,420



$ —



$ 3,420



$ —



$ 2,705



$ 2,705



100.00 %

26.43 %

Hotel EBITDA $ 1,241



$ —



$ 1,241



$ —



$ 661



$ 661



100.00 %

87.75 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 36.29 %





36.29 %

— %





24.44 %

36.29 %

11.85 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 293.88



$ —



$ 293.88



$ —



$ 303.82



$ 303.82



100.00 %

(3.27) %

Occupancy 71.36 %

— %

71.36 %

— %

74.54 %

74.54 %

100.00 %

(4.27) %

ADR $ 411.82



$ —



$ 411.82



$ —



$ 407.58



$ 407.58



100.00 %

1.04 %

































PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 9,797



$ —



$ 9,797



$ —



$ 10,034



$ 10,034



100.00 %

(2.36) %

Total hotel revenue $ 18,159



$ —



$ 18,159



$ —



$ 18,810



$ 18,810



100.00 %

(3.46) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 7,048



$ —



$ 7,048



$ —



$ 6,968



$ 6,968



100.00 %

1.15 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 38.81 %





38.81 %

— %





37.04 %

38.81 %

1.77 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 572.93



$ —



$ 572.93



$ —



$ 586.82



$ 586.82



100.00 %

(2.37) %

Occupancy 78.47 %

— %

78.47 %

— %

83.74 %

83.74 %

100.00 %

(6.29) %

ADR $ 730.15



$ —



$ 730.15



$ —



$ 700.74



$ 700.74



100.00 %

4.20 %

































PHILADELPHIA COURTYARD DOWNTOWN































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 6,153



$ —



$ 6,153



$ 4,960



$ —



$ 4,960



24.05 %

24.05 %

Total hotel revenue $ 7,623



$ —



$ 7,623



$ 6,122



$ —



$ 6,122



24.52 %

24.52 %

Hotel EBITDA $ 2,598



$ —



$ 2,598



$ 1,583



$ —



$ 1,583



64.12 %

64.12 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 34.08 %





34.08 %

25.86 %





25.86 %

8.22 %

8.22 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 137.01



$ —



$ 137.01



$ 110.44



$ —



$ 110.44



24.06 %

24.06 %

Occupancy 80.39 %

— %

80.39 %

74.73 %

— %

74.73 %

7.57 %

7.57 %

ADR $ 170.44



$ —



$ 170.44



$ 147.79



$ —



$ 147.79



15.33 %

15.33 %

































PLANO MARRIOTT LEGACY TOWN CENTER































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 5,106



$ (5,106)



$ —



(100.00) %

— %

Total hotel revenue $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 8,559



$ (8,559)



$ —



(100.00) %

— %

Hotel EBITDA $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 3,056



$ (3,056)



$ —



(100.00) %

— %

Hotel EBITDA margin — %





— %

35.71 %





— %

(35.71) %

— %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 140.43



$ (140.43)



$ —



(100.00) %

— %

Occupancy — %

— %

— %

71.78 %

(71.78) %

— %

(100.00) %

— %

ADR $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 195.64



$ (195.64)



$ —



(100.00) %

— %

































SAN FRANCISCO COURTYARD DOWNTOWN































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 8,165



$ —



$ 8,165



$ 8,342



$ —



$ 8,342



(2.12) %

(2.12) %

Total hotel revenue $ 9,280



$ —



$ 9,280



$ 9,621



$ —



$ 9,621



(3.54) %

(3.54) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 3,075



$ —



$ 3,075



$ 3,238



$ —



$ 3,238



(5.03) %

(5.03) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 33.14 %





33.14 %

33.66 %





33.66 %

(0.52) %

(0.52) %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 221.74



$ —



$ 221.74



$ 228.87



$ —



$ 228.87



(3.12) %

(3.12) %

Occupancy 81.04 %

— %

81.04 %

79.30 %

— %

79.30 %

2.19 %

2.19 %

ADR $ 273.60



$ —



$ 273.60



$ 288.62



$ —



$ 288.62



(5.20) %

(5.20) % SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 5,502



$ —



$ 5,502



$ 5,413



$ —



$ 5,413



1.64 %

1.64 %

Total hotel revenue $ 7,431



$ —



$ 7,431



$ 7,498



$ —



$ 7,498



(0.89) %

(0.89) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 2,492



$ —



$ 2,492



$ 2,567



$ —



$ 2,567



(2.92) %

(2.92) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 33.54 %





33.54 %

34.24 %





34.24 %

(0.70) %

(0.70) %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 169.34



$ —



$ 169.34



$ 168.00



$ —



$ 168.00



0.80 %

0.80 %

Occupancy 76.61 %

— %

76.61 %

81.23 %

— %

81.23 %

(5.69) %

(5.69) %

ADR $ 221.04



$ —



$ 221.04



$ 206.81



$ —



$ 206.81



6.88 %

6.88 %

































ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 1,816



$ —



$ 1,816



$ 9,743



$ —



$ 9,743



(81.36) %

(81.36) %

Total hotel revenue $ 6,561



$ —



$ 6,561



$ 15,675



$ —



$ 15,675



(58.14) %

(58.14) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 3,388



$ —



$ 3,388



$ 4,408



$ —



$ 4,408



(23.14) %

(23.14) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 51.64 %





51.64 %

28.12 %





28.12 %

23.52 %

23.52 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 243.25



$ —



$ 243.25



$ 601.42



$ —



$ 601.42



(59.55) %

(59.55) %

Occupancy 75.81 %

— %

75.81 %

78.68 %

— %

78.68 %

(3.65) %

(3.65) %

ADR $ 320.87



$ —



$ 320.87



$ 764.40



$ —



$ 764.40



(58.02) %

(58.02) %

































TAMPA RENAISSANCE































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 5,282



$ —



$ 5,282



$ 5,243



$ —



$ 5,243



0.74 %

0.74 %

Total hotel revenue $ 7,340



$ —



$ 7,340



$ 7,463



$ —



$ 7,463



(1.65) %

(1.65) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 2,046



$ —



$ 2,046



$ 2,268



$ —



$ 2,268



(9.79) %

(9.79) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 27.87 %





27.87 %

30.39 %





30.39 %

(2.52) %

(2.52) %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 200.31



$ —



$ 200.31



$ 198.81



$ —



$ 198.81



0.75 %

0.75 %

Occupancy 88.07 %

— %

88.07 %

84.08 %

— %

84.08 %

4.75 %

4.75 %

ADR $ 227.44



$ —



$ 227.44



$ 236.45



$ —



$ 236.45



(3.81) %

(3.81) %

































BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL































Selected Financial Information:































Rooms revenue $ 65,507



$ —



$ 65,507



$ 67,418



$ 7,116



$ 74,534



(2.83) %

(12.11) %

Total hotel revenue $ 102,489



$ —



$ 102,489



$ 97,256



$ 12,956



$ 110,212



5.38 %

(7.01) %

Hotel EBITDA $ 33,605



$ —



$ 33,605



$ 28,731



$ 4,582



$ 33,313



16.96 %

0.88 %

Hotel EBITDA margin 32.79 %





32.79 %

29.54 %





30.23 %

3.25 %

2.56 %

Selected Operating Information:































RevPAR $ 209.27



$ —



$ 209.27



$ 202.35



$ (590.06)



$ 232.11



3.42 %

(9.84) %

Occupancy 78.67 %

— %

78.67 %

78.43 %

(53.16) %

79.38 %

0.31 %

(0.89) %

ADR $ 266.01



$ —



$ 266.01



$ 258.00



$ (1,109.99)



$ 292.40



3.10 %

(9.03) %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited)





TTM Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-comparable

Adjustments

Comparable



2018

2018

2018 CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 40,412



$ —



$ 40,412



Total hotel revenue $ 57,065



$ —



$ 57,065



Hotel EBITDA $ 15,769



$ —



$ 15,769



Hotel EBITDA margin 27.63 %





27.63 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 201.30



$ —



$ 201.30



Occupancy 86.67 %

— %

86.67 %

ADR $ 232.26



$ —



$ 232.26















LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 25,033



$ —



$ 25,033



Total hotel revenue $ 45,725



$ —



$ 45,725



Hotel EBITDA $ 15,712



$ —



$ 15,712



Hotel EBITDA margin 34.36 %





34.36 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 174.07



$ —



$ 174.07



Occupancy 85.22 %

— %

85.22 %

ADR $ 204.25



$ —



$ 204.25















CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 24,787



$ —



$ 24,787



Total hotel revenue $ 33,396



$ —



$ 33,396



Hotel EBITDA $ 5,811



$ —



$ 5,811



Hotel EBITDA margin 17.40 %





17.40 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 163.64



$ —



$ 163.64



Occupancy 80.06 %

— %

80.06 %

ADR $ 204.39



$ —



$ 204.39















BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 13,305



$ —



$ 13,305



Total hotel revenue $ 18,389



$ —



$ 18,389



Hotel EBITDA $ 5,256



$ —



$ 5,256



Hotel EBITDA margin 28.58 %





28.58 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 587.96



$ —



$ 587.96



Occupancy 75.89 %

— %

75.89 %

ADR $ 774.71



$ —



$ 774.71















KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 16,993



$ —



$ 16,993



Total hotel revenue $ 23,282



$ —



$ 23,282



Hotel EBITDA $ 11,171



$ (9)



$ 11,162



Hotel EBITDA margin 47.98 %





47.94 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 327.84



$ —



$ 327.84



Occupancy 76.19 %

— %

76.19 %

ADR $ 430.28



$ —



$ 430.28















HOTEL YOUNTVILLE











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 10,256



$ 1,285



$ 11,541



Total hotel revenue $ 13,019



$ 1,571



$ 14,590



Hotel EBITDA $ 5,165



$ 572



$ 5,737



Hotel EBITDA margin 39.67 %





39.32 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 394.47



$ —



$ 395.25



Occupancy 71.67 %

— %

72.33 %

ADR $ 550.44



$ —



$ 546.46















PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 18,550



$ —



$ 18,550



Total hotel revenue $ 40,128



$ —



$ 40,128



Hotel EBITDA $ 9,467



$ —



$ 9,467



Hotel EBITDA margin 23.59 %





23.59 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 267.48



$ —



$ 267.48



Occupancy 59.99 %

— %

59.99 %

ADR $ 445.86



$ —



$ 445.86















PHILADELPHIA COURTYARD DOWNTOWN











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 27,530



$ —



$ 27,530



Total hotel revenue $ 33,363



$ —



$ 33,363



Hotel EBITDA $ 13,236



$ —



$ 13,236



Hotel EBITDA margin 39.67 %





39.67 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 151.15



$ —



$ 151.15



Occupancy 83.23 %

— %

83.23 %

ADR $ 181.62



$ —



$ 181.62















PLANO MARRIOTT LEGACY TOWN CENTER











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 11,657



$ (11,657)



$ —



Total hotel revenue $ 18,691



$ (18,691)



$ —



Hotel EBITDA $ 6,514



$ (6,514)



$ —



Hotel EBITDA margin 34.85 %





— %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 134.83



$ (134.83)



$ —



Occupancy 73.18 %

(73.18) %

— %

ADR $ 184.26



$ (184.26)



$ —















SAN FRANCISCO COURTYARD DOWNTOWN











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 31,932



$ —



$ 31,932



Total hotel revenue $ 36,588



$ —



$ 36,588



Hotel EBITDA $ 12,574



$ —



$ 12,574



Hotel EBITDA margin 34.37 %





34.37 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 214.39



$ —



$ 214.39



Occupancy 80.36 %

— %

80.36 %

ADR $ 266.78



$ —



$ 266.78

SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 31,498



$ —



$ 31,498



Total hotel revenue $ 40,647



$ —



$ 40,647



Hotel EBITDA $ 16,134



$ —



$ 16,134



Hotel EBITDA margin 39.69 %





39.69 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 239.69



$ —



$ 239.69



Occupancy 86.84 %

— %

86.84 %

ADR $ 276.03



$ —



$ 276.03















ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 15,244



$ —



$ 15,244



Total hotel revenue $ 34,843



$ —



$ 34,843



Hotel EBITDA $ 9,575



$ —



$ 9,575



Hotel EBITDA margin 27.48 %





27.48 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 349.17



$ —



$ 349.17



Occupancy 79.70 %

— %

79.70 %

ADR $ 438.12



$ —



$ 438.12















TAMPA RENAISSANCE











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 16,898



$ —



$ 16,898



Total hotel revenue $ 24,002



$ —



$ 24,002



Hotel EBITDA $ 6,780



$ —



$ 6,780



Hotel EBITDA margin 28.25 %





28.25 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 158.02



$ —



$ 158.02



Occupancy 82.95 %

— %

82.95 %

ADR $ 190.51



$ —



$ 190.51















BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL











Selected Financial Information:











Rooms revenue $ 284,095



$ (10,372)



$ 273,723



Total hotel revenue $ 419,138



$ (17,120)



$ 402,018



Hotel EBITDA $ 133,174



$ (5,961)



$ 127,213



Hotel EBITDA margin 31.77 %





31.64 %

Selected Operating Information:











RevPAR $ 208.07



$ (124.58)



$ 213.49



Occupancy 81.07 %

(73.00) %

81.59 %

ADR $ 256.66



$ (170.66)



$ 261.66





NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter Total Hotel Revenue $ 102,489



$ —



$ 102,489



$ 92,514



$ (2,942)



$ 89,572



$ 108,080



$ (6,871)



$ 101,209



$ 116,055



$ (7,307)



$ 108,748

Hotel EBITDA $ 33,605



$ —



$ 33,605



$ 28,168



$ (1,126)



$ 27,042



$ 33,030



$ (2,385)



$ 30,645



$ 38,371



$ (2,450)



$ 35,921

Hotel EBITDA Margin 32.79 %





32.79 %

30.45 %





30.19 %

30.56 %





30.28 %

33.06 %





33.03 %















































EBITDA % of Total TTM 25.2 %





26.4 %

21.2 %





21.3 %

24.8 %





24.1 %

28.8 %





28.2 %















































JV Interests in EBITDA $ 1,990



$ —



$ 1,990



$ 1,620



$ —



$ 1,620



$ 1,618



$ —



$ 1,618



$ 2,642



$ —



$ 2,642



















































Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable





































2018

2018

2018





































TTM

TTM

TTM



































Total Hotel Revenue $ 419,138



$ (17,120)



$ 402,018





































Hotel EBITDA $ 133,174



$ (5,961)



$ 127,213





































Hotel EBITDA Margin 31.77 %





31.64 %



















































































EBITDA % of Total TTM 100.0 %





100.0 %



















































































JV Interests in EBITDA $ 7,870



$ —



$ 7,870









































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-

acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE MARCH 31, 2018 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited)



March 31, 2018 End of quarter common shares outstanding 32,517

Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents) 5,139

Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding 37,656

Common stock price at quarter end $ 9.72

Market capitalization at quarter end $ 366,016

Series B convertible preferred stock $ 124,146

Debt on balance sheet date $ 825,522

Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt $ (47,324)

Net working capital (see below) $ (151,086)

Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 1,117,274





Ashford Inc. Investment:

Common stock owned at end of quarter 195

Common stock price at quarter end $ 95.71

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 18,652





Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,162

Restricted cash $ 62,228

Accounts receivable, net $ 18,236

Insurance receivable $ 14,203

Prepaid expenses $ 5,620

Due from affiliates, net $ 606

Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 3,748

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 18,652

Total current assets $ 213,455





Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 53,995

Dividends payable $ 8,374

Total current liabilities $ 62,369





Net working capital* $ 151,086



* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.







BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)





2018



1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Rooms Actual Estimated Estimated Estimated Capital Hilton Washington D.C. 550 x

x x Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile 415 x x



Philadelphia Courtyard Downtown 499





x San Francisco Courtyard Downtown 410 x x x x St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton 180 x x x x Total

4 3 3 4





(a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.

Exhibit 1

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



2018

2017

2017

2017

March 31, 2018

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

TTM Net income (loss) $ 16,761



$ 35,206



$ 10,705



$ 21,607



$ 84,279

Non-property adjustments 12



(23,720)



1,008



—



(22,700)

Interest income (18)



(13)



(18)



(10)



(59)

Interest expense 3,123



2,986



2,744



2,204



11,057

Amortization of loan costs 199



310



307



271



1,087

Depreciation and amortization 13,006



12,705



14,134



13,468



53,313

Income tax expense (benefit) 154



(607)



(404)



366



(491)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 368



1,301



4,554



465



6,688

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 33,605



28,168



33,030



38,371



133,174

Non-comparable adjustments —



(1,126)



(2,385)



(2,450)



(5,961)

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 33,605



$ 27,042



$ 30,645



$ 35,921



$ 127,213



Exhibit 1 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Capital Hilton Washington D.C.

La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines

Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile

Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Key West Pier House Resort

Hotel Yountville

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Philadelphia Courtyard Downtown

Plano Marriott Legacy Town Center

San Francisco Courtyard Downtown

Seattle Marriott Waterfront

St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

Tampa Renaissance

Hotel Total

Corporate / Allocated

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ 1,334

$ 3,273

$ (3,350)

$ (210)

$ 3,076

$ (37)

$ 5,330

$ 991

$ 74

$ 1,354

$ 1,457

$ 2,324

$ 1,145

$ 16,761

$ (12,491)

$ 4,270 Non-property adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

12

12

(12)

— Interest income (5)

(7)

—

—

—

—

—

(1)

—

—

(3)

(1)

(1)

(18)

(182)

(200) Interest expense —

—

779

415

—

507

734

—

—

—

—

688

—

3,123

6,068

9,191 Amortization of loan cost —

—

—

32

—

35

132

—

—

—

—

—

—

199

789

988 Depreciation and amortization 1,769

1,438

1,426

647

765

664

836

1,543

—

1,674

1,049

259

936

13,006

—

13,006 Income tax expense (benefit) —

124

—

—

—

—

—

2

—

—

—

28

—

154

418

572 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 4

31

2

164

10

72

16

63

(74)

47

(11)

90

(46)

368

(368)

— Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,102

4,859

(1,143)

1,048

3,851

1,241

7,048

2,598

—

3,075

2,492

3,388

2,046

33,605

(5,778)

27,827 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (775)

(1,215)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,990)

1,990

— Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

3

3 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 2,327

$ 3,644

$ (1,143)

$ 1,048

$ 3,851

$ 1,241

$ 7,048

$ 2,598

$ —

$ 3,075

$ 2,492

$ 3,388

$ 2,046

$ 31,615

$ (3,787)

$ 27,828 Non-comparable adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—







Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,102

$ 4,859

$ (1,143)

$ 1,048

$ 3,851

$ 1,241

$ 7,048

$ 2,598

$ —

$ 3,075

$ 2,492

$ 3,388

$ 2,046

$ 33,605







ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER

RENOVATION:





























































Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ —

$ 4,859

$ —

$ 1,048

$ 3,851

$ 1,241

$ 7,048

$ 2,598

$ —

$ —

$ 2,492

$ —

$ 2,046

$ 25,183







Non-comparable adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—







Comparable hotel EBITDA $ —

$ 4,859

$ —

$ 1,048

$ 3,851

$ 1,241

$ 7,048

$ 2,598

$ —

$ —

$ 2,492

$ —

$ 2,046

$ 25,183





























































































































































HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL

(in thousands)

(unaudited)































































































































































GACC Sofitel - 1 hotel $ —

$ —

$ (1,143)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1,143)







Credit Agricole Pier House - 1 hotel —

—

—

—

3,851

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,851







BAML Bardessono - 1 hotel —

—

—

1,048

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,048







BAML Hotel Yountville - 1 hotel —

—

—

—

—

1,241

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,241







Apollo Ritz-Carlton St Thomas - 1 hotel —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,388

—

3,388







Aareal - 2 hotels 3,102

4,859

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

7,961







Morgan Stanley Pool - 4 hotels —

—

—

—

—

—

—

2,598

—

3,075

2,492

—

2,046

10,211







JP Morgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek - 1 hotel —

—

—

—

—

—

7,048

—

—

—

—

—

—

7,048







Total $ 3,102

$ 4,859

$ (1,143)

$ 1,048

$ 3,851

$ 1,241

$ 7,048

$ 2,598

$ —

$ 3,075

$ 2,492

$ 3,388

$ 2,046

$ 33,605











NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the twelve hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset

by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Adjustments have been made to the pre-acquisition results as indicated below:

(a) Management fee expense was adjusted to reflect current contractual rates. (3) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton