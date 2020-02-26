Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results
Comparable RevPAR for All Hotels Increased 6.2% in the Fourth Quarter
Comparable Total RevPAR for All Hotels Increased 10.2% in the Fourth Quarter
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders was $12.7 Million in the Fourth Quarter
Adjusted Funds From Operations per Share Increased 93% in the Fourth Quarter
Adjusted EBITDAre Increased 25% in the Fourth Quarter
The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Reopened in November 2019
The Maple Grove Presidential Villa Opened at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Completed Sale and Distribution of Ashford Inc. Shares
Feb 26, 2020, 17:10 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
- Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts
- Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets
- Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
- Dividend yield of approximately 8.8%
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $12.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.8 million or $0.32 per diluted share.
- Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 9.9% to $223.70 during the quarter.
- Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 6.2% to $223.70 during the quarter.
- Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 93% over the prior-year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDAre was $25.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior-year quarter.
- During the quarter, the Company sold 19,897 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") common stock to Ashford for net proceeds of approximately $0.6 million. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders.
- During the quarter, the Company announced it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida.
- During the quarter, the Company announced it had entered into a new secured credit facility to replace its previous secured credit facility.
- During the quarter, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.
- During the quarter, the Company announced that it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019.
- Capex invested during the quarter was $28.1 million, bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $136.3 million.
UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME
During the quarter, the Company recognized $2.8 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of September 2019 through November 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. BI income for the full year 2019 totaled $19.3 million and related to lost profits for the period of December 2018 through November 2019. The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.
OPENING OF THE MAPLE GROVE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California. The spacious Presidential Villa is available in its entirety, offering 3,705 square feet of space including three bedrooms at a published rate of $9,000 per night. The Presidential Villa is also available as three separate large, one-bedroom suites: the Flint Villa, the Jaspe Villa, and the Quartole Villa. Each separate suite boasts a distinctive great room, stately king bedroom, spa bathroom and courtyard.
REOPENING OF THE PRESTIGIOUS RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS
On December 2, 2019, the Company announced it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI as planned on November 22, 2019. The property, which had been operating with minimal operations since being struck by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, underwent approximately $100 million in renovations that were substantially funded by insurance proceeds. The renovation included guestrooms, guest bathrooms, public space, meeting space, ballroom, lobby, F&B outlets as well as several infrastructure projects. Additionally, during the renovation, several new amenities were added including expanding the meeting space pre-function area, renovating the lobby, expanding the retail space, repositioning the hotel's signature restaurant - Alloro, renovating the Kid's Club, adding a centralized café and market, constructing a family pool with splash pad, and adding 11 luxury pool cabanas.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.0%.
On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ashford under which Ashford purchased 19,897 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $0.6 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary. Additionally, on November 5, 2019, the Company distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata, taxable dividend.
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, and a final maturity date in March 2020. The new, non-recourse loan totals $80 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%. The Company's next hard maturity is not until April 2022.
On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility, which replaced the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in November 2019. The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and bears interest at a range of LIBOR + 2.25%-3.50%, depending on the leverage level of the Company. There are two, one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The new credit facility includes the opportunity to expand the borrowing capacity by up to $175 million to an aggregate size of $250 million.
On December 4, 2019, the Company entered into separate equity distribution agreements with B. Riley FBR, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, relating to our shares of 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). As part of this "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offering program, the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $40 million of its Series B Preferred Stock. Since the inception of the ATM program, the Company has sold $1.25 million of its Series B Preferred Stock at an average price of $19.02 and expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Also during the quarter, the Company filed a registration statement for the issuance of up to $700 million of Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock that the Company expects will permit it to issue securities through the financial advisor and registered investment advisor networks over the next 3 years, market conditions permitting. The Company is currently targeting to raise $350 million over that period, and has registered a larger amount to allow for a dividend reinvestment program, as well as the potential for a more favorable reception to the offering concurrent with a more attractive hotel investment market. That registration statement is now effective. Ashford Securities, a division of Ashford Inc., has been established and licensed by FINRA as a broker-dealer, in order to act as dealer-manager on behalf of the Company in respect of the Series E and Series M non-traded preferred stock. The Company expects to use any proceeds from the sale of the Series E or Series M non-traded perpetual preferred stock for general corporate purposes and to enable the Company to continue to grow at a time when the retail capital markets are strong and the traditional equity markets are less favorable.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels. During the fourth quarter of 2019, eleven of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (11 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.
- Comparable RevPAR increased 6.2% to $223.70 for all hotels on a 4.5% increase in ADR and a 1.7% increase in occupancy.
- Comparable RevPAR increased 4.8% to $219.11 for all hotels not under renovation on a 2.1% increase in ADR and a 2.7% increase in occupancy.
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.
COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On December 5, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.
"We continue to diligently execute on our strategic objectives focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout 2019, we consistently made progress on our portfolio repositioning, capital investment, and the asset management front. We recently completed the renovation of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, which reopened in November, and also completed The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono. We remain excited that the renovation and rebranding of the Courtyard Downtown San Francisco to The Clancy, an Autograph Collection Hotel, will be completed this May. Additionally, with our recent refinancing activity, we have pushed out our debt maturities while also lowering our cost of debt. We will continue to look for opportunities to maximize value for our shareholders and remain focused on delivering solid operational performance. Heading into 2020, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned and has unique aspects that are expected to result in opportunities for RevPAR outperformance."
We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.
* * * * *
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.
Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Investments in hotel properties, gross
|
$
|
1,791,174
|
$
|
1,562,806
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(309,752)
|
(262,905)
|
Investments in hotel properties, net
|
1,481,422
|
1,299,901
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
71,995
|
182,578
|
Restricted cash
|
58,388
|
75,910
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $153 and $101, respectively
|
19,053
|
12,739
|
Inventories
|
2,794
|
1,862
|
Prepaid expenses
|
4,992
|
4,409
|
Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value
|
—
|
10,114
|
Investment in OpenKey
|
1,899
|
1,766
|
Derivative assets
|
582
|
772
|
Other assets
|
13,018
|
13,831
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
82,596
|
—
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,019
|
27,678
|
Due from related parties, net
|
551
|
—
|
Due from third-party hotel managers
|
16,638
|
4,927
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,758,947
|
$
|
1,636,487
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Indebtedness, net
|
$
|
1,058,486
|
$
|
985,873
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
94,919
|
64,116
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
9,143
|
8,514
|
Due to Ashford Inc., net
|
4,344
|
4,001
|
Due to related parties, net
|
—
|
224
|
Due to third-party hotel managers
|
1,685
|
1,633
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
61,118
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
17,508
|
29,033
|
Total liabilities
|
1,247,203
|
1,093,394
|
5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,008,421 and 4,965,850 shares issued and
|
106,920
|
106,123
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
41,570
|
44,885
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:
|
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
16
|
16
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,885,217 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
329
|
325
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
519,551
|
512,545
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(150,629)
|
(115,410)
|
Total stockholders' equity of the Company
|
369,267
|
397,476
|
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
|
(6,013)
|
(5,391)
|
Total equity
|
363,254
|
392,085
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,758,947
|
$
|
1,636,487
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUE
|
Rooms
|
$
|
75,188
|
$
|
64,471
|
$
|
303,848
|
$
|
282,775
|
Food and beverage
|
30,759
|
24,607
|
115,085
|
94,671
|
Other
|
15,754
|
9,867
|
68,674
|
53,952
|
Total hotel revenue
|
121,701
|
98,945
|
487,607
|
431,398
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
—
|
Total revenue
|
121,701
|
98,945
|
487,614
|
431,398
|
EXPENSES
|
Hotel operating expenses:
|
Rooms
|
18,217
|
14,304
|
70,297
|
62,498
|
Food and beverage
|
23,354
|
17,308
|
85,679
|
66,386
|
Other expenses
|
39,632
|
32,610
|
151,063
|
128,100
|
Management fees
|
4,031
|
3,567
|
16,573
|
15,648
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
85,234
|
67,789
|
323,612
|
272,632
|
Property taxes, insurance and other
|
7,629
|
7,511
|
27,985
|
26,027
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,121
|
15,092
|
70,112
|
57,383
|
Impairment charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71
|
Advisory services fee:
|
Base advisory fee
|
2,664
|
2,496
|
10,834
|
9,424
|
Reimbursable expenses
|
383
|
624
|
2,289
|
2,072
|
Incentive fee
|
(77)
|
(206)
|
—
|
2,035
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
1,978
|
1,241
|
7,404
|
6,481
|
Transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
704
|
949
|
Corporate, general and administrative:
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
18
|
—
|
384
|
304
|
Other general and administrative
|
1,784
|
1,238
|
5,051
|
3,933
|
Total operating expenses
|
117,734
|
95,785
|
448,375
|
381,311
|
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property
|
26,319
|
27
|
25,165
|
15,738
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
30,286
|
3,187
|
64,404
|
65,825
|
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity
|
(50)
|
(88)
|
(199)
|
(234)
|
Interest income
|
189
|
632
|
1,087
|
1,602
|
Other income (expense)
|
(13,577)
|
(63)
|
(13,947)
|
(253)
|
Interest expense
|
(11,518)
|
(12,609)
|
(50,164)
|
(45,393)
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
(1,095)
|
(1,103)
|
(4,343)
|
(4,260)
|
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
|
—
|
—
|
(647)
|
(4,178)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|
13,262
|
(4,672)
|
7,872
|
(8,010)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
|
(131)
|
721
|
(1,103)
|
(82)
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
17,366
|
(13,995)
|
2,960
|
5,017
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(271)
|
82
|
(1,764)
|
(2,432)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
17,095
|
(13,913)
|
1,196
|
2,585
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(282)
|
(274)
|
(2,032)
|
(2,016)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
(1,563)
|
1,826
|
1,207
|
751
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
15,250
|
(12,361)
|
371
|
1,320
|
Preferred dividends
|
(2,545)
|
(2,083)
|
(10,142)
|
(7,205)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
12,705
|
$
|
(14,444)
|
$
|
(9,771)
|
$
|
(5,885)
|
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|
Basic:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|
32,376
|
32,058
|
32,289
|
31,944
|
Diluted:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
38,995
|
32,058
|
32,289
|
31,944
|
Dividends declared per common share:
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.64
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
17,095
|
$
|
(13,913)
|
$
|
1,196
|
$
|
2,585
|
Interest expense and amortization of loan costs
|
12,613
|
13,712
|
54,507
|
49,653
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,121
|
15,092
|
70,112
|
57,383
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
271
|
(82)
|
1,764
|
2,432
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
|
50
|
88
|
199
|
234
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
(48)
|
(77)
|
(195)
|
(220)
|
EBITDA
|
48,102
|
14,820
|
127,583
|
112,067
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71
|
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property
|
(26,319)
|
(27)
|
(25,165)
|
(15,738)
|
EBITDAre
|
21,783
|
14,793
|
102,418
|
96,400
|
Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)
|
285
|
52
|
651
|
195
|
Transaction and conversion costs
|
893
|
2,000
|
2,076
|
2,965
|
Other (income) expense
|
13,577
|
63
|
13,947
|
253
|
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
|
—
|
—
|
647
|
4,178
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments
|
(13,262)
|
4,672
|
(7,872)
|
8,010
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
131
|
(721)
|
1,103
|
82
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
2,035
|
1,295
|
7,943
|
7,004
|
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
|
93
|
426
|
527
|
(241)
|
Advisory services incentive fee
|
(77)
|
(2,241)
|
—
|
—
|
Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
412
|
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey
|
3
|
8
|
25
|
7
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
25,461
|
$
|
20,347
|
$
|
121,465
|
$
|
119,265
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
17,095
|
$
|
(13,913)
|
$
|
1,196
|
$
|
2,585
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(282)
|
(274)
|
(2,032)
|
(2,016)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
(1,563)
|
1,826
|
1,207
|
751
|
Preferred dividends
|
(2,545)
|
(2,545)
|
(10,142)
|
(7,205)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
12,705
|
(14,906)
|
(9,771)
|
(5,885)
|
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
|
17,324
|
14,320
|
66,933
|
54,350
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71
|
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
1,563
|
(1,826)
|
(1,207)
|
(751)
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
|
50
|
88
|
199
|
234
|
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement, disposition of assets and sale of hotel property
|
(26,319)
|
(27)
|
(25,165)
|
(15,738)
|
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
|
(50)
|
(78)
|
(201)
|
(224)
|
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
5,273
|
(2,429)
|
30,788
|
32,057
|
Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
|
1,720
|
1,707
|
6,842
|
6,829
|
Transaction and conversion costs
|
893
|
2,000
|
2,076
|
2,965
|
Other (income) expense
|
13,577
|
63
|
13,947
|
253
|
Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits
|
213
|
300
|
864
|
676
|
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
|
—
|
—
|
647
|
4,178
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
1,076
|
1,080
|
4,263
|
4,164
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments
|
(13,262)
|
4,672
|
(7,872)
|
8,010
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
131
|
(721)
|
1,103
|
82
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
2,035
|
1,295
|
7,943
|
7,004
|
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
|
93
|
426
|
527
|
(241)
|
Advisory services incentive fee
|
(77)
|
(2,241)
|
—
|
—
|
Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
412
|
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
|
4
|
8
|
28
|
7
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
11,676
|
$
|
6,160
|
$
|
61,156
|
$
|
66,396
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
1.41
|
$
|
1.55
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
43,381
|
43,026
|
43,387
|
42,787
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Lender
|
Hotels
|
Maturity
|
Interest Rate
|
Fixed-
|
Floating-
|
Total
|
Comparable
|
Comparable
|
JPMorgan
|
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
|
April 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.75%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
67,500
|
(1)
|
$
|
67,500
|
$
|
10,142
|
15.0
|
%
|
BAML
|
See footnote
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.16%
|
—
|
435,000
|
(2)
|
435,000
|
$
|
45,517
|
10.5
|
%
|
Apollo
|
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
|
August 2021
|
LIBOR + 4.95%
|
—
|
42,500
|
(3)
|
42,500
|
11,399
|
26.8
|
%
|
BAML
|
Hotel Yountville
|
May 2022
|
LIBOR + 2.55%
|
—
|
51,000
|
51,000
|
6,202
|
12.2
|
%
|
BAML
|
Bardessono
|
August 2022
|
LIBOR + 2.55%
|
—
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
5,610
|
14.0
|
%
|
BAML secured
|
N/A
|
October 2022
|
Base Rate(5) + 1.25% to 2.50%
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
—
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
BAML
|
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
|
April 2023
|
LIBOR + 2.65%
|
—
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
13,626
|
13.6
|
%
|
BAML
|
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
|
January 2024
|
LIBOR + 2.10%
|
—
|
54,000
|
54,000
|
8,064
|
14.9
|
%
|
Prudential
|
Capital Hilton and Hilton
|
February 2024
|
LIBOR + 1.70%
|
—
|
195,000
|
195,000
|
29,836
|
15.3
|
%
|
BAML
|
Pier House Resort
|
September 2024
|
LIBOR + 1.85%
|
—
|
80,000
|
80,000
|
11,700
|
14.6
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,065,000
|
$
|
1,065,000
|
$
|
142,096
|
13.3
|
%
|
Percentage
|
—
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Weighted average
|
—
|
%
|
4.04
|
%
|
4.04
|
%
|
All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.
(1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019.
(2) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco
(3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
(4) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning October 2022.
(5) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.
(6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Lender
|
Hotels
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Thereafter
|
Total
|
BAML secured revolving
|
N/A
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
JPMorgan
|
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
|
—
|
—
|
67,500
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
67,500
|
BAML
|
Hotel Yountville
|
—
|
—
|
51,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
51,000
|
BAML
|
Bardessono
|
—
|
—
|
40,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
40,000
|
BAML
|
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
98,000
|
—
|
—
|
98,000
|
BAML
|
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
54,000
|
—
|
54,000
|
Prudential
|
Capital Hilton and Hilton
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
195,000
|
—
|
195,000
|
Apollo
|
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
42,500
|
—
|
42,500
|
BAML
|
Pier House Resort
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
80,000
|
—
|
80,000
|
BAML
|
See footnote 1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
435,000
|
435,000
|
Principal due in future periods
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
158,500
|
$
|
98,000
|
$
|
371,500
|
$
|
435,000
|
$
|
1,063,000
|
Scheduled amortization
|
—
|
500
|
1,000
|
500
|
—
|
—
|
2,000
|
Total indebtedness
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
500
|
$
|
159,500
|
$
|
98,500
|
$
|
371,500
|
$
|
435,000
|
$
|
1,065,000
|
(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ALL HOTELS:
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
74,753
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
74,753
|
$
|
64,471
|
$
|
5,538
|
$
|
70,009
|
15.95
|
%
|
6.78
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
223.70
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
223.70
|
$
|
203.51
|
$
|
354.11
|
$
|
210.59
|
9.92
|
%
|
6.23
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
76.46
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
76.46
|
%
|
75.58
|
%
|
67.79
|
%
|
75.22
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
292.58
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
292.58
|
$
|
269.24
|
$
|
522.33
|
$
|
279.97
|
8.67
|
%
|
4.50
|
%
|
ALL HOTELS:
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
302,469
|
$
|
1,719
|
$
|
304,188
|
$
|
282,775
|
$
|
22,479
|
$
|
305,254
|
6.96
|
%
|
(0.35)
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
232.56
|
$
|
722.13
|
$
|
233.45
|
$
|
221.17
|
$
|
528.35
|
$
|
231.06
|
5.15
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
78.85
|
%
|
77.52
|
%
|
78.85
|
%
|
81.31
|
%
|
54.04
|
%
|
80.43
|
%
|
(3.03)
|
%
|
(1.96)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
294.93
|
$
|
931.53
|
$
|
296.07
|
$
|
272.02
|
$
|
977.62
|
$
|
287.29
|
8.42
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
|
ALL HOTELS
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
63,134
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
63,134
|
$
|
54,657
|
$
|
5,538
|
$
|
60,195
|
15.51
|
%
|
4.88
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
219.11
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
219.11
|
$
|
200.77
|
$
|
354.11
|
$
|
209.11
|
9.13
|
%
|
4.78
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
76.37
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
76.37
|
%
|
74.75
|
%
|
67.79
|
%
|
74.37
|
%
|
2.17
|
%
|
2.69
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
286.91
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
286.91
|
$
|
268.58
|
$
|
522.33
|
$
|
281.15
|
6.82
|
%
|
2.05
|
%
|
ALL HOTELS
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
258,598
|
$
|
1,719
|
$
|
260,317
|
$
|
239,139
|
$
|
22,479
|
$
|
261,618
|
8.14
|
%
|
(0.50)
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
226.84
|
$
|
722.13
|
$
|
227.88
|
$
|
217.49
|
$
|
528.35
|
$
|
229.07
|
4.30
|
%
|
(0.52)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
77.68
|
%
|
77.52
|
%
|
77.68
|
%
|
80.63
|
%
|
54.04
|
%
|
79.64
|
%
|
(3.66)
|
%
|
(2.46)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
292.01
|
$
|
931.53
|
$
|
293.34
|
$
|
269.72
|
$
|
977.62
|
$
|
287.62
|
8.26
|
%
|
1.99
|
%
|
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ALL HOTELS:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
121,265
|
$
|
98,945
|
22.56
|
%
|
$
|
486,228
|
$
|
431,398
|
12.71
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
—
|
10,535
|
2,671
|
45,896
|
Comparable total hotel revenue
|
$
|
121,265
|
$
|
109,480
|
10.76
|
%
|
$
|
488,899
|
$
|
477,294
|
2.43
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
30,063
|
$
|
26,950
|
11.55
|
%
|
$
|
141,318
|
$
|
137,621
|
2.69
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(44)
|
2,301
|
778
|
7,067
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
30,019
|
$
|
29,251
|
2.63
|
%
|
$
|
142,096
|
$
|
144,688
|
(1.79)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
24.79
|
%
|
27.24
|
%
|
(2.45)
|
%
|
29.06
|
%
|
31.90
|
%
|
(2.84)
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
|
24.75
|
%
|
26.72
|
%
|
(1.97)
|
%
|
29.06
|
%
|
30.31
|
%
|
(1.25)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
1,521
|
$
|
1,519
|
0.13
|
%
|
$
|
7,459
|
$
|
7,304
|
2.12
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
28,542
|
$
|
25,431
|
12.23
|
%
|
$
|
133,859
|
$
|
130,317
|
2.72
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
28,498
|
$
|
27,732
|
2.76
|
%
|
$
|
134,637
|
$
|
137,384
|
(2.00)
|
%
|
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ALL HOTELS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
104,365
|
$
|
87,478
|
19.30
|
%
|
$
|
415,939
|
$
|
367,831
|
13.08
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
—
|
10,535
|
2,671
|
45,896
|
Comparable total hotel revenue
|
$
|
104,365
|
$
|
98,013
|
6.48
|
%
|
$
|
418,610
|
$
|
413,727
|
1.18
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
26,465
|
$
|
24,970
|
5.99
|
%
|
$
|
115,671
|
$
|
113,496
|
1.92
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
152
|
2,301
|
778
|
7,067
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
26,617
|
$
|
27,271
|
(2.40)
|
%
|
$
|
116,449
|
$
|
120,563
|
(3.41)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
25.36
|
%
|
28.54
|
%
|
(3.18)
|
%
|
27.81
|
%
|
30.86
|
%
|
(3.05)
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
|
25.50
|
%
|
27.82
|
%
|
(2.32)
|
%
|
27.82
|
%
|
29.14
|
%
|
(1.32)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
1,521
|
$
|
1,519
|
0.13
|
%
|
$
|
7,459
|
$
|
7,304
|
2.12
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
24,944
|
$
|
23,451
|
6.37
|
%
|
$
|
108,212
|
$
|
106,192
|
1.90
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
25,096
|
$
|
25,752
|
(2.55)
|
%
|
$
|
108,990
|
$
|
113,259
|
(3.77)
|
%
|
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the eleven hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
(5) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
|
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
8,775
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,775
|
$
|
8,801
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,801
|
(0.30)
|
%
|
(0.30)
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
13,450
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
13,450
|
$
|
12,842
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
12,842
|
4.73
|
%
|
4.73
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
2,836
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,836
|
$
|
2,642
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,642
|
7.34
|
%
|
7.34
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
21.09
|
%
|
21.09
|
%
|
20.57
|
%
|
20.57
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
173.43
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
173.43
|
$
|
173.93
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
173.93
|
(0.29)
|
%
|
(0.29)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
78.12
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
78.12
|
%
|
77.49
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
77.49
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
222.00
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
222.00
|
$
|
224.45
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
224.45
|
(1.09)
|
%
|
(1.09)
|
%
|
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
5,355
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,355
|
$
|
5,801
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,801
|
(7.69)
|
%
|
(7.69)
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
11,030
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
11,030
|
$
|
10,871
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
10,871
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
3,248
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,248
|
$
|
3,435
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,435
|
(5.44)
|
%
|
(5.44)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
29.45
|
%
|
29.45
|
%
|
31.60
|
%
|
31.60
|
%
|
(2.15)
|
%
|
(2.15)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
147.74
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
147.74
|
$
|
160.03
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
160.03
|
(7.68)
|
%
|
(7.68)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
76.63
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
76.63
|
%
|
79.79
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
79.79
|
%
|
(3.96)
|
%
|
(3.96)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
192.79
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
192.79
|
$
|
200.57
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
200.57
|
(3.88)
|
%
|
(3.88)
|
%
|
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
6,313
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,313
|
$
|
6,550
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,550
|
(3.62)
|
%
|
(3.62)
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
8,753
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,753
|
$
|
9,031
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,031
|
(3.08)
|
%
|
(3.08)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,610
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,610
|
$
|
2,579
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,579
|
(37.57)
|
%
|
(37.57)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
18.39
|
%
|
18.39
|
%
|
28.56
|
%
|
28.56
|
%
|
(10.17)
|
%
|
(10.17)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
165.33
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
165.33
|
$
|
171.54
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
171.54
|
(3.62)
|
%
|
(3.62)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
79.82
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
79.82
|
%
|
76.74
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
76.74
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
207.14
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
207.14
|
$
|
223.54
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
223.54
|
(7.34)
|
%
|
(7.34)
|
%
|
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
3,476
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,476
|
$
|
3,461
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,461
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
4,790
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,790
|
$
|
4,731
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,731
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,353
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,353
|
$
|
1,545
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
1,543
|
(12.43)
|
%
|
(12.31)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
28.25
|
%
|
28.25
|
%
|
32.66
|
%
|
32.61
|
%
|
(4.41)
|
%
|
(4.36)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
581.32
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
581.32
|
$
|
606.76
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
606.76
|
(4.19)
|
%
|
(4.19)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
74.53
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
74.53
|
%
|
76.42
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
76.42
|
%
|
(2.47)
|
%
|
(2.47)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
779.96
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
779.96
|
$
|
793.98
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
793.98
|
(1.77)
|
%
|
(1.77)
|
%
|
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
5,062
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,062
|
$
|
4,589
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,589
|
10.31
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
6,587
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,587
|
$
|
5,961
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,961
|
10.50
|
%
|
10.50
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
2,883
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,883
|
$
|
2,685
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
2,689
|
7.37
|
%
|
7.21
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
43.77
|
%
|
43.77
|
%
|
45.04
|
%
|
45.11
|
%
|
(1.27)
|
%
|
(1.34)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
387.46
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
387.46
|
$
|
351.27
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
351.27
|
10.30
|
%
|
10.30
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
86.41
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
86.41
|
%
|
78.41
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
78.41
|
%
|
10.20
|
%
|
10.20
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
448.43
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
448.43
|
$
|
447.97
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
447.97
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
3,007
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,007
|
$
|
2,943
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,943
|
2.17
|
%
|
2.17
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
3,747
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,747
|
$
|
3,633
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,633
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,422
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,422
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
1,371
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.72
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
37.95
|
%
|
37.95
|
%
|
37.76
|
%
|
37.74
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
408.68
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
408.68
|
$
|
399.86
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
399.86
|
2.21
|
%
|
2.21
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
69.47
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
69.47
|
%
|
71.33
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
71.33
|
%
|
(2.61)
|
%
|
(2.61)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
588.28
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
588.28
|
$
|
560.57
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
560.57
|
4.94
|
%
|
4.94
|
%
|
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
4,150
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,150
|
$
|
3,613
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,613
|
14.86
|
%
|
14.86
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
9,000
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,000
|
$
|
8,168
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,168
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.19
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,105
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,105
|
$
|
1,015
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,015
|
8.87
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
12.28
|
%
|
12.28
|
%
|
12.43
|
%
|
12.43
|
%
|
(0.15)
|
%
|
(0.15)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
237.42
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
237.42
|
$
|
206.71
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
206.71
|
14.86
|
%
|
14.86
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
52.87
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
52.87
|
%
|
51.51
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
51.51
|
%
|
2.64
|
%
|
2.64
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
449.05
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
449.05
|
$
|
401.30
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
401.30
|
11.90
|
%
|
11.90
|
%
|
THE NOTARY HOTEL
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
7,847
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,847
|
$
|
6,466
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,466
|
21.36
|
%
|
21.36
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
9,738
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,738
|
$
|
8,161
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,161
|
19.32
|
%
|
19.32
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
3,333
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
3,451
|
$
|
3,218
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,218
|
3.57
|
%
|
7.24
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
34.23
|
%
|
35.44
|
%
|
39.43
|
%
|
39.43
|
%
|
(5.20)
|
%
|
(3.99)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
170.92
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
170.92
|
$
|
140.84
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
140.84
|
21.36
|
%
|
21.36
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
81.00
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
81.00
|
%
|
71.84
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
71.84
|
%
|
12.75
|
%
|
12.75
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
211.01
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
211.01
|
$
|
196.04
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
196.04
|
7.64
|
%
|
7.64
|
%
|
SAN FRANCISCO COURTYARD DOWNTOWN
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
9,158
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,158
|
$
|
8,149
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,149
|
12.38
|
%
|
12.38
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
9,825
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,825
|
$
|
9,004
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,004
|
9.12
|
%
|
9.12
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
2,678
|
$
|
(196)
|
$
|
2,482
|
$
|
2,487
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,487
|
7.68
|
%
|
(0.20)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
27.26
|
%
|
25.26
|
%
|
27.62
|
%
|
27.62
|
%
|
(0.36)
|
%
|
(2.36)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
242.79
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
242.79
|
$
|
216.04
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
216.04
|
12.38
|
%
|
12.38
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
85.56
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
85.56
|
%
|
80.29
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
80.29
|
%
|
6.56
|
%
|
6.56
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
283.75
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
283.75
|
$
|
269.08
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
269.08
|
5.45
|
%
|
5.45
|
%
|
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
7,430
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,430
|
$
|
6,332
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,332
|
17.34
|
%
|
17.34
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
18,197
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
18,197
|
$
|
15,872
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
15,872
|
14.65
|
%
|
14.65
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
4,462
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,462
|
$
|
3,637
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,637
|
22.68
|
%
|
22.68
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
24.52
|
%
|
24.52
|
%
|
22.91
|
%
|
22.91
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
303.60
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
303.60
|
$
|
258.77
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
258.77
|
17.32
|
%
|
17.32
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
81.42
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
81.42
|
%
|
73.98
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
73.98
|
%
|
10.06
|
%
|
10.06
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
372.87
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
372.87
|
$
|
349.79
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
349.79
|
6.60
|
%
|
6.60
|
%
|
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
5,862
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,862
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,538
|
$
|
5,538
|
—
|
%
|
5.85
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
11,213
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
11,213
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
10,609
|
$
|
10,609
|
—
|
%
|
5.69
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,853
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
1,887
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,327
|
$
|
2,327
|
—
|
%
|
(18.91)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
16.53
|
%
|
16.83
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
21.93
|
%
|
16.53
|
%
|
(5.10)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
374.80
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
374.80
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
354.11
|
$
|
354.11
|
—
|
%
|
5.84
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
64.26
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
64.26
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
67.79
|
%
|
67.79
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(5.21)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
583.27
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
583.27
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
522.33
|
$
|
522.33
|
—
|
%
|
11.67
|
%
|
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
5,857
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,857
|
$
|
6,101
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,101
|
(4.00)
|
%
|
(4.00)
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
7,860
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,860
|
$
|
8,134
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,134
|
(3.37)
|
%
|
(3.37)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
2,360
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,360
|
$
|
2,815
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,815
|
(16.16)
|
%
|
(16.16)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
30.03
|
%
|
30.03
|
%
|
34.61
|
%
|
34.61
|
%
|
(4.58)
|
%
|
(4.58)
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
176.36
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
176.36
|
$
|
183.70
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
183.70
|
(4.00)
|
%
|
(4.00)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
75.30
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
75.30
|
%
|
78.67
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
78.67
|
%
|
(4.28)
|
%
|
(4.28)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
234.20
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
234.20
|
$
|
233.52
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
233.52
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
2,461
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,461
|
$
|
1,665
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,665
|
47.81
|
%
|
47.81
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
7,075
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,075
|
$
|
2,463
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,463
|
187.25
|
%
|
187.25
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
920
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
920
|
$
|
(507)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(507)
|
281.46
|
%
|
281.46
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
13.00
|
%
|
13.00
|
%
|
(20.58)
|
%
|
(20.58)
|
%
|
33.58
|
%
|
33.58
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
296.19
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
296.19
|
$
|
242.95
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
242.95
|
21.91
|
%
|
21.91
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
38.13
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
38.13
|
%
|
82.74
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
82.74
|
%
|
(53.92)
|
%
|
(53.92)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
776.76
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
776.76
|
$
|
293.63
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
293.63
|
164.54
|
%
|
164.54
|
%
|
TAMPA RENAISSANCE
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
74
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
(27)
|
$
|
—
|
(100.00)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Selected Operating Information:
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
|
Selected Financial Information:
|
Rooms revenue
|
$
|
74,753
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
74,753
|
$
|
64,471
|
$
|
5,538
|
$
|
70,009
|
15.95
|
%
|
6.78
|
%
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$