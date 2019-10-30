Braemar Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of September 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Focused strategy of investing in luxury hotels and resorts

Targets conservative leverage levels of 45% Net Debt to Gross Assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Dividend yield of approximately 7.0%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $11.9 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 2.0% to $234.81 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation decreased 1.4% to $250.48 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.29 per diluted share for the quarter.

per diluted share for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre was $28.6 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. During the quarter, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown San Francisco . The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in early 2020.

. The re-branded property, a conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, is expected to officially open in early 2020. During the quarter, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia . The re-branded property is a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown hotel.

. The re-branded property is a conversion of the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown hotel. During the quarter, the Company announced it had completed an extension of its mortgage loan for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

During the quarter, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida .

. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced a plan to dispose of the Ashford Inc. shares it owns.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.

Capex invested during the quarter was $35.5 million .

UPDATE ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INCOME

During the quarter, the Company recognized $4.0 million of business interruption ("BI") income for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to lost profits for the period of June 2019 through August 2019 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Company will continue to work with its insurers on the claims at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. The property is scheduled to reopen late in the fourth quarter of 2019.

PLANNED OPENING OF THE CLANCY

On July 11, 2019, the Company announced the planned opening of The Clancy in early 2020. Located in San Francisco's vibrant South of Market district, the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown is undergoing an approximately $30 million renovation to rebrand the property as The Clancy. The hotel will join Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels, a diverse portfolio of independent hotels around the world that reflect a unique vision, design, and environment.

OPENING OF THE NOTARY HOTEL

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Notary Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. This is the new branding for the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel underwent a $20 million renovation and rebranding of the former Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and now joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection.

OPENING OF THE MAPLE GROVE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA. The spacious Presidential Villa is available in its entirety, offering 3,705 square feet of space including three bedrooms at a published rate of $9,000 per night. The Presidential Villa is also available as three separate large, one-bedroom suites: the Flint Villa, the Jaspe Villa, and the Quartole Villa. Each separate suite boasts a distinctive great room, stately king bedroom, spa bathroom and courtyard.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion of mortgage loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined mortgage loans had a blended average interest rate of 4.3%.

On August 6, 2019, the Company announced that it had amended and extended its mortgage loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. The amended $42.5 million loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 4.95%. Upon the re-opening of the hotel as a Ritz-Carlton, which is planned for later this year, there is the potential for the spread on the loan to be reduced. If the appraised value of the hotel results in a loan-to-value ratio between 65% and 70%, the spread will be reduced by 0.50%. If the appraised value of the hotel results in a loan-to-value ratio less than 65%, the spread will be reduced by 1.00%.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") under which Ashford purchased 19,897 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $0.6 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary. Additionally, the Company announced that it plans to distribute the remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock that it owns on a pro-rata basis to Braemar common shareholders and unitholders. The pro-rata distribution of Ashford shares is expected to be completed on November 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2019.

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, and a final maturity date in March 2020. The new, non-recourse loan totals $80 million and has a five-year term. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%. The Company's next hard maturity is not until April 2022.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $75 million secured credit facility, which replaced the Company's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in November. The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and has two, one-year extension options.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of September 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of thirteen properties. During the third quarter of 2019, nine of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 13 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (9 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR decreased 2.0% to $234.81 for all hotels on a 0.7% increase in ADR and a 2.6% decrease in occupancy.

for all hotels on a 0.7% increase in ADR and a 2.6% decrease in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR decreased 1.4% to $250.48 for all hotels not under renovation on a 0.4% decrease in ADR and a 1.0% decrease in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the thirteen hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On September 12, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, was paid on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

"During the quarter, we continued to diligently execute on our strategy," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We opened The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Philadelphia and announced the branding for the conversion of our Courtyard Downtown San Francisco Autograph conversion, which will be called The Clancy and is scheduled to open in early 2020. We also completed The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono and the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas is expected to complete its renovation and reopen later this year. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned and has unique aspects that are expected to result in opportunities for RevPAR performance that may not necessarily track the broader market. With our recent refinancing activity, we have pushed out our debt maturities, lowered our cost of debt, and we will continue to look for opportunities to maximize value for our shareholders."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,768,160



$ 1,562,806

Accumulated depreciation (296,557)



(262,905)

Investments in hotel properties, net 1,471,603



1,299,901

Cash and cash equivalents 82,583



182,578

Restricted cash 57,367



75,910

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $128 and $101, respectively 19,657



12,739

Inventories 2,350



1,862

Prepaid expenses 6,376



4,409

Investment in Ashford Inc., at fair value 4,724



10,114

Investment in OpenKey 1,949



1,766

Derivative assets 773



772

Other assets 12,257



13,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,976



—

Intangible assets, net 5,114



27,678

Due from related party, net 817



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 18,019



4,927

Total assets $ 1,766,565



$ 1,636,487









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 1,057,467



$ 985,873

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 97,945



64,116

Dividends and distributions payable 9,502



8,514

Due to Ashford Inc., net 4,749



4,001

Due to related party, net —



224

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,172



1,633

Operating lease liabilities 61,168



—

Other liabilities 29,525



29,033

Total liabilities 1,262,528



1,093,394









5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,965,850 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 106,123



106,123

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 40,584



44,885

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 16



16

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,900,422 and 32,511,660 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 329



325

Additional paid-in capital 518,304



512,545

Accumulated deficit (155,024)



(115,410)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 363,625



397,476

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (6,295)



(5,391)

Total equity 357,330



392,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,766,565



$ 1,636,487



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 76,808



$ 74,358



$ 228,660



$ 218,304

Food and beverage 26,422



21,171



84,326



70,064

Other 15,652



13,317



52,920



44,085

Total hotel revenue 118,882



108,846



365,906



332,453

Other 2



—



7



—

Total revenue 118,884



108,846



365,913



332,453

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses:













Rooms 18,265



16,624



52,080



48,194

Food and beverage 20,721



16,171



62,325



49,078

Other expenses 36,201



32,058



111,431



95,490

Management fees 3,960



3,963



12,542



12,081

Total hotel operating expenses 79,147



68,816



238,378



204,843

Property taxes, insurance and other 7,690



6,835



20,356



18,516

Depreciation and amortization 16,831



14,474



51,991



42,291

Impairment charges —



—



—



71

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 2,650



2,508



8,170



6,928

Reimbursable expenses 645



529



1,906



1,448

Incentive fee (132)



1,380



77



2,241

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,995



1,316



5,426



5,240

Transaction costs —



—



704



949

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 328



304



366



304

Other general and administrative 1,247



1,461



3,267



2,695

Total operating expenses 110,401



97,623



330,641



285,526

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property (1,163)



—



(1,154)



15,711

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 7,320



11,223



34,118



62,638

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (48)



(81)



(149)



(146)

Interest income 249



540



898



970

Other income (expense) (114)



(64)



(370)



(190)

Interest expense (12,599)



(11,990)



(38,646)



(32,784)

Amortization of loan costs (1,047)



(1,094)



(3,248)



(3,157)

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (335)



—



(647)



(4,178)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (1,471)



2,158



(5,390)



(3,338)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (754)



(578)



(972)



(803)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,799)



114



(14,406)



19,012

Income tax (expense) benefit (155)



(740)



(1,493)



(2,514)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (8,954)



(626)



(15,899)



16,498

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,899)



(1,695)



(1,750)



(1,742)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,465



452



2,770



(1,075)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (9,388)



(1,869)



(14,879)



13,681

Preferred dividends (2,533)



(1,707)



(7,597)



(5,122)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (11,921)



$ (3,576)



$ (22,476)



$ 8,559

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.37)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.71)



$ 0.25

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 32,347



32,023



32,259



31,905

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.37)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.71)



$ 0.25

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 32,347



32,023



32,259



31,922

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.48



$ 0.48



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (8,954)



$ (626)



$ (15,899)



$ 16,498

Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 13,646



13,084



41,894



35,941

Depreciation and amortization 16,831



14,474



51,991



42,291

Income tax expense (benefit) 155



740



1,493



2,514

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 48



81



149



146

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (50)



(79)



(147)



(143)

EBITDA 21,676



27,674



79,481



97,247

Impairment charges on real estate —



—



—



71

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property 1,163



—



1,154



(15,711)

EBITDAre 22,839



27,674



80,635



81,607

Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 129



51



366



143

Transaction and management conversion costs 506



—



1,183



965

Other (income) expense 114



64



370



190

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 335



—



647



4,178

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 1,471



(2,158)



5,390



3,338

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 754



578



972



803

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,359



1,674



5,908



5,709

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 203



277



349



(667)

Advisory services incentive fee (132)



1,380



77



2,241

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



—



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 4



2



22



4

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 28,582



$ 29,542



$ 95,919



$ 98,923



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (8,954)



$ (626)



$ (15,899)



$ 16,498

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,899)



(1,695)



(1,750)



(1,742)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,465



452



2,770



(1,075)

Preferred dividends (2,533)



(1,707)



(7,597)



(5,122)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (11,921)



(3,576)



(22,476)



8,559

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 16,036



13,720



49,609



40,030

Impairment charges on real estate —



—



—



71

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,465)



(452)



(2,770)



1,075

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 48



81



149



146

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and sale of hotel property 1,163



—



1,154



(15,711)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (51)



(81)



(151)



(146)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 3,810



9,692



25,515



34,024

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,708



1,707



5,122



5,122

Transaction and management conversion costs 506



—



1,183



965

Other (income) expense 114



64



370



190

Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 213



226



651



376

Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 335



—



647



4,178

Amortization of loan costs 1,029



1,070



3,187



3,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 1,471



(2,158)



5,390



3,338

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 754



578



972



803

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,359



1,674



5,908



5,709

Legal, advisory and settlement costs 203



277



349



(667)

Advisory services incentive fee (132)



1,380



77



2,241

Uninsured hurricane and wildfire related costs —



—



—



412

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 5



2



24



4

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 12,375



$ 14,512



$ 49,395



$ 59,779

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.29



$ 0.34



$ 1.14



$ 1.40

Weighted average diluted shares 43,335



42,930



43,388



42,707



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Lender

Hotels

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-

Rate

Debt

Floating-

Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable TTM

Hotel

EBITDA(6)

Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield BAML secured

revolving credit facility

N/A

November 2019

Base Rate(3) + 1.25% to 2.50%

or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.50%

$ —



$ —

(1) $ —



N/A



N/A

JPMorgan

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

April 2020

LIBOR + 2.75%

—



67,500

(2) 67,500



$ 10,052



14.9 % BAML

See footnote

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.16%

—



435,000

(4) 435,000



46,636



10.7 % Apollo

Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

August 2021

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



42,500

(5) 42,500



9,972



23.5 % BAML

Hotel Yountville

May 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



51,000



51,000



6,151



12.1 % BAML

Bardessono

August 2022

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



40,000



40,000



5,800



14.5 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

April 2023

LIBOR + 2.65%

—



100,000



100,000



12,801



12.8 % BAML

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

January 2024

LIBOR + 2.10%

—



54,000



54,000



8,503



15.7 % Prudential

Capital Hilton and Hilton

Torrey Pines

February 2024

LIBOR + 1.70%

—



195,000



195,000



29,829



15.3 % BAML

Pier House Resort

September 2024

LIBOR + 1.85%

—



80,000



80,000



11,506



14.4 % Total













$ —



$ 1,065,000



$ 1,065,000



$ 141,250



13.3 % Percentage













— %

100.0 %

100.0 %







Weighted average interest rate













— %

4.29 %

4.29 %











All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the secured revolving credit facility. (1) This credit facility has two one-year extension options subject to advance notice, certain conditions and a 0.25% extension fee beginning November 2019. (2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in April 2019. (3) Base Rate, as defined in the secured revolving credit facility agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, San Francisco Courtyard Downtown, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.