Braemar Hotels & Resorts Set To Join The Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® And Russell Microcap® Indexes

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) (the "Company" or "Braemar"), announced today that the Company will be added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the U.S. broad-market Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. The additions will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021.

"We are pleased to be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® indexes which reflects our continued positive momentum and efforts to maximize value for our shareholders," Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect our addition to the indexes will help increase our visibility within the investment community as we execute on our strategic initiatives long-term."

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, remains in place for one year, measures the performance of the largest 3,000 publicly-traded companies in the United States. The Russell 2000® Index is the most common benchmark for small capitalization companies and the Russell Microcap® Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.