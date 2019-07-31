Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts

Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Dividend yield of approximately 6.9%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $7.0 million or $0.22 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 2.3% to $232.94 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation decreased 1.9% to $252.39 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels excluding Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel increased 0.8% to $245.53 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter.

per diluted share for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre was $32.8 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown San Francisco . The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in January 2020 .

. The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia. The re-branded property is a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown hotel.

Capex invested during the quarter was $36.1 million .

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME

During the quarter, the Company recognized $6.6 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of March 2019 through May 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas and expects to continue to receive additional BI income through at least the reopening of the property which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

PLANNED OPENING OF THE CLANCY HOTEL

On July 11, 2019, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy Hotel in January 2020. Located in San Francisco's vibrant South of Market district, the former Courtyard San Francisco Downtown is undergoing a rebranding and renovation of approximately $30 million to create The Clancy Hotel. The hotel will join Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design, and environments.

OPENING OF THE NOTARY HOTEL

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia. This is the new branding for the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the deluxe hotel has undergone an approximate $20 million renovation, fusing Philadelphia's unique soul with its historic legacy and now joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect unique vision, design, and environments.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.7%.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of June 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen properties. During the second quarter of 2019, nine of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (9 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR decreased 2.3% to $232.94 for all hotels on a 1.4% increase in ADR and a 3.7% decrease in occupancy.

for all hotels on a 1.4% increase in ADR and a 3.7% decrease in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR decreased 1.9% to $252.39 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.9% decrease in ADR and relatively flat occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On June 14, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

"We continue to diligently execute on our strategy of focusing on the luxury hotel segment," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand continues to be strong in our markets, with limited new supply, and we believe our portfolio has several factors that position us well to outperform. We are executing on our business plan of converting two of our properties to Autograph Collection hotels, with The Notary Hotel in Philadelphia now open and our Courtyard San Francisco Downtown scheduled to convert to The Clancy Hotel in January 2020. Looking ahead, our portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts has unique aspects that are expected to result in RevPAR performance that may not necessarily track the broader market, and we are committed to enhancing shareholder value and focused on delivering solid operational performance in the second half of 2019."

The Company plans to host an Investor Day on October 3, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. More information will be forthcoming about this event.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)









June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,748,734



$ 1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation (288,319)



(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net 1,460,415



1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents 80,360



182,578

Restricted cash 70,064



75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $119 and $101, respectively 19,266



12,739

Inventories 2,321



1,862

Prepaid expenses 8,246



4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value 6,195



10,114

Investment in OpenKey 1,821



1,766

Derivative assets 911



772

Other assets 10,847



13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,353



—

Intangible assets, net 5,208



27,678

Due from related party, net 875



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 11,557



4,927

Total assets $ 1,760,439



$ 1,636,487









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 1,047,681



$ 985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 85,542



64,116

Dividends and distributions payable 9,334



8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net 4,030



4,001

Due to related party, net —



224

Due to third-party hotel managers 3,154



1,633

Operating lease liabilities 60,779



—

Other liabilities 27,991



29,033

Total liabilities 1,238,511



1,093,394









5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 106,123



106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 42,075



44,885

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 16



16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,879,913 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 329



325

Additional paid-in capital 516,700



512,545

Accumulated deficit (137,775)



(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 379,270



397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (5,540)



(5,391)

Total equity 373,730



392,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,760,439



$ 1,636,487



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 75,121



$ 78,439



$ 151,852



$ 143,946

Food and beverage 25,790



25,393



57,904



48,893

Other 17,605



17,286



37,268



30,768

Total hotel revenue 118,516



121,118



247,024



223,607

Other —



—



5



—

Total revenue 118,516



121,118



247,029



223,607

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses:













Rooms 16,833



16,652



33,815



31,570

Food and beverage 19,394



17,287



41,604



32,907

Other expenses 36,335



33,768



75,230



63,432

Management fees 4,166



4,501



8,582



8,118

Total hotel operating expenses 76,728



72,208



159,231



136,027

Property taxes, insurance and other 5,206



6,077



12,666



11,681

Depreciation and amortization 18,474



14,811



35,160



27,817

Impairment charges —



59



—



71

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 2,860



2,313



5,520



4,420

Reimbursable expenses 681



499



1,261



919

Incentive fee (1,105)



691



209



861

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,961



1,377



3,431



3,924

Transaction costs 70



461



704



949

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 19



—



38



—

Other general and administrative 913



1,206



2,020



1,234

Total operating expenses 105,807



99,702



220,240



187,903

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel property 9



15,711



9



15,711

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 12,718



37,127



26,798



51,415

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (51)



(62)



(101)



(65)

Interest income 287



230



649



430

Other income (expense) (139)



(63)



(256)



(126)

Interest expense (13,034)



(11,603)



(26,047)



(20,794)

Amortization of loan costs (1,021)



(1,075)



(2,201)



(2,063)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



(4,176)



(312)



(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (4,626)



(6,024)



(3,919)



(5,496)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 654



(298)



(218)



(225)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,212)



14,056



(5,607)



18,898

Income tax (expense) benefit (411)



(1,202)



(1,338)



(1,774)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,623)



12,854



(6,945)



17,124

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 248



(89)



149



(47)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 865



(1,235)



1,305



(1,527)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (4,510)



11,530



(5,491)



15,550

Preferred dividends (2,532)



(1,708)



(5,064)



(3,415)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (7,042)



$ 9,822



$ (10,555)



$ 12,135

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.22)



$ 0.30



$ (0.34)



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 32,307



32,006



32,213



31,845

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.22)



$ 0.29



$ (0.34)



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 32,307



38,588



32,213



31,853

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.32



$ 0.32



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (5,623)



$ 12,854



$ (6,945)



$ 17,124

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 14,055



12,678



28,248



22,857

Depreciation and amortization 18,474



14,811



35,160



27,817

Income tax expense (benefit) 411



1,202



1,338



1,774

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 51



62



101



65

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (48)



(62)



(97)



(64)

EBITDA 27,320



41,545



57,805



69,573

Impairment charges on real estate —



59



—



71

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel property (9)



(15,711)



(9)



(15,711)

EBITDAre 27,311



25,893



57,796



53,933

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 118



49



237



92

Transaction and management conversion costs 235



462



869



965

Other (income) expense 139



63



256



126

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



4,176



312



4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 4,626



6,024



3,919



5,496

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (654)



298



218



225

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,021



1,442



3,549



4,035

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 75



197



146



(944)

Advisory services incentive fee (1,105)



691



209



861

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



(55)



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 7



2



18



2

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 32,773



$ 39,242



$ 67,529



$ 69,381



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (5,623)



$ 12,854



$ (6,945)



$ 17,124

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 248



(89)



149



(47)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 865



(1,235)



1,305



(1,527)

Preferred dividends (2,532)



(1,708)



(5,064)



(3,415)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (7,042)



9,822



(10,555)



12,135

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 17,669



14,052



33,573



26,310

Impairment charges on real estate —



59



—



71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (865)



1,235



(1,305)



1,527

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 51



62



101



65

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel property (9)



(15,711)



(9)



(15,711)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (49)



(63)



(100)



(65)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 9,755



9,456



21,705



24,332

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,707



1,708



3,414



3,415

Transaction and management conversion costs 235



462



869



965

Other (income) expense 139



63



256



126

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 213



150



438



150

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees —



4,176



312



4,178

Amortization of loan costs 1,003



1,050



2,158



2,014

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 4,626



6,024



3,919



5,496

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (654)



298



218



225

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,021



1,442



3,549



4,035

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 75



197



146



(944)

Advisory services incentive fee (1,105)



691



209



861

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



(55)



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 8



2



19



2

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 18,023



$ 25,664



$ 37,212



$ 45,267

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.42



$ 0.60



$ 0.86



$ 1.06

Weighted average diluted shares 43,347



42,743



43,412



42,593



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS JUNE 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

































Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-Rate

Debt

Floating-Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable TTM

Hotel EBITDA(7)

Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield BAML secured revolving credit facility

Various

November 2019

Base Rate(3) + 1.25% to 2.50% or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

$ —



$ —

(1) $ —



N/A



N/A

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

December 2019

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



42,000

(2) 42,000



$ 11,440



27.2 % Credit Agricole

Pier House

March 2020

LIBOR + 2.25%

—



70,000

(4) 70,000



11,680



16.7 % JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%

—



67,500

(5) 67,500



10,010



14.8 % BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%

—



435,000

(6) 435,000



48,008



11.0 % BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



51,000



51,000



5,680



11.1 % BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



40,000



40,000



5,826



14.6 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%

—



100,000



100,000



12,870



12.9 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%

—



54,000



54,000



8,513



15.8 % Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%

—



195,000



195,000



29,364



15.1 % Total













$ —



$ 1,054,500



$ 1,054,500



$ 143,391



13.6 % Percentage













— %

100.0 %

100.0 %







Weighted average interest rate













— %

4.71 %

4.71 %









All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. (1) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019. (2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in December 2018. (3) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (4) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in March 2019. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019. (6) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (7) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED JUNE 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

































Lender

Hotels

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter

Total BAML secured revolving credit facility

Various

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Credit Agricole

Pier House

—



70,000



—



—



—



—



70,000

Apollo

Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

—



42,000



—



—



—



—



42,000

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

—



—



—



67,500



—



—



67,500

BAML

Hotel Yountville

—



—



—



51,000



—



—



51,000

BAML

Bardessono

—



—



—



40,000



—



—



40,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

—



—



—



—



98,000



—



98,000

BAML

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

—



—



—



—



—



54,000



54,000

Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines

—



—



—



—



—



195,000



195,000

BAML

See footnote 1

—



—



—



—



—



435,000



435,000

Principal due in future periods





$ —



$ 112,000



$ —



$ 158,500



$ 98,000



$ 684,000



$ 1,052,500

Scheduled amortization payments remaining





—



—



500



1,000



500



—



2,000

Total indebtedness





$ —



$ 112,000



$ 500



$ 159,500



$ 98,500



$ 684,000



$ 1,054,500

