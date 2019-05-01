Braemar Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Autograph Collection Property In Philadelphia

Originally designed by prolific architect Philip Johnson in the Classical Revival Style, The Notary Hotel occupies a landmark in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia boasting sophisticated, 1920s-inspired decor and furnishings. The 15-story building dates to 1926 and is ideally located at 21 North Juniper Street, across from City Hall as well as one block from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and from Reading Terminal Market.

Building on the unique history of the property, formerly City Hall Annex, the new name, The Notary Hotel, puts a figurative stamp on a new kind of civil service and is a place where history meets the modern. The redesign was led by Premier Project Management and uses a combination of original finishes and stylish upgrades including marble floors, chandeliers, coffered plaster ceilings, and decorative bronze molding. The lobby will also unite elements of local history and culture by prominently featuring a historical collection of antique typewriters and a distinctive collection of pedestaled bronze art sculptures of vintage hats.

The Notary Hotel will feature 499 guest rooms. Additionally, with over 10,000 square feet of conference space throughout 12 event rooms, the hotel offers substantial meeting and banquet space. Further, with the introduction of the 3,000-square foot Junipers Ballroom, the landmark hotel is positioned to become a signature Philadelphia wedding and business location.



The new on-site tapas restaurant, Sabroso, featuring a multi-course menu highlighting tapas dishes, a variety of craft beer, cocktails and wines along with free standing seating arrangements, creates the perfect space for local foodies, hotel guests and visitors. Working with local brewer La Colombe, the on-site Sorbo coffee house will serve both signature classic blends and single-origin coffees as well as teas. The space for Sabroso and Sorbo occupies the first floor of The Notary Hotel, located at the North-East edge of Penn Square, the central heart of the city and a very high-profile, heavily-foot-trafficked street frontage.

The Notary Hotel also prides itself on providing guests with unique local aspects sprinkled throughout the property, including a signature lobby soundtrack drawing from Philadelphia's rich music history. A mix of Philly Soul, Hard Bop Jazz, and family friendly hip hop is in tune with the creative legacy and spirit of the city. Collaborating with local businesses, the in-room offerings will also prominently feature local brands while the public spaces will utilize local florists for events and personal orders.

Operating as the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, the hotel achieved an Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 77.5%, $185, and $144, respectively, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019.

"With its prime location across from City Hall, historical building designation and distinct amenities, the conversion of the hotel to an Autograph Collection property fills a desirable niche in the attractive downtown Philadelphia market," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to realizing enhanced financial performance from this property as a result of our significant investment."

