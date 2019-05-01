Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, with the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts

Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Dividend yield of approximately 4.6%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $3.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 14.3% to $239.17 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 3.0% to $242.75 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.6% to $263.13 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter.

per diluted share for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre was $34.8 million for the quarter, representing a 15.3% increase over the prior-year quarter.

for the quarter, representing a 15.3% increase over the prior-year quarter. During the quarter, the Company entered into a $50 million Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Ashford Inc.

Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Ashford Inc. During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California .

. During the quarter, the Company refinanced a mortgage loan on 2 hotels with a new loan totaling $195 million .

. The Company announced the planned opening of the Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia. The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, is expected to officially launch in early summer 2019.

Capex invested during the quarter was $36.6 million .

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME

During the first quarter 2019, the Company recognized $6.0 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of December 2018 through February 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas and expects to continue to receive additional BI income through at least the reopening of the property which is scheduled for October 2019.

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM

On January 17, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of future Braemar hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement.

To date, the Company has completed one acquisition under the ERFP, which amounts to $10.3 million in committed funding, or approximately 21% committed utilization of the pledged $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.

RITZ-CARLTON LAKE TAHOE ACQUISITION

On January 15, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California for total consideration of $120 million.

The purchase of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe is the Company's first hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with this acquisition and subject to the terms of the ERFP, Ashford Inc. has committed to providing Braemar with approximately $10.3 million of cash via the future purchase of hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment at Braemar properties. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the Company entered into a $54 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan is interest-only, has a five-year term, and bears interest at LIBOR + 2.10%. The hotel will continue to be managed by Ritz-Carlton.

PLANNED OPENING OF THE NOTARY HOTEL

The Company recently announced the planned opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in Downtown Philadelphia in early summer 2019. This is the new branding for the Company's Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the deluxe hotel has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, fusing Philadelphia's unique soul with its historic legacy and now joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design and craft.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At March 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.8%.

On January 22, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its Aareal Capital mortgage loan with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $187 million and a final maturity date in November 2021. The new loan totals $195 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.70%. The loan remains secured by the same two hotels: the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in La Jolla, CA. Braemar has a 75% ownership interest in the properties.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of March 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen properties. During the first quarter of 2019, ten of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (10 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR increased 3.0% to $242.75 for all hotels on a 5.9% increase in ADR and a 2.8% decrease in occupancy

for all hotels on a 5.9% increase in ADR and a 2.8% decrease in occupancy Comparable RevPAR increased 2.6% to $263.13 for hotels not under renovation on a 2.7% increase in ADR and relatively flat occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On March 13, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

"We continue to diligently execute on our strategic objectives focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By clearly aligning our platform with this segment, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to capitalize on strong consumer confidence trends and a healthy macroeconomic outlook. We have made great progress on our portfolio repositioning and remain on track with our conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown to The Notary Hotel by the end of the second quarter. Shortly thereafter, we expect to complete our Autograph Collection conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown by the end of the year. On the investments front, we are very pleased with our January purchase of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, which delivered strong first quarter performance, resulting in impressive initial returns bolstered by the Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc. Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value with our continued focus on solid operational performance in 2019."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2597. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 9, 2019, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 6337154.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, May 2, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closing GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,719,275



$ 1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation (276,799)



(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net 1,442,476



1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents 73,802



182,578

Restricted cash 86,309



75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $108 and $101, respectively 23,314



12,739

Inventories 2,358



1,862

Prepaid expenses 7,275



4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value 10,821



10,114

Investment in OpenKey 1,872



1,766

Derivative assets 815



772

Other assets 10,314



13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,308



—

Intangible assets, net 5,303



27,678

Due from related party, net 350



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 14,402



4,927

Total assets $ 1,761,719



$ 1,636,487









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 1,046,749



$ 985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 76,777



64,116

Dividends and distributions payable 9,174



8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net 5,114



4,001

Due to related party, net —



224

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,415



1,633

Operating lease liabilities 60,617



—

Other liabilities 26,524



29,033

Total liabilities 1,227,370



1,093,394









5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 106,123



106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 51,010



44,885

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December

31, 2018 16



16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,841,263 and 32,511,660 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 328



325

Additional paid-in capital 514,739



512,545

Accumulated deficit (132,575)



(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 382,508



397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (5,292)



(5,391)

Total equity 377,216



392,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,761,719



$ 1,636,487



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUE





Rooms $ 76,731



$ 65,507

Food and beverage 32,114



23,500

Other 19,663



13,482

Total hotel revenue 128,508



102,489

Other 5



—

Total revenue 128,513



102,489

EXPENSES





Hotel operating expenses:





Rooms 16,982



14,918

Food and beverage 22,210



15,620

Other expenses 38,895



29,664

Management fees 4,416



3,617

Total hotel operating expenses 82,503



63,819

Property taxes, insurance and other 7,460



5,604

Depreciation and amortization 16,686



13,006

Impairment charges —



12

Advisory services fee:





Base advisory fee 2,660



2,107

Reimbursable expenses 580



420

Incentive fee 1,314



170

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,470



2,547

Transaction costs 634



488

Corporate, general and administrative:





Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 19



—

Other general and administrative 1,107



28

Total operating expenses 114,433



88,201

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 14,080



14,288

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (50)



(3)

Interest income 362



200

Other income (expense) (117)



(63)

Interest expense (13,013)



(9,191)

Amortization of loan costs (1,180)



(988)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (312)



(2)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 707



528

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (872)



73

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (395)



4,842

Income tax (expense) benefit (927)



(572)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,322)



4,270

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (99)



42

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 440



(292)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (981)



4,020

Preferred dividends (2,532)



(1,707)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (3,513)



$ 2,313









INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED





Basic:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.11)



$ 0.07

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 32,115



31,680

Diluted:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.11)



$ 0.07

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 32,115



31,683

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16



$ 0.16



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (1,322)



$ 4,270

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 14,193



10,179

Depreciation and amortization 16,686



13,006

Income tax expense (benefit) 927



572

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 50



3

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (49)



(2)

EBITDA 30,485



28,028

Impairment charges on real estate —



12

EBITDAre 30,485



28,040

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 119



43

Transaction and management conversion costs 634



503

Other (income) expense 117



63

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 312



2

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (707)



(528)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 872



(73)

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,528



2,593

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 71



(1,141)

Advisory services incentive fee 1,314



170

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



467

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 11



—

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 34,756



$ 30,139



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (1,322)



$ 4,270

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (99)



42

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 440



(292)

Preferred dividends (2,532)



(1,707)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (3,513)



2,313

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 15,904



12,258

Impairment charges on real estate —



12

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (440)



292

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 50



3

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (51)



(2)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 11,950



14,876

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,707



1,707

Transaction and management conversion costs 634



503

Other (income) expense 117



63

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 225



—

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 312



2

Amortization of loan costs 1,155



964

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (707)



(528)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 872



(73)

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,528



2,593

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 71



(1,141)

Advisory services incentive fee 1,314



170

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



467

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 11



—

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 19,189



$ 19,603

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.44



$ 0.46

Weighted average diluted shares 43,474



42,440



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS MARCH 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-Rate

Debt

Floating-Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable TTM

Hotel EBITDA (7)

Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2019

LIBOR + 2.75%

$ —



$ 67,500

(1) $ 67,500



$ 8,808



13.0 % BAML secured

revolving credit facility

Various

November 2019

Base Rate(3) + 1.25% to 2.50%

or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

—



—

(2) —



N/A



N/A

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

December 2019

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



42,000

(4) 42,000



11,415



27.2 % Credit Agricole

Pier House

March 2020

LIBOR + 2.25%

—



70,000

(5) 70,000



11,195



16.0 % BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%

—



435,000

(6) 435,000



49,892



11.5 % BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



51,000



51,000



5,670



11.1 % BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



40,000



40,000



5,917



14.8 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%

—



100,000



100,000



13,261



13.3 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%

—



54,000



54,000



9,585



17.8 % Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%

—



195,000



195,000



28,718



14.7 % Total













$ —



$ 1,054,500



$ 1,054,500



$ 144,461



13.7 % Percentage













— %

100.0 %

100.0 %







Weighted average

interest rate













— %

4.80 %

4.80 %









All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019. (2) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019. (3) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (4) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in December 2018. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in March 2019. (6) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, Philadelphia Courtyard Downtown, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown and Seattle Marriott Waterfront. (7) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED MARCH 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter

Total BAML secured

revolving credit facility

Various

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Credit Agricole

Pier House

—



70,000



—



—



—



—



70,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

—



42,000



—



—



—



—



42,000

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

—



—



—



67,500



—



—



67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville

—



—



—



51,000



—



—



51,000

BAML

Bardessono

—



—



—



40,000



—



—



40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

—



—



—



—



98,000



—



98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

—



—



—



—



—



54,000



54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

Torrey Pines

—



—



—



—



—



195,000



195,000

BAML Pool

See footnote

—



—



—



—



—



435,000



435,000

Principal due in future periods





$ —



$ 112,000



$ —



$ 158,500



$ 98,000



$ 684,000



$ 1,052,500

Scheduled amortization

payments remaining





—



—



500



1,000



500



—



2,000

Total indebtedness





$ —



$ 112,000



$ 500



$ 159,500



$ 98,500



$ 684,000



$ 1,054,500



(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, Philadelphia Courtyard Downtown, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown and Seattle Marriott Waterfront.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:





Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 76,249



$ 1,719



$ 77,968



$ 65,507



$ 11,321



$ 76,828



16.40 %

1.48 %

RevPAR $ 239.17



$ 722.13



$ 242.75



$ 209.27



$ 879.63



$ 235.74



14.29 %

2.97 %

Occupancy 75.48 %

77.52 %

75.50 %

78.67 %

53.10 %

77.66 %

(4.05) %

(2.78) %

ADR $ 316.86



$ 931.53



$ 321.54



$ 266.01



$ 1,656.55



$ 303.56



19.12 %

5.92 %

NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.