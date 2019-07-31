Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

$6.6 Million in Business Interruption Income Booked in the 2nd Quarter

New Autograph Collection Property 'The Notary Hotel' Opened in Philadelphia

Announced Planned Opening of 'The Clancy Hotel' in San Francisco in January 2020

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts
  • Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Dividend yield of approximately 6.9%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $7.0 million or $0.22 per diluted share.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 2.3% to $232.94 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation decreased 1.9% to $252.39 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels excluding Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel increased 0.8% to $245.53 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $32.8 million for the quarter.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown San Francisco. The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in January 2020.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia.  The re-branded property is a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown hotel. 
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $36.1 million.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME
During the quarter, the Company recognized $6.6 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of March 2019 through May 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas and expects to continue to receive additional BI income through at least the reopening of the property which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

PLANNED OPENING OF THE CLANCY HOTEL
On July 11, 2019, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy Hotel in January 2020. Located in San Francisco's vibrant South of Market district, the former Courtyard San Francisco Downtown is undergoing a rebranding and renovation of approximately $30 million to create The Clancy Hotel. The hotel will join Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design, and environments.

OPENING OF THE NOTARY HOTEL
On July 17, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia. This is the new branding for the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown.  Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the deluxe hotel has undergone an approximate $20 million renovation, fusing Philadelphia's unique soul with its historic legacy and now joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design, and environments. 

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.  The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.7%. 

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of June 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen properties.  During the second quarter of 2019, nine of the Company's hotels were not under renovation.  The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (9 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 2.3% to $232.94 for all hotels on a 1.4% increase in ADR and a 3.7% decrease in occupancy.
  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 1.9% to $252.39 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.9% decrease in ADR and relatively flat occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On June 14, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

"We continue to diligently execute on our strategy of focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand continues to be strong in our markets, with limited new supply, and we believe our portfolio has several factors that position us well to outperform.  We are executing on our business plan of converting two of our properties to Autograph Collection hotels, with The Notary Hotel in Philadelphia now open and our Courtyard San Francisco Downtown scheduled to convert to The Clancy Hotel in January 2020. Looking ahead, our portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts has unique aspects that are expected to result in RevPAR performance that may not necessarily track the broader market, and we are committed to enhancing shareholder value and focused on delivering solid operational performance in the second half of 2019."

The Company plans to host an Investor Day on October 3, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  More information will be forthcoming about this event.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations.  Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the implied share price for the Company's common stock.  When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation:  general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition.  These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release.  The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur.  We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





June 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, gross

$

1,748,734

$

1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation

(288,319)

(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net

1,460,415

1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents

80,360

182,578

Restricted cash

70,064

75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $119 and $101, respectively

19,266

12,739

Inventories

2,321

1,862

Prepaid expenses

8,246

4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value

6,195

10,114

Investment in OpenKey

1,821

1,766

Derivative assets

911

772

Other assets

10,847

13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets

82,353


Intangible assets, net

5,208

27,678

Due from related party, net

875


Due from third-party hotel managers

11,557

4,927

Total assets

$

1,760,439

$

1,636,487




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

1,047,681

$

985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

85,542

64,116

Dividends and distributions payable

9,334

8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net

4,030

4,001

Due to related party, net



224

Due to third-party hotel managers

3,154

1,633

Operating lease liabilities

60,779


Other liabilities

27,991

29,033

Total liabilities

1,238,511

1,093,394




5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

106,123

106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

42,075

44,885

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

16

16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,879,913 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

329

325

Additional paid-in capital

516,700

512,545

Accumulated deficit

(137,775)

(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company

379,270

397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

(5,540)

(5,391)

Total equity

373,730

392,085

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,760,439

$

1,636,487

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE






Rooms

$

75,121

$

78,439

$

151,852

$

143,946

Food and beverage

25,790

25,393

57,904

48,893

Other

17,605

17,286

37,268

30,768

Total hotel revenue

118,516

121,118

247,024

223,607

Other





5


Total revenue

118,516

121,118

247,029

223,607

EXPENSES






Hotel operating expenses:






Rooms

16,833

16,652

33,815

31,570

Food and beverage

19,394

17,287

41,604

32,907

Other expenses

36,335

33,768

75,230

63,432

Management fees

4,166

4,501

8,582

8,118

Total hotel operating expenses

76,728

72,208

159,231

136,027

Property taxes, insurance and other

5,206

6,077

12,666

11,681

Depreciation and amortization

18,474

14,811

35,160

27,817

Impairment charges



59



71

Advisory services fee:






Base advisory fee

2,860

2,313

5,520

4,420

Reimbursable expenses

681

499

1,261

919

Incentive fee

(1,105)

691

209

861

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

1,961

1,377

3,431

3,924

Transaction costs

70

461

704

949

Corporate, general and administrative:






Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

19



38


Other general and administrative

913

1,206

2,020

1,234

Total operating expenses

105,807

99,702

220,240

187,903

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel property

9

15,711

9

15,711

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

12,718

37,127

26,798

51,415

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity

(51)

(62)

(101)

(65)

Interest income

287

230

649

430

Other income (expense)

(139)

(63)

(256)

(126)

Interest expense

(13,034)

(11,603)

(26,047)

(20,794)

Amortization of loan costs

(1,021)

(1,075)

(2,201)

(2,063)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees



(4,176)

(312)

(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

(4,626)

(6,024)

(3,919)

(5,496)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

654

(298)

(218)

(225)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(5,212)

14,056

(5,607)

18,898

Income tax (expense) benefit

(411)

(1,202)

(1,338)

(1,774)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(5,623)

12,854

(6,945)

17,124

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

248

(89)

149

(47)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

865

(1,235)

1,305

(1,527)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(4,510)

11,530

(5,491)

15,550

Preferred dividends

(2,532)

(1,708)

(5,064)

(3,415)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(7,042)

$

9,822

$

(10,555)

$

12,135








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED






Basic:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.22)

$

0.30

$

(0.34)

$

0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

32,307

32,006

32,213

31,845

Diluted:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.22)

$

0.29

$

(0.34)

$

0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

32,307

38,588

32,213

31,853

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.32

$

0.32

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(5,623)

$

12,854

$

(6,945)

$

17,124

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs

14,055

12,678

28,248

22,857

Depreciation and amortization

18,474

14,811

35,160

27,817

Income tax expense (benefit)

411

1,202

1,338

1,774

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

51

62

101

65

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(48)

(62)

(97)

(64)

EBITDA

27,320

41,545

57,805

69,573

Impairment charges on real estate



59



71

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel property

(9)

(15,711)

(9)

(15,711)

EBITDAre

27,311

25,893

57,796

53,933

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)

118

49

237

92

Transaction and management conversion costs

235

462

869

965

Other (income) expense

139

63

256

126

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees



4,176

312

4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

4,626

6,024

3,919

5,496

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(654)

298

218

225

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,021

1,442

3,549

4,035

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

75

197

146

(944)

Advisory services incentive fee

(1,105)

691

209

861

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs



(55)



412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

7

2

18

2

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

32,773

$

39,242

$

67,529

$

69,381

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(5,623)

$

12,854

$

(6,945)

$

17,124

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

248

(89)

149

(47)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

865

(1,235)

1,305

(1,527)

Preferred dividends

(2,532)

(1,708)

(5,064)

(3,415)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(7,042)

9,822

(10,555)

12,135

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

17,669

14,052

33,573

26,310

Impairment charges on real estate



59



71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(865)

1,235

(1,305)

1,527

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

51

62

101

65

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel property

(9)

(15,711)

(9)

(15,711)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(49)

(63)

(100)

(65)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

9,755

9,456

21,705

24,332

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends

1,707

1,708

3,414

3,415

Transaction and management conversion costs

235

462

869

965

Other (income) expense

139

63

256

126

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits

213

150

438

150

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees



4,176

312

4,178

Amortization of loan costs

1,003

1,050

2,158

2,014

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

4,626

6,024

3,919

5,496

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(654)

298

218

225

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,021

1,442

3,549

4,035

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

75

197

146

(944)

Advisory services incentive fee

(1,105)

691

209

861

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs



(55)



412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

8

2

19

2

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

18,023

$

25,664

$

37,212

$

45,267

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.42

$

0.60

$

0.86

$

1.06

Weighted average diluted shares

43,347

42,743

43,412

42,593

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

JUNE 30, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

















Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-Rate
Debt

Floating-Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable TTM
Hotel EBITDA(7)

Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield

BAML secured revolving credit facility

Various

November 2019

Base Rate(3) + 1.25% to 2.50% or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

$



$


(1)

$



 N/A

N/A

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

December 2019

LIBOR + 4.95%



42,000

(2)

42,000

$

11,440

27.2

%

Credit Agricole

Pier House

March 2020

LIBOR + 2.25%



70,000

(4)

70,000

11,680

16.7

%

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%



67,500

(5)

67,500

10,010

14.8

%

BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%



435,000

(6)

435,000

48,008

11.0

%

BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%



51,000

51,000

5,680

11.1

%

BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%



40,000

40,000

5,826

14.6

%

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%



100,000

100,000

12,870

12.9

%

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%



54,000

54,000

8,513

15.8

%

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%



195,000

195,000

29,364

15.1

%

Total






$



$

1,054,500

$

1,054,500

$

143,391

13.6

%

Percentage






%

100.0

%

100.0

%



Weighted average interest rate






%

4.71

%

4.71

%



All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.

(1)     

This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019.

(2)     

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in December 2018.

(3)     

Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.

(4)     

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in March 2019.

(5)     

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019.

(6)     

This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

(7)     

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

JUNE 30, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

















Lender

Hotels

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter

Total

BAML secured revolving credit facility

Various

$



$



$



$



$



$



$


Credit Agricole

Pier House



70,000









70,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas



42,000









42,000

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek







67,500





67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville







51,000





51,000

BAML

Bardessono







40,000





40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota









98,000



98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe











54,000

54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines











195,000

195,000

BAML

See footnote 1











435,000

435,000

Principal due in future periods


$



$

112,000

$



$

158,500

$

98,000

$

684,000

$

1,052,500

Scheduled amortization payments remaining






500

1,000

500



2,000

Total indebtedness


$



$

112,000

$

500

$

159,500

$

98,500

$

684,000

$

1,054,500

(1)     

This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.