Braemar Hotels & Resorts Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, and will host a conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2093. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 9, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 3902715.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, August 2, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

