Braes Capital Acquires Cybersecurity Services Company Siege Technologies

HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braes Capital, a Houston based merchant bank, today announced the acquisition of Siege Technologies, a leader in high end cyber research and development for the federal market. This acquisition marks the beginning of Braes Capital's investment into protecting this country's critical infrastructure through acquisitions of key cyber companies and technologies.

"We believe Siege's capabilities along with other future acquisitions will bring new solutions to protect critical infrastructure in the federal market, energy market and financial services markets. We are pleased to add Siege as the cornerstone to providing more robust cyber solutions to the market," said Alex Clary, Managing Partner at Braes Capital. "We believe expanding upon what this brilliant team has developed has significant upside for its current and future customers."

"As demand for high end cyber solutions increases, we believe Siege is well resourced under our new investors to build broader solutions for our existing customers and potential new customers in key vertical markets," says Sam Corbitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Siege Technologies.

"As the market shifts to more threat-centric cyber solutions, we are excited to build on our extensive threat quantification research and engineering to build broader cyber solutions for global markets," said Joe Sharkey, CTO of Siege Technologies.

Nehemiah Security acquired Siege Technologies in 2016 along with other investments to build out their risk quantification offering. The cyber risk quantification market segment is increasing rapidly resulting in 200% annual growth for Nehemiah's Risk Quantifier™(RQ) SaaS revenue. By divesting Siege Technologies, Nehemiah will focus solely on helping business leaders rapidly and continuously quantify cyber risk in financial terms, which is critical to protecting and insuring what matters most within their business.

"Savvy business leaders are starving to understand how digital risk specifically impacts their business and what is the ROI on security spend," said Paul Farrell, CEO of Nehemiah Security. "Until now, this financial understanding of cyber risk was limited to organizations with large Risk Departments or outsourced to management consultants to quantify risk at a point in time. By automating much of this process, RQ enables businesses of all sizes to get real time risk in a matter of hours."

About Nehemiah Security

Nehemiah Security provides a simple SaaS solution, Risk Quantifier™ (RQ), that continuously measures financial loss associated with cyber risk to enable business leaders to make more informed business decisions. RQ automates cyber risk quantification in hours, not months. By reducing the effort and costs associated with quantifying risk, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a better understanding of risk and the ROI of security investments. Learn more about RQ and cyber risk quantification at nehemiahsecurity.com .

About Braes Capital

Braes Capital is a boutique advisory and merchant bank comprised of seasoned investment and banking professionals based in Houston, TX. Braes Capital provides advisory and governance roles in the projects and companies it acquires and partners with.

