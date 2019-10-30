Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

New Autograph Collection Property 'The Notary Hotel' Opened in Philadelphia

Announced Planned Opening of 'The Clancy' in San Francisco in Early 2020

The Maple Grove Presidential Villa Opened at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Announced Extension of Mortgage Loan for Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

Announced Plan to Dispose of Ashford Inc. Shares

Completed Refinancing of Pier House Resort & Spa

$4.0 Million in Business Interruption Income Booked in the 3rd Quarter

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of September 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts
  • Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Dividend yield of approximately 7.0%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $11.9 million or $0.37 per diluted share.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 2.0% to $234.81 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation decreased 1.4% to $250.48 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.29 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $28.6 million for the quarter.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown San Francisco. The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in early 2020.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia. The re-branded property is a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown hotel.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced it had completed an extension of its mortgage loan for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.
  • During the quarter, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced a plan to dispose of the Ashford Inc. shares it owns.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $35.5 million.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME
During the quarter, the Company recognized $4.0 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of June 2019 through August 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. The property is scheduled to reopen late in the fourth quarter of 2019.

PLANNED OPENING OF THE CLANCY
On July 11, 2019, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy in early 2020. Located in San Francisco's vibrant South of Market district, the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown is undergoing an approximately $30 million renovation to rebrand the property as The Clancy. The hotel will join Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect a unique vision, design, and environment.

OPENING OF THE NOTARY HOTEL
On July 17, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. This is the new branding for the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown.  Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel underwent a $20 million renovation and rebranding of the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and now joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection. 

OPENING OF THE MAPLE GROVE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA. The spacious Presidential Villa is available in its entirety, offering 3,705 square feet of space including three bedrooms at a published rate of $9,000 per night.  The Presidential Villa is also available as three separate large, one-bedroom suites: the Flint Villa, the Jaspe Villa, and the Quartole Villa. Each separate suite boasts a distinctive great room, stately king bedroom, spa bathroom and courtyard.  

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.  The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.3%. 

On August 6, 2019, the Company announced that it had amended and extended its mortgage loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.  The amended $42.5 million loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.  The loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 4.95%.  Upon the re-opening of the hotel as a Ritz-Carlton, which is planned for later this year, there is the potential for the spread on the loan to be reduced.  If the appraised value of the hotel results in a loan-to-value ratio between 65% and 70%, the spread will be reduced by 0.50%.  If the appraised value of the hotel results in a loan-to-value ratio less than 65%, the spread will be reduced by 1.00%.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") under which Ashford purchased 19,897 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $0.6 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019.  Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary.  Additionally, the Company announced that it plans to distribute the remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock that it owns on a pro-rata basis to Braemar common shareholders and unitholders. The pro-rata distribution of Ashford shares is expected to be completed on November 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2019.

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, and a final maturity date in March 2020.  The new, non-recourse loan totals $80 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%.  The Company's next hard maturity is not until April 2022.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility, which replaced the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in November.  The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and has two, one-year extension options.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of September 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen properties.  During the third quarter of 2019, nine of the Company's hotels were not under renovation.  The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (9 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 2.0% to $234.81 for all hotels on a 0.7% increase in ADR and a 2.6% decrease in occupancy.
  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 1.4% to $250.48 for all hotels not under renovation on a 0.4% decrease in ADR and a 1.0% decrease in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On September 12, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

"During the quarter, we continued to diligently execute on our strategy," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We opened The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Philadelphia and announced the branding for the conversion of our Courtyard Downtown San Francisco Autograph conversion, which will be called The Clancy and is scheduled to open in early 2020.  We also completed The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono and the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas is expected to complete its renovation and reopen later this year.  Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned and has unique aspects that are expected to result in opportunities for RevPAR performance that may not necessarily track the broader market.  With our recent refinancing activity, we have pushed out our debt maturities, lowered our cost of debt, and we will continue to look for opportunities to maximize value for our shareholders."  

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)



September 30,
 2019


December 31,
 2018

ASSETS




Investments in hotel properties, gross

$

1,768,160

$

1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation

(296,557)

(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net

1,471,603

1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents

82,583

182,578

Restricted cash

57,367

75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $128 and $101, respectively

19,657

12,739

Inventories

2,350

1,862

Prepaid expenses

6,376

4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value

4,724

10,114

Investment in OpenKey

1,949

1,766

Derivative assets

773

772

Other assets

12,257

13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets

82,976


Intangible assets, net

5,114

27,678

Due from related party, net

817


Due from third-party hotel managers

18,019

4,927

Total assets

$

1,766,565

$

1,636,487




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Liabilities:




Indebtedness, net

$

1,057,467

$

985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

97,945

64,116

Dividends and distributions payable

9,502

8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net

4,749

4,001

Due to related party, net



224

Due to third-party hotel managers

2,172

1,633

Operating lease liabilities

61,168


Other liabilities

29,525

29,033

Total liabilities

1,262,528

1,093,394




5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

106,123

106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

40,584

44,885

Equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:




Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

16

16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,900,422 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

329

325

Additional paid-in capital

518,304

512,545

Accumulated deficit

(155,024)

(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company

363,625

397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

(6,295)

(5,391)

Total equity

357,330

392,085

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,766,565

$

1,636,487

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE








Rooms

$

76,808

$

74,358

$

228,660

$

218,304

Food and beverage

26,422

21,171

84,326

70,064

Other

15,652

13,317

52,920

44,085

Total hotel revenue

118,882

108,846

365,906

332,453

Other

2



7


Total revenue

118,884

108,846

365,913

332,453

EXPENSES








Hotel operating expenses:








Rooms

18,265

16,624

52,080

48,194

Food and beverage

20,721

16,171

62,325

49,078

Other expenses

36,201

32,058

111,431

95,490

Management fees

3,960

3,963

12,542

12,081

Total hotel operating expenses

79,147

68,816

238,378

204,843

Property taxes, insurance and other

7,690

6,835

20,356

18,516

Depreciation and amortization

16,831

14,474

51,991

42,291

Impairment charges







71

Advisory services fee:








Base advisory fee

2,650

2,508

8,170

6,928

Reimbursable expenses

645

529

1,906

1,448

Incentive fee

(132)

1,380

77

2,241

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

1,995

1,316

5,426

5,240

Transaction costs





704

949

Corporate, general and administrative:








Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

328

304

366

304

Other general and administrative

1,247

1,461

3,267

2,695

Total operating expenses

110,401

97,623

330,641

285,526

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

(1,163)



(1,154)

15,711

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

7,320

11,223

34,118

62,638

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity

(48)

(81)

(149)

(146)

Interest income

249

540

898

970

Other income (expense)

(114)

(64)

(370)

(190)

Interest expense

(12,599)

(11,990)

(38,646)

(32,784)

Amortization of loan costs

(1,047)

(1,094)

(3,248)

(3,157)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

(335)



(647)

(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

(1,471)

2,158

(5,390)

(3,338)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

(754)

(578)

(972)

(803)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(8,799)

114

(14,406)

19,012

Income tax (expense) benefit

(155)

(740)

(1,493)

(2,514)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(8,954)

(626)

(15,899)

16,498

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,899)

(1,695)

(1,750)

(1,742)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

1,465

452

2,770

(1,075)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(9,388)

(1,869)

(14,879)

13,681

Preferred dividends

(2,533)

(1,707)

(7,597)

(5,122)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(11,921)

$

(3,576)

$

(22,476)

$

8,559








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED








Basic:








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.37)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.71)

$

0.25

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

32,347

32,023

32,259

31,905

Diluted:








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.37)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.71)

$

0.25

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

32,347

32,023

32,259

31,922

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.48

$

0.48

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(8,954)

$

(626)

$

(15,899)

$

16,498

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs

13,646

13,084

41,894

35,941

Depreciation and amortization

16,831

14,474

51,991

42,291

Income tax expense (benefit)

155

740

1,493

2,514

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

48

81

149

146

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(50)

(79)

(147)

(143)

EBITDA

21,676

27,674

79,481

97,247

Impairment charges on real estate







71

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

1,163



1,154

(15,711)

EBITDAre

22,839

27,674

80,635

81,607

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)

129

51

366

143

Transaction and management conversion costs

506



1,183

965

Other (income) expense

114

64

370

190

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

335



647

4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

1,471

(2,158)

5,390

3,338

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

754

578

972

803

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,359

1,674

5,908

5,709

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

203

277

349

(667)

Advisory services incentive fee

(132)

1,380

77

2,241

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs







412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

4

2

22

4

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

28,582

$

29,542

$

95,919

$

98,923

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(8,954)

$

(626)

$

(15,899)

$

16,498

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,899)

(1,695)

(1,750)

(1,742)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

1,465

452

2,770

(1,075)

Preferred dividends

(2,533)

(1,707)

(7,597)

(5,122)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(11,921)

(3,576)

(22,476)

8,559

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

16,036

13,720

49,609

40,030

Impairment charges on real estate







71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(1,465)

(452)

(2,770)

1,075

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

48

81

149

146

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property

1,163



1,154

(15,711)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(51)

(81)

(151)

(146)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

3,810

9,692

25,515

34,024

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends

1,708

1,707

5,122

5,122

Transaction and management conversion costs

506



1,183

965

Other (income) expense

114

64

370

190

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits

213

226

651

376

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees

335



647

4,178

Amortization of loan costs

1,029

1,070

3,187

3,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

1,471

(2,158)

5,390

3,338

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

754

578

972

803

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

2,359

1,674

5,908

5,709

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

203

277

349

(667)

Advisory services incentive fee

(132)

1,380

77

2,241

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs







412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

5

2

24

4

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

12,375

$

14,512

$

49,395

$

59,779

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.29

$

0.34

$

1.14

$

1.40

Weighted average diluted shares

43,335

42,930

43,388

42,707

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)


Lender


Hotels


Maturity


Interest Rate


Fixed-
Rate
Debt


Floating-
Rate
Debt


Total
Debt


Comparable TTM
Hotel
EBITDA(6)


Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield

BAML secured
revolving credit facility


N/A


November 2019


Base Rate(3) + 1.25% to 2.50%
or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%


$



$


(1)

$



 N/A



N/A


JPMorgan


Park Hyatt Beaver Creek


April 2020


LIBOR + 2.75%




67,500

(2)

67,500

$

10,052

14.9

%

BAML


See footnote


June 2020


LIBOR + 2.16%




435,000

(4)

435,000

46,636

10.7

%

Apollo


Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas


August 2021


LIBOR + 4.95%




42,500

(5)

42,500

9,972

23.5

%

BAML


Hotel Yountville


May 2022


LIBOR + 2.55%




51,000

51,000

6,151

12.1

%

BAML


Bardessono


August 2022


LIBOR + 2.55%




40,000

40,000

5,800

14.5

%

BAML


Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota


April 2023


LIBOR + 2.65%




100,000

100,000

12,801

12.8

%

BAML


Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe


January 2024


LIBOR + 2.10%




54,000

54,000

8,503

15.7

%

Prudential


Capital Hilton and Hilton
Torrey Pines


February 2024


LIBOR + 1.70%




195,000

195,000

29,829

15.3

%

BAML


Pier House Resort


September 2024


LIBOR + 1.85%




80,000

80,000

11,506

14.4

%

Total








$



$

1,065,000

$

1,065,000

$

141,250

13.3

%

Percentage








%

100.0

%

100.0

%



Weighted average interest rate








%

4.29

%

4.29

%




All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility.

(1)

This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019.

(2)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019.

(3)

Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.

(4)

This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

(5)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(6)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)


Lender


Hotels


2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter


Total

BAML secured revolving credit facility


N/A


$



$



$



$



$



$



$


JPMorgan


Park Hyatt Beaver Creek








67,500





67,500

BAML


Hotel Yountville








51,000





51,000

BAML


Bardessono








40,000





40,000

BAML


Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota










98,000



98,000

BAML


Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe












54,000

54,000

Prudential


Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines












195,000

195,000

Apollo


Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas