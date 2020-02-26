Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts

Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Dividend yield of approximately 8.8%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $12.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.8 million or $0.32 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was or per diluted share. Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 9.9% to $223.70 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 6.2% to $223.70 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 93% over the prior-year quarter.

per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 93% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre was $25.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior-year quarter.

for the quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior-year quarter. During the quarter, the Company sold 19,897 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") common stock to Ashford for net proceeds of approximately $0.6 million . Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders.

. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders. During the quarter, the Company announced it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida .

. During the quarter, the Company announced it had entered into a new secured credit facility to replace its previous secured credit facility.

During the quarter, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.

During the quarter, the Company announced that it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019 .

. Capex invested during the quarter was $28.1 million , bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $136.3 million .

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME

During the quarter, the Company recognized $2.8 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of September 2019 through November 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. BI income for the full year 2019 totaled $19.3 million and related to lost profits for the period of December 2018 through November 2019. The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

OPENING OF THE MAPLE GROVE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California. The spacious Presidential Villa is available in its entirety, offering 3,705 square feet of space including three bedrooms at a published rate of $9,000 per night. The Presidential Villa is also available as three separate large, one-bedroom suites: the Flint Villa, the Jaspe Villa, and the Quartole Villa. Each separate suite boasts a distinctive great room, stately king bedroom, spa bathroom and courtyard.

REOPENING OF THE PRESTIGIOUS RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS

On December 2, 2019, the Company announced it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI as planned on November 22, 2019. The property, which had been operating with minimal operations since being struck by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, underwent approximately $100 million in renovations that were substantially funded by insurance proceeds. The renovation included guestrooms, guest bathrooms, public space, meeting space, ballroom, lobby, F&B outlets as well as several infrastructure projects. Additionally, during the renovation, several new amenities were added including expanding the meeting space pre-function area, renovating the lobby, expanding the retail space, repositioning the hotel's signature restaurant - Alloro, renovating the Kid's Club, adding a centralized café and market, constructing a family pool with splash pad, and adding 11 luxury pool cabanas.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.0%.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ashford under which Ashford purchased 19,897 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $0.6 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary. Additionally, on November 5, 2019, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata, taxable dividend.

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, and a final maturity date in March 2020. The new, non-recourse loan totals $80 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%. The Company's next hard maturity is not until April 2022.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility, which replaced the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in November 2019. The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and bears interest at a range of LIBOR + 2.25%-3.50%, depending on the leverage level of the Company. There are two, one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The new credit facility includes the opportunity to expand the borrowing capacity by up to $175 million to an aggregate size of $250 million.

On December 4, 2019, the Company entered into separate equity distribution agreements with B. Riley FBR, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, relating to our shares of 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). As part of this "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offering program, the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $40 million of its Series B Preferred Stock. Since the inception of the ATM program, the Company has sold $1.25 million of its Series B Preferred Stock at an average price of $19.02 and expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Also during the quarter, the Company filed a registration statement for the issuance of up to $700 million of Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock that the Company expects will permit it to issue securities through the financial advisor and registered investment advisor networks over the next 3 years, market conditions permitting. The Company is currently targeting to raise $350 million over that period, and has registered a larger amount to allow for a dividend reinvestment program, as well as the potential for a more favorable reception to the offering concurrent with a more attractive hotel investment market. That registration statement is now effective. Ashford Securities, a division of Ashford Inc., has been established and licensed by FINRA as a broker-dealer, in order to act as dealer-manager on behalf of the Company in respect of the Series E and Series M non-traded preferred stock. The Company expects to use any proceeds from the sale of the Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock for general corporate purposes and to enable the Company to continue to grow at a time when the retail capital markets are strong and the traditional equity markets are less favorable.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels. During the fourth quarter of 2019, eleven of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (11 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR increased 6.2% to $223.70 for all hotels on a 4.5% increase in ADR and a 1.7% increase in occupancy.

for all hotels on a 4.5% increase in ADR and a 1.7% increase in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR increased 4.8% to $219.11 for all hotels not under renovation on a 2.1% increase in ADR and a 2.7% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On December 5, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

"We continue to diligently execute on our strategic objectives focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout 2019, we consistently made progress on our portfolio repositioning, capital investment, and the asset management front. We recently completed the renovation of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, which reopened in November, and also completed The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono. We remain excited that the renovation and rebranding of the Courtyard Downtown San Francisco to The Clancy, an Autograph Collection Hotel, will be completed this May. Additionally, with our recent refinancing activity, we have pushed out our debt maturities while also lowering our cost of debt. We will continue to look for opportunities to maximize value for our shareholders and remain focused on delivering solid operational performance. Heading into 2020, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned and has unique aspects that are expected to result in opportunities for RevPAR outperformance."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)









December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,791,174



$ 1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation (309,752)



(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net 1,481,422



1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents 71,995



182,578

Restricted cash 58,388



75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $153 and $101, respectively 19,053



12,739

Inventories 2,794



1,862

Prepaid expenses 4,992



4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value —



10,114

Investment in OpenKey 1,899



1,766

Derivative assets 582



772

Other assets 13,018



13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,596



—

Intangible assets, net 5,019



27,678

Due from related parties, net 551



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 16,638



4,927

Total assets $ 1,758,947



$ 1,636,487









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 1,058,486



$ 985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 94,919



64,116

Dividends and distributions payable 9,143



8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net 4,344



4,001

Due to related parties, net —



224

Due to third-party hotel managers 1,685



1,633

Operating lease liabilities 61,118



—

Other liabilities 17,508



29,033

Total liabilities 1,247,203



1,093,394









5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,008,421 and 4,965,850 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 106,920



106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 41,570



44,885

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 16



16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,885,217 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 329



325

Additional paid-in capital 519,551



512,545

Accumulated deficit (150,629)



(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 369,267



397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (6,013)



(5,391)

Total equity 363,254



392,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,758,947



$ 1,636,487



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 75,188



$ 64,471



$ 303,848



$ 282,775

Food and beverage 30,759



24,607



115,085



94,671

Other 15,754



9,867



68,674



53,952

Total hotel revenue 121,701



98,945



487,607



431,398

Other —



—



7



—

Total revenue 121,701



98,945



487,614



431,398

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses:













Rooms 18,217



14,304



70,297



62,498

Food and beverage 23,354



17,308



85,679



66,386

Other expenses 39,632



32,610



151,063



128,100

Management fees 4,031



3,567



16,573



15,648

Total hotel operating expenses 85,234



67,789



323,612



272,632

Property taxes, insurance and other 7,629



7,511



27,985



26,027

Depreciation and amortization 18,121



15,092



70,112



57,383

Impairment charges —



—



—



71

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 2,664



2,496



10,834



9,424

Reimbursable expenses 383



624



2,289



2,072

Incentive fee (77)



(206)



—



2,035

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,978



1,241



7,404



6,481

Transaction costs —



—



704



949

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 18



—



384



304

Other general and administrative 1,784



1,238



5,051



3,933

Total operating expenses 117,734



95,785



448,375



381,311

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property 26,319



27



25,165



15,738

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 30,286



3,187



64,404



65,825

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (50)



(88)



(199)



(234)

Interest income 189



632



1,087



1,602

Other income (expense) (13,577)



(63)



(13,947)



(253)

Interest expense (11,518)



(12,609)



(50,164)



(45,393)

Amortization of loan costs (1,095)



(1,103)



(4,343)



(4,260)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



—



(647)



(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 13,262



(4,672)



7,872



(8,010)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (131)



721



(1,103)



(82)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,366



(13,995)



2,960



5,017

Income tax (expense) benefit (271)



82



(1,764)



(2,432)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 17,095



(13,913)



1,196



2,585

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (282)



(274)



(2,032)



(2,016)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,563)



1,826



1,207



751

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 15,250



(12,361)



371



1,320

Preferred dividends (2,545)



(2,083)



(10,142)



(7,205)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,705



$ (14,444)



$ (9,771)



$ (5,885)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 0.38



$ (0.44)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.19)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 32,376



32,058



32,289



31,944

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 0.36



$ (0.44)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.19)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 38,995



32,058



32,289



31,944

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.64



$ 0.64



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 17,095



$ (13,913)



$ 1,196



$ 2,585

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 12,613



13,712



54,507



49,653

Depreciation and amortization 18,121



15,092



70,112



57,383

Income tax expense (benefit) 271



(82)



1,764



2,432

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 50



88



199



234

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (48)



(77)



(195)



(220)

EBITDA 48,102



14,820



127,583



112,067

Impairment charges on real estate —



—



—



71

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property (26,319)



(27)



(25,165)



(15,738)

EBITDAre 21,783



14,793



102,418



96,400

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 285



52



651



195

Transaction and conversion costs 893



2,000



2,076



2,965

Other (income) expense 13,577



63



13,947



253

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



—



647



4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (13,262)



4,672



(7,872)



8,010

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 131



(721)



1,103



82

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,035



1,295



7,943



7,004

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 93



426



527



(241)

Advisory services incentive fee (77)



(2,241)



—



—

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



—



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 3



8



25



7

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 25,461



$ 20,347



$ 121,465



$ 119,265



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 17,095



$ (13,913)



$ 1,196



$ 2,585

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (282)



(274)



(2,032)



(2,016)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,563)



1,826



1,207



751

Preferred dividends (2,545)



(2,545)



(10,142)



(7,205)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 12,705



(14,906)



(9,771)



(5,885)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 17,324



14,320



66,933



54,350

Impairment charges on real estate —



—



—



71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,563



(1,826)



(1,207)



(751)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 50



88



199



234

Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property (26,319)



(27)



(25,165)



(15,738)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (50)



(78)



(201)



(224)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 5,273



(2,429)



30,788



32,057

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,720



1,707



6,842



6,829

Transaction and conversion costs 893



2,000



2,076



2,965

Other (income) expense 13,577



63



13,947



253

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 213



300



864



676

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



—



647



4,178

Amortization of loan costs 1,076



1,080



4,263



4,164

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (13,262)



4,672



(7,872)



8,010

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 131



(721)



1,103



82

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,035



1,295



7,943



7,004

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 93



426



527



(241)

Advisory services incentive fee (77)



(2,241)



—



—

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



—



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 4



8



28



7

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 11,676



$ 6,160



$ 61,156



$ 66,396

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.27



$ 0.14



$ 1.41



$ 1.55

Weighted average diluted shares 43,381



43,026



43,387



42,787



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

DECEMBER 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

































Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-

Rate

Debt

Floating-

Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable

TTM

Hotel

EBITDA(6)

Comparable

TTM

EBITDA

Debt Yield JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%

$ —



$ 67,500

(1) $ 67,500



$ 10,142



15.0 % BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%

—



435,000

(2) 435,000



$ 45,517



10.5 % Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

August 2021

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



42,500

(3) 42,500



11,399



26.8 % BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



51,000



51,000



6,202



12.2 % BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



40,000



40,000



5,610



14.0 % BAML secured

revolving credit facility

N/A

October 2022

Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50%

or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

—



—

(4) —



N/A

N/A BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%

—



100,000



100,000



13,626



13.6 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%

—



54,000



54,000



8,064



14.9 % Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%

—



195,000



195,000



29,836



15.3 % BAML

Pier House Resort

September 2024

LIBOR + 1.85%

—



80,000



80,000



11,700



14.6 % Total













$ —



$ 1,065,000



$ 1,065,000



$ 142,096



13.3 % Percentage













— %

100.0 %

100.0 %







Weighted average

interest rate













— %

4.04 %

4.04 %















































All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019. (2) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco

Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (4) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022. (5) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

DECEMBER 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total BAML secured revolving

credit facility

N/A

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

—



—



67,500



—



—



—



67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville

—



—



51,000



—



—



—



51,000

BAML

Bardessono

—



—



40,000



—



—



—



40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

—



—



—



98,000



—



—



98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

—



—



—



—



54,000



—



54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

Torrey Pines

—



—



—



—



195,000



—



195,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

—



—



—



—



42,500



—



42,500

BAML

Pier House Resort

—



—



—



—



80,000



—



80,000

BAML

See footnote 1

—



—



—



—



—



435,000



435,000

Principal due in future periods





$ —



$ —



$ 158,500



$ 98,000



$ 371,500



$ 435,000



$ 1,063,000

Scheduled amortization

payments remaining





—



500



1,000



500



—



—



2,000

Total indebtedness





$ —



$ 500



$ 159,500



$ 98,500



$ 371,500



$ 435,000



$ 1,065,000



(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)



ALL HOTELS:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 74,753



$ —



$ 74,753



$ 64,471



$ 5,538



$ 70,009



15.95 %

6.78 %

RevPAR $ 223.70



$ —



$ 223.70



$ 203.51



$ 354.11



$ 210.59



9.92 %

6.23 %

Occupancy 76.46 %

— %

76.46 %

75.58 %

67.79 %

75.22 %

1.16 %

1.65 %

ADR $ 292.58



$ —



$ 292.58



$ 269.24



$ 522.33



$ 279.97



8.67 %

4.50 %

ALL HOTELS:





Year Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 302,469



$ 1,719



$ 304,188



$ 282,775



$ 22,479



$ 305,254



6.96 %

(0.35) %

RevPAR $ 232.56



$ 722.13



$ 233.45



$ 221.17



$ 528.35



$ 231.06



5.15 %

1.03 %

Occupancy 78.85 %

77.52 %

78.85 %

81.31 %

54.04 %

80.43 %

(3.03) %

(1.96) %

ADR $ 294.93



$ 931.53



$ 296.07



$ 272.02



$ 977.62



$ 287.29



8.42 %

3.06 %































































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the

beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results

from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 63,134



$ —



$ 63,134



$ 54,657



$ 5,538



$ 60,195



15.51 %

4.88 %

RevPAR $ 219.11



$ —



$ 219.11



$ 200.77



$ 354.11



$ 209.11



9.13 %

4.78 %

Occupancy 76.37 %

— %

76.37 %

74.75 %

67.79 %

74.37 %

2.17 %

2.69 %

ADR $ 286.91



$ —



$ 286.91



$ 268.58



$ 522.33



$ 281.15



6.82 %

2.05 %

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Year Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 258,598



$ 1,719



$ 260,317



$ 239,139



$ 22,479



$ 261,618



8.14 %

(0.50) %

RevPAR $ 226.84



$ 722.13



$ 227.88



$ 217.49



$ 528.35



$ 229.07



4.30 %

(0.52) %

Occupancy 77.68 %

77.52 %

77.68 %

80.63 %

54.04 %

79.64 %

(3.66) %

(2.46) %

ADR $ 292.01



$ 931.53



$ 293.34



$ 269.72



$ 977.62



$ 287.62



8.26 %

1.99 %































































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation

during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results

from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)







ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance

Total hotel revenue $ 121,265



$ 98,945



22.56 %

$ 486,228



$ 431,398



12.71 %

Non-comparable adjustments —



10,535







2,671



45,896







Comparable total hotel revenue $ 121,265



$ 109,480



10.76 %

$ 488,899



$ 477,294



2.43 %



























Hotel EBITDA $ 30,063



$ 26,950



11.55 %

$ 141,318



$ 137,621



2.69 %

Non-comparable adjustments (44)



2,301







778



7,067







Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 30,019



$ 29,251



2.63 %

$ 142,096



$ 144,688



(1.79) %

Hotel EBITDA margin 24.79 %



27.24 %

(2.45) %

29.06 %

31.90 %

(2.84) %

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 24.75 %

26.72 %

(1.97) %

29.06 %

30.31 %

(1.25) %



























Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,521



$ 1,519



0.13 %

$ 7,459



$ 7,304



2.12 %

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 28,542



$ 25,431



12.23 %

$ 133,859



$ 130,317



2.72 %

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 28,498



$ 27,732



2.76 %

$ 134,637



$ 137,384



(2.00) %















































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the

beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results

from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018



% Variance Total hotel revenue $ 104,365



$ 87,478



19.30 %

$ 415,939



$ 367,831



13.08 % Non-comparable adjustments —



10,535







2,671



45,896





Comparable total hotel revenue $ 104,365



$ 98,013



6.48 %

$ 418,610



$ 413,727



1.18 %























Hotel EBITDA $ 26,465



$ 24,970



5.99 %

$ 115,671



$ 113,496



1.92 % Non-comparable adjustments 152



2,301







778



7,067





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 26,617



$ 27,271



(2.40) %

$ 116,449



$ 120,563



(3.41) % Hotel EBITDA margin 25.36 %

28.54 %

(3.18) %

27.81 %

30.86 %

(3.05) % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 25.50 %

27.82 %

(2.32) %

27.82 %

29.14 %

(1.32) %























Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,521



$ 1,519



0.13 %

$ 7,459



$ 7,304



2.12 % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 24,944



$ 23,451



6.37 %

$ 108,212



$ 106,192



1.90 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 25,096



$ 25,752



(2.55) %

$ 108,990



$ 113,259



(3.77) %











































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation

during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results

from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (5) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton





