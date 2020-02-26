Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results

Comparable RevPAR for All Hotels Increased 6.2% in the Fourth Quarter

Comparable Total RevPAR for All Hotels Increased 10.2% in the Fourth Quarter

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders was $12.7 Million in the Fourth Quarter

Adjusted Funds From Operations per Share Increased 93% in the Fourth Quarter

Adjusted EBITDAre Increased 25% in the Fourth Quarter

The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Reopened in November 2019

The Maple Grove Presidential Villa Opened at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Completed Sale and Distribution of Ashford Inc. Shares

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.  The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts
  • Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Dividend yield of approximately 8.8%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $12.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.8 million or $0.32 per diluted share.
  • Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 9.9% to $223.70 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 6.2% to $223.70 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 93% over the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $25.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior-year quarter.
  • During the quarter, the Company sold 19,897 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") common stock to Ashford for net proceeds of approximately $0.6 million. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced it had entered into a new secured credit facility to replace its previous secured credit facility.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced that it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $28.1 million, bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $136.3 million.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME
During the quarter, the Company recognized $2.8 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of September 2019 through November 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.  BI income for the full year 2019 totaled $19.3 million and related to lost profits for the period of December 2018 through November 2019.  The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

OPENING OF THE MAPLE GROVE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California. The spacious Presidential Villa is available in its entirety, offering 3,705 square feet of space including three bedrooms at a published rate of $9,000 per night.  The Presidential Villa is also available as three separate large, one-bedroom suites: the Flint Villa, the Jaspe Villa, and the Quartole Villa. Each separate suite boasts a distinctive great room, stately king bedroom, spa bathroom and courtyard.  

REOPENING OF THE PRESTIGIOUS RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS
On December 2, 2019, the Company announced it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI as planned on November 22, 2019.  The property, which had been operating with minimal operations since being struck by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, underwent approximately $100 million in renovations that were substantially funded by insurance proceeds.  The renovation included guestrooms, guest bathrooms, public space, meeting space, ballroom, lobby, F&B outlets as well as several infrastructure projects.  Additionally, during the renovation, several new amenities were added including expanding the meeting space pre-function area, renovating the lobby, expanding the retail space, repositioning the hotel's signature restaurant - Alloro, renovating the Kid's Club, adding a centralized café and market, constructing a family pool with splash pad, and adding 11 luxury pool cabanas.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.  The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.0%. 

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ashford under which Ashford purchased 19,897 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $0.6 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019.  Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary.  Additionally, on November 5, 2019, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata, taxable dividend.

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, and a final maturity date in March 2020.  The new, non-recourse loan totals $80 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%.  The Company's next hard maturity is not until April 2022.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility, which replaced the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in November 2019.  The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and bears interest at a range of LIBOR + 2.25%-3.50%, depending on the leverage level of the Company.  There are two, one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.  The new credit facility includes the opportunity to expand the borrowing capacity by up to $175 million to an aggregate size of $250 million.

On December 4, 2019, the Company entered into separate equity distribution agreements with B. Riley FBR, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, relating to our shares of 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). As part of this "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offering program, the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $40 million of its Series B Preferred Stock.  Since the inception of the ATM program, the Company has sold $1.25 million of its Series B Preferred Stock at an average price of $19.02 and expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Also during the quarter, the Company filed a registration statement for the issuance of up to $700 million of Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock that the Company expects will permit it to issue securities through the financial advisor and registered investment advisor networks over the next 3 years, market conditions permitting. The Company is currently targeting to raise $350 million over that period, and has registered a larger amount to allow for a dividend reinvestment program, as well as the potential for a more favorable reception to the offering concurrent with a more attractive hotel investment market. That registration statement is now effective. Ashford Securities, a division of Ashford Inc., has been established and licensed by FINRA as a broker-dealer, in order to act as dealer-manager on behalf of the Company in respect of the Series E and Series M non-traded preferred stock.  The Company expects to use any proceeds from the sale of the Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock for general corporate purposes and to enable the Company to continue to grow at a time when the retail capital markets are strong and the traditional equity markets are less favorable.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, eleven of the Company's hotels were not under renovation.  The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (11 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR increased 6.2% to $223.70 for all hotels on a 4.5% increase in ADR and a 1.7% increase in occupancy.
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 4.8% to $219.11 for all hotels not under renovation on a 2.1% increase in ADR and a 2.7% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND 
On December 5, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

"We continue to diligently execute on our strategic objectives focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout 2019, we consistently made progress on our portfolio repositioning, capital investment, and the asset management front.  We recently completed the renovation of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, which reopened in November, and also completed The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono.  We remain excited that the renovation and rebranding of the Courtyard Downtown San Francisco to The Clancy, an Autograph Collection Hotel, will be completed this May. Additionally, with our recent refinancing activity, we have pushed out our debt maturities while also lowering our cost of debt.  We will continue to look for opportunities to maximize value for our shareholders and remain focused on delivering solid operational performance. Heading into 2020, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned and has unique aspects that are expected to result in opportunities for RevPAR outperformance."  

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 5, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13697612.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release conference call.  The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, February 27, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.  Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations.  Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock.  When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation:  general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition.  These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release.  The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur.  We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





December 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, gross

$

1,791,174

$

1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation

(309,752)

(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net

1,481,422

1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents

71,995

182,578

Restricted cash

58,388

75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $153 and $101, respectively

19,053

12,739

Inventories

2,794

1,862

Prepaid expenses

4,992

4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value



10,114

Investment in OpenKey

1,899

1,766

Derivative assets

582

772

Other assets

13,018

13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets

82,596


Intangible assets, net

5,019

27,678

Due from related parties, net

551


Due from third-party hotel managers

16,638

4,927

Total assets

$

1,758,947

$

1,636,487




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

1,058,486

$

985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

94,919

64,116

Dividends and distributions payable

9,143

8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net

4,344

4,001

Due to related parties, net



224

Due to third-party hotel managers

1,685

1,633

Operating lease liabilities

61,118


Other liabilities

17,508

29,033

Total liabilities

1,247,203

1,093,394




5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,008,421 and 4,965,850 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

106,920

106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

41,570

44,885

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

16

16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,885,217 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

329

325

Additional paid-in capital

519,551

512,545

Accumulated deficit

(150,629)

(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company

369,267

397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

(6,013)

(5,391)

Total equity

363,254

392,085

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,758,947

$

1,636,487

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE






Rooms

$

75,188

$

64,471

$

303,848

$

282,775

Food and beverage

30,759

24,607

115,085

94,671

Other

15,754

9,867

68,674

53,952

Total hotel revenue

121,701

98,945

487,607

431,398

Other





7


Total revenue

121,701

98,945

487,614

431,398

EXPENSES






Hotel operating expenses:






Rooms

18,217

14,304

70,297

62,498

Food and beverage

23,354

17,308

85,679

66,386

Other expenses

39,632

32,610

151,063

128,100

Management fees

4,031

3,567

16,573

15,648

Total hotel operating expenses

85,234

67,789

323,612

272,632

Property taxes, insurance and other

7,629

7,511

27,985

26,027

Depreciation and amortization

18,121

15,092

70,112

57,383

Impairment charges







71

Advisory services fee:






Base advisory fee

2,664

2,496

10,834

9,424

Reimbursable expenses

383

624

2,289

2,072

Incentive fee

(77)

(206)



2,035

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

1,978

1,241

7,404

6,481

Transaction costs





704

949

Corporate, general and administrative:






Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

18



384

304

Other general and administrative

1,784

1,238

5,051

3,933

Total operating expenses

117,734

95,785

448,375

381,311

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

26,319

27

25,165

15,738

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

30,286

3,187

64,404

65,825

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity

(50)

(88)

(199)

(234)

Interest income

189

632

1,087

1,602

Other income (expense)

(13,577)

(63)

(13,947)

(253)

Interest expense

(11,518)

(12,609)

(50,164)

(45,393)

Amortization of loan costs

(1,095)

(1,103)

(4,343)

(4,260)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees





(647)

(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

13,262

(4,672)

7,872

(8,010)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

(131)

721

(1,103)

(82)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,366

(13,995)

2,960

5,017

Income tax (expense) benefit

(271)

82

(1,764)

(2,432)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

17,095

(13,913)

1,196

2,585

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(282)

(274)

(2,032)

(2,016)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(1,563)

1,826

1,207

751

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

15,250

(12,361)

371

1,320

Preferred dividends

(2,545)

(2,083)

(10,142)

(7,205)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

12,705

$

(14,444)

$

(9,771)

$

(5,885)








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED






Basic:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

0.38

$

(0.44)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.19)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

32,376

32,058

32,289

31,944

Diluted:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

0.36

$

(0.44)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.19)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

38,995

32,058

32,289

31,944

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.64

$

0.64

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

17,095

$

(13,913)

$

1,196

$

2,585

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs

12,613

13,712

54,507

49,653

Depreciation and amortization

18,121

15,092

70,112

57,383

Income tax expense (benefit)

271

(82)

1,764

2,432

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

50

88

199

234

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(48)

(77)

(195)

(220)

EBITDA

48,102

14,820

127,583

112,067

Impairment charges on real estate







71

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

(26,319)

(27)

(25,165)

(15,738)

EBITDAre

21,783

14,793

102,418

96,400

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)

285

52

651

195

Transaction and conversion costs

893

2,000

2,076

2,965

Other (income) expense

13,577

63

13,947

253

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees





647

4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

(13,262)

4,672

(7,872)

8,010

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

131

(721)

1,103

82

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,035

1,295

7,943

7,004

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

93

426

527

(241)

Advisory services incentive fee

(77)

(2,241)




Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs







412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

3

8

25

7

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

25,461

$

20,347

$

121,465

$

119,265

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

17,095

$

(13,913)

$

1,196

$

2,585

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(282)

(274)

(2,032)

(2,016)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(1,563)

1,826

1,207

751

Preferred dividends

(2,545)

(2,545)

(10,142)

(7,205)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

12,705

(14,906)

(9,771)

(5,885)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

17,324

14,320

66,933

54,350

Impairment charges on real estate







71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

1,563

(1,826)

(1,207)

(751)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

50

88

199

234

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

(26,319)

(27)

(25,165)

(15,738)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(50)

(78)

(201)

(224)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

5,273

(2,429)

30,788

32,057

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends

1,720

1,707

6,842

6,829

Transaction and conversion costs

893

2,000

2,076

2,965

Other (income) expense

13,577

63

13,947

253

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits

213

300

864

676

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees





647

4,178

Amortization of loan costs

1,076

1,080

4,263

4,164

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

(13,262)

4,672

(7,872)

8,010

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

131

(721)

1,103

82

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,035

1,295

7,943

7,004

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

93

426

527

(241)

Advisory services incentive fee

(77)

(2,241)




Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs







412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

4

8

28

7

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

11,676

$

6,160

$

61,156

$

66,396

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.27

$

0.14

$

1.41

$

1.55

Weighted average diluted shares

43,381

43,026

43,387

42,787

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
DECEMBER 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

















Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-
Rate
Debt

Floating-
Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable
TTM
Hotel
EBITDA(6)

Comparable
TTM
EBITDA
Debt Yield

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%

$



$

67,500

(1)

$

67,500

$

10,142

15.0

%

BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%



435,000

(2)

435,000

$

45,517

10.5

%

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

August 2021

LIBOR + 4.95%



42,500

(3)

42,500

11,399

26.8

%

BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%



51,000

51,000

6,202

12.2

%

BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%



40,000

40,000

5,610

14.0

%

BAML secured
revolving credit facility

N/A

October 2022

Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50%
or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%




(4)



      N/A

    N/A

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%



100,000

100,000

13,626

13.6

%

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%



54,000

54,000

8,064

14.9

%

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton
Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%



195,000

195,000

29,836

15.3

%

BAML

Pier House Resort

September 2024

LIBOR + 1.85%



80,000

80,000

11,700

14.6

%

Total






$



$

1,065,000

$

1,065,000

$

142,096

13.3

%

Percentage






%

100.0

%

100.0

%



Weighted average
interest rate






%

4.04

%

4.04

%























 

All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.

(1)      This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019.

(2)      This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco 
         Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

(3)      This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(4)      This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022.

(5)      Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.

(6)      See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
DECEMBER 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total

BAML secured revolving
credit facility

N/A

$



$



$



$



$



$



$


JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek





67,500







67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville





51,000







51,000

BAML

Bardessono





40,000







40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota







98,000





98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe









54,000



54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton
Torrey Pines









195,000



195,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas









42,500



42,500

BAML

Pier House Resort









80,000



80,000

BAML

See footnote 1











435,000

435,000

Principal due in future periods


$



$



$

158,500

$

98,000

$

371,500

$

435,000

$

1,063,000

Scheduled amortization
payments remaining




500

1,000

500





2,000

Total indebtedness


$



$

500

$

159,500

$

98,500

$

371,500

$

435,000

$

1,065,000

(1)      This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)

 


ALL HOTELS:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

74,753

$



$

74,753

$

64,471

$

5,538

$

70,009

15.95

%

6.78

%

RevPAR

$

223.70

$



$

223.70

$

203.51

$

354.11

$

210.59

9.92

%

6.23

%

Occupancy

76.46

%

%

76.46

%

75.58

%

67.79

%

75.22

%

1.16

%

1.65

%

ADR

$

292.58

$



$

292.58

$

269.24

$

522.33

$

279.97

8.67

%

4.50

%

ALL HOTELS:


Year Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

302,469

$

1,719

$

304,188

$

282,775

$

22,479

$

305,254

6.96

%

(0.35)

%

RevPAR

$

232.56

$

722.13

$

233.45

$

221.17

$

528.35

$

231.06

5.15

%

1.03

%

Occupancy

78.85

%

77.52

%

78.85

%

81.31

%

54.04

%

80.43

%

(3.03)

%

(1.96)

%

ADR

$

294.93

$

931.53

$

296.07

$

272.02

$

977.62

$

287.29

8.42

%

3.06

%
































 

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the
beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results
from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

 

ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

63,134

$



$

63,134

$

54,657

$

5,538

$

60,195

15.51

%

4.88

%

RevPAR

$

219.11

$



$

219.11

$

200.77

$

354.11

$

209.11

9.13

%

4.78

%

Occupancy

76.37

%

%

76.37

%

74.75

%

67.79

%

74.37

%

2.17

%

2.69

%

ADR

$

286.91

$



$

286.91

$

268.58

$

522.33

$

281.15

6.82

%

2.05

%

ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Year Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

258,598

$

1,719

$

260,317

$

239,139

$

22,479

$

261,618

8.14

%

(0.50)

%

RevPAR

$

226.84

$

722.13

$

227.88

$

217.49

$

528.35

$

229.07

4.30

%

(0.52)

%

Occupancy

77.68

%

77.52

%

77.68

%

80.63

%

54.04

%

79.64

%

(3.66)

%

(2.46)

%

ADR

$

292.01

$

931.53

$

293.34

$

269.72

$

977.62

$

287.62

8.26

%

1.99

%
































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation 
     during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results 
     from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

(4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

     San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

 

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)




ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

121,265

$

98,945

22.56

%

$

486,228

$

431,398

12.71

%

Non-comparable adjustments



10,535



2,671

45,896



Comparable total hotel revenue

$

121,265

$

109,480

10.76

%

$

488,899

$

477,294

2.43

%














Hotel EBITDA

$

30,063

$

26,950

11.55

%

$

141,318

$

137,621

2.69

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(44)

2,301



778

7,067



Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

30,019

$

29,251

2.63

%

$

142,096

$

144,688

(1.79)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

24.79

%

27.24

%

(2.45)

%

29.06

%

31.90

%

(2.84)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

24.75

%

26.72

%

(1.97)

%

29.06

%

30.31

%

(1.25)

%














Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

1,521

$

1,519

0.13

%

$

7,459

$

7,304

2.12

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

28,542

$

25,431

12.23

%

$

133,859

$

130,317

2.72

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

28,498

$

27,732

2.76

%

$

134,637

$

137,384

(2.00)

%
























 

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the 
      beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results 
      from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

 

ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

104,365

$

87,478

19.30

%

$

415,939

$

367,831

13.08

%

Non-comparable adjustments



10,535



2,671

45,896


Comparable total hotel revenue

$

104,365

$

98,013

6.48

%

$

418,610

$

413,727

1.18

%












Hotel EBITDA

$

26,465

$

24,970

5.99

%

$

115,671

$

113,496

1.92

%

Non-comparable adjustments

152

2,301



778

7,067


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

26,617

$

27,271

(2.40)

%

$

116,449

$

120,563

(3.41)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

25.36

%

28.54

%

(3.18)

%

27.81

%

30.86

%

(3.05)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

25.50

%

27.82

%

(2.32)

%

27.82

%

29.14

%

(1.32)

%












Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

1,521

$

1,519

0.13

%

$

7,459

$

7,304

2.12

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

24,944

$

23,451

6.37

%

$

108,212

$

106,192

1.90

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

25,096

$

25,752

(2.55)

%

$

108,990

$

113,259

(3.77)

%






















 

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation 
      during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results 
      from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

(5) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

      San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

 


BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.





























Selected Financial Information:





























Rooms revenue

$

8,775

$



$

8,775

$

8,801

$



$

8,801

(0.30)

%

(0.30)

%

Total hotel revenue

$

13,450

$



$

13,450

$

12,842

$



$

12,842

4.73

%

4.73

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

2,836

$



$

2,836

$

2,642

$



$

2,642

7.34

%

7.34

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

21.09

%


21.09

%

20.57

%


20.57

%

0.52

%

0.52

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

173.43

$



$

173.43

$

173.93

$



$

173.93

(0.29)

%

(0.29)

%

Occupancy

78.12

%

%

78.12

%

77.49

%

%

77.49

%

0.81

%

0.81

%

ADR

$

222.00

$



$

222.00

$

224.45

$



$

224.45

(1.09)

%

(1.09)

%

















LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

5,355

$



$

5,355

$

5,801

$



$

5,801

(7.69)

%

(7.69)

%

Total hotel revenue

$

11,030

$



$

11,030

$

10,871

$



$

10,871

1.46

%

1.46

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

3,248

$



$

3,248

$

3,435

$



$

3,435

(5.44)

%

(5.44)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

29.45

%


29.45

%

31.60

%


31.60

%

(2.15)

%

(2.15)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

147.74

$



$

147.74

$

160.03

$



$

160.03

(7.68)

%

(7.68)

%

Occupancy

76.63

%

%

76.63

%

79.79

%

%

79.79

%

(3.96)

%

(3.96)

%

ADR

$

192.79

$



$

192.79

$

200.57

$



$

200.57

(3.88)

%

(3.88)

%

















CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

6,313

$



$

6,313

$

6,550

$



$

6,550

(3.62)

%

(3.62)

%

Total hotel revenue

$

8,753

$



$

8,753

$

9,031

$



$

9,031

(3.08)

%

(3.08)

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

1,610

$



$

1,610

$

2,579

$



$

2,579

(37.57)

%

(37.57)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

18.39

%


18.39

%

28.56

%


28.56

%

(10.17)

%

(10.17)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

165.33

$



$

165.33

$

171.54

$



$

171.54

(3.62)

%

(3.62)

%

Occupancy

79.82

%

%

79.82

%

76.74

%

%

76.74

%

4.01

%

4.01

%

ADR

$

207.14

$



$

207.14

$

223.54

$



$

223.54

(7.34)

%

(7.34)

%

















BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

3,476

$



$

3,476

$

3,461

$



$

3,461

0.43

%

0.43

%

Total hotel revenue

$

4,790

$



$

4,790

$

4,731

$



$

4,731

1.25

%

1.25

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

1,353

$



$

1,353

$

1,545

$

(2)

$

1,543

(12.43)

%

(12.31)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

28.25

%


28.25

%

32.66

%


32.61

%

(4.41)

%

(4.36)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

581.32

$



$

581.32

$

606.76

$



$

606.76

(4.19)

%

(4.19)

%

Occupancy

74.53

%

%

74.53

%

76.42

%

%

76.42

%

(2.47)

%

(2.47)

%

ADR

$

779.96

$



$

779.96

$

793.98

$



$

793.98

(1.77)

%

(1.77)

%

















KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

5,062

$



$

5,062

$

4,589

$



$

4,589

10.31

%

10.31

%

Total hotel revenue

$

6,587

$



$

6,587

$

5,961

$



$

5,961

10.50

%

10.50

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

2,883

$



$

2,883

$

2,685

$

4

$

2,689

7.37

%

7.21

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

43.77

%


43.77

%

45.04

%


45.11

%

(1.27)

%

(1.34)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

387.46

$



$

387.46

$

351.27

$



$

351.27

10.30

%

10.30

%

Occupancy

86.41

%

%

86.41

%

78.41

%

%

78.41

%

10.20

%

10.20

%

ADR

$

448.43

$



$

448.43

$

447.97

$



$

447.97

0.10

%

0.10

%

















HOTEL YOUNTVILLE














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

3,007

$



$

3,007

$

2,943

$



$

2,943

2.17

%

2.17

%

Total hotel revenue

$

3,747

$



$

3,747

$

3,633

$



$

3,633

3.14

%

3.14

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

1,422

$



$

1,422

$

1,372

$

(1)

$

1,371

3.64

%

3.72

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

37.95

%


37.95

%

37.76

%


37.74

%

0.19

%

0.21

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

408.68

$



$

408.68

$

399.86

$



$

399.86

2.21

%

2.21

%

Occupancy

69.47

%

%

69.47

%

71.33

%

%

71.33

%

(2.61)

%

(2.61)

%

ADR

$

588.28

$



$

588.28

$

560.57

$



$

560.57

4.94

%

4.94

%

















PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

4,150

$



$

4,150

$

3,613

$



$

3,613

14.86

%

14.86

%

Total hotel revenue

$

9,000

$



$

9,000

$

8,168

$



$

8,168

10.19

%

10.19

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

1,105

$



$

1,105

$

1,015

$



$

1,015

8.87

%

8.87

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

12.28

%


12.28

%

12.43

%


12.43

%

(0.15)

%

(0.15)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

237.42

$



$

237.42

$

206.71

$



$

206.71

14.86

%

14.86

%

Occupancy

52.87

%

%

52.87

%

51.51

%

%

51.51

%

2.64

%

2.64

%

ADR

$

449.05

$



$

449.05

$

401.30

$



$

401.30

11.90

%

11.90

%

















THE NOTARY HOTEL














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

7,847

$



$

7,847

$

6,466

$



$

6,466

21.36

%

21.36

%

Total hotel revenue

$

9,738

$



$

9,738

$

8,161

$



$

8,161

19.32

%

19.32

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

3,333

$

118

$

3,451

$

3,218

$



$

3,218

3.57

%

7.24

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

34.23

%


35.44

%

39.43

%


39.43

%

(5.20)

%

(3.99)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

170.92

$



$

170.92

$

140.84

$



$

140.84

21.36

%

21.36

%

Occupancy

81.00

%

%

81.00

%

71.84

%

%

71.84

%

12.75

%

12.75

%

ADR

$

211.01

$



$

211.01

$

196.04

$



$

196.04

7.64

%

7.64

%

















SAN FRANCISCO COURTYARD DOWNTOWN














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

9,158

$



$

9,158

$

8,149

$



$

8,149

12.38

%

12.38

%

Total hotel revenue

$

9,825

$



$

9,825

$

9,004

$



$

9,004

9.12

%

9.12

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

2,678

$

(196)

$

2,482

$

2,487

$



$

2,487

7.68

%

(0.20)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

27.26

%


25.26

%

27.62

%


27.62

%

(0.36)

%

(2.36)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

242.79

$



$

242.79

$

216.04

$



$

216.04

12.38

%

12.38

%

Occupancy

85.56

%

%

85.56

%

80.29

%

%

80.29

%

6.56

%

6.56

%

ADR

$

283.75

$



$

283.75

$

269.08

$



$

269.08

5.45

%

5.45

%

















SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

7,430

$



$

7,430

$

6,332

$



$

6,332

17.34

%

17.34

%

Total hotel revenue

$

18,197

$



$

18,197

$

15,872

$



$

15,872

14.65

%

14.65

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

4,462

$



$

4,462

$

3,637

$



$

3,637

22.68

%

22.68

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

24.52

%


24.52

%

22.91

%


22.91

%

1.61

%

1.61

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

303.60

$



$

303.60

$

258.77

$



$

258.77

17.32

%

17.32

%

Occupancy

81.42

%

%

81.42

%

73.98

%

%

73.98

%

10.06

%

10.06

%

ADR

$

372.87

$



$

372.87

$

349.79

$



$

349.79

6.60

%

6.60

%
















LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

5,862

$



$

5,862

$



$

5,538

$

5,538

%

5.85

%

Total hotel revenue

$

11,213

$



$

11,213

$



$

10,609

$

10,609

%

5.69

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

1,853

$

34

$

1,887

$



$

2,327

$

2,327

%

(18.91)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

16.53

%


16.83

%

%


21.93

%

16.53

%

(5.10)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

374.80

$



$

374.80

$



$

354.11

$

354.11

%

5.84

%

Occupancy

64.26

%

%

64.26

%

%

67.79

%

67.79

%

%

(5.21)

%

ADR

$

583.27

$



$

583.27

$



$

522.33

$

522.33

%

11.67

%

















SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

5,857

$



$

5,857

$

6,101

$



$

6,101

(4.00)

%

(4.00)

%

Total hotel revenue

$

7,860

$



$

7,860

$

8,134

$



$

8,134

(3.37)

%

(3.37)

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

2,360

$



$

2,360

$

2,815

$



$

2,815

(16.16)

%

(16.16)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

30.03

%


30.03

%

34.61

%


34.61

%

(4.58)

%

(4.58)

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

176.36

$



$

176.36

$

183.70

$



$

183.70

(4.00)

%

(4.00)

%

Occupancy

75.30

%

%

75.30

%

78.67

%

%

78.67

%

(4.28)

%

(4.28)

%

ADR

$

234.20

$



$

234.20

$

233.52

$



$

233.52

0.29

%

0.29

%

















ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

2,461

$



$

2,461

$

1,665

$



$

1,665

47.81

%

47.81

%

Total hotel revenue

$

7,075

$



$

7,075

$

2,463

$



$

2,463

187.25

%

187.25

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

920

$



$

920

$

(507)

$



$

(507)

281.46

%

281.46

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

13.00

%


13.00

%

(20.58)

%


(20.58)

%

33.58

%

33.58

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$

296.19

$



$

296.19

$

242.95

$



$

242.95

21.91

%

21.91

%

Occupancy

38.13

%

%

38.13

%

82.74

%

%

82.74

%

(53.92)

%

(53.92)

%

ADR

$

776.76

$



$

776.76

$

293.63

$



$

293.63

164.54

%

164.54

%

















TAMPA RENAISSANCE














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$



$



$



$



$



$



%

%

Total hotel revenue

$



$



$



$

74

$

(74)

$



%

%

Hotel EBITDA

$



$



$



$

27

$

(27)

$



(100.00)

%

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

%


%

%


%

%

%

Selected Operating Information:















RevPAR

$



$



$



$



$



$



%

%

Occupancy

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

ADR

$



$



$



$



$



$



%

%

















BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL














Selected Financial Information:















Rooms revenue

$

74,753

$



$

74,753

$

64,471

$

5,538

$

70,009

15.95

%

6.78

%

Total hotel revenue

$