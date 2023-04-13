BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Evolving at a Rapid Pace, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Genentech, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Others

The dynamics of the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies and incremental healthcare spending across the world.

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the BRAF BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to The Cancer Genome Atlas Network, the BRAF mutation occurs in approximately 50% of cutaneous melanoma and the most common being the V600E (valine to glutamic acid; 70–88% ).

of cutaneous melanoma and the most common being the V600E (valine to glutamic acid; ). Leading BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Highlight Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Bayer, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Genentech, Inc., BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Tesaro, Inc., MedImmune LLC, and others are developing novel BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma drugs that can be available in the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma drugs that can be available in the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma treatment include LENVIMA (lenvatinib), LN-144, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), BO-112, AV-MEL-1, Tremelimumab + MEDI3617, Olaparib, BAY2666605, TBX-3400, Ipilimumab + Axitinib, Atezolizumab, BVD-523, T-Vec, Selumetinib, SGN-BB228, Nivolumab, Crizotinib, Niraparib, MEDI0562 , and others.

and others. The emerging BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma therapies are in the mid-phase of their clinical trials and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops from melanin cells in the upper layer of the skin (epidermis) or similar cells found in moles (nevi). This type of skin cancer can send roots into deeper layers of the skin, and some of these microscopic roots can spread (metastasize), causing new tumor growths in vital organs. The most common driver in melanoma is mutant BRAF, which is found in 40-50% of patients with metastatic disease. BRAF mutations are found in other cancers, such as colon cancer, papillary thyroid cancer, and serous ovarian cancer, but at a much lower frequency than in melanoma.

Almost half of all patients with metastatic disease have BRAF mutations. The most common mutation, the V600E missense mutation, has been shown in clinical trials to be responsive to BRAF inhibitors like vemurafenib and dabrafenib. Other V600 BRAF mutations, such as V600K, have been shown to respond to BRAF inhibitors, while MEK inhibitors are effective in a subset of non-V600 mutations.

BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Melanoma incident cases

Melanoma type-specific cases

Melanoma stage-specific incident cases

Melanoma mutation-specific (BRAF, MEK) incident cases

Mutant metastatic melanoma age-specific incident cases

Total treated cases of BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma

BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Treatment Market

Melanoma treatment focuses on extending survival, eliminating cancer, shrinking or stopping the growth of known metastases, and controlling symptomatic or risky disease sites to provide comfort. Melanoma treatment options include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, intralesional therapy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Surgery, on the other hand, is considered an option in some cases.

Immunotherapy breakthroughs have resulted in significant progress in treating patients with advanced melanoma. Immunotherapy uses medicines to stimulate a patient's immune system to destroy cancer cells. Immunotherapies improve the body's ability to fight melanoma and other cancers by using synthetic versions of natural immune system proteins or by releasing tumor-attacking cells. When used alone or in combination, these therapies are effective.

Chemotherapy is no longer a first-line therapy because immunotherapies and targeted therapies produce far superior results. It is typically used when targeted therapies and checkpoint blockade therapies have failed, and it is occasionally used in conjunction with these other therapies. Radiation is rarely used to treat primary melanoma tumors. Still, it may be used to shrink tumors, reduce pain, and improve comfort and mobility in melanomas that have spread to the brain or other distant sites.

While there are more melanoma treatment options are available today than ever, even more, new approaches are being investigated. Researchers are working to refine therapeutic combinations and strategies to improve outcomes, building on today's strong forward momentum in understanding and treating melanoma. Advanced melanoma may be transformed from a fatal disease to a chronic, manageable, and even curable condition.

Key BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Therapies and Companies

LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Merck Sharp & Dohme/Eisai

LN-144: Iovance Biotherapeutics

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

BO-112: Highlight Therapeutics

AV-MEL-1: Aivita Biomedical, Inc.

Tremelimumab + MEDI3617: MedImmune LLC

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

BAY2666605: Bayer

TBX-3400: Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc.

Ipilimumab + Axitinib: Pfizer

Atezolizumab: Genentech, Inc.

BVD-523: BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc

T-Vec: Amgen

Selumetinib: AstraZeneca

SGN-BB228: Seagen Inc.

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Crizotinib: Pfizer

Niraparib: Tesaro, Inc.

MEDI0562: MedImmune LLC

BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Dynamics

The BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Drug combination therapy may result in more effective disease control. The efficacy of available drug classes, either as monotherapy or in combination, propels the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market growth. In addition, the introduction of novel drugs for neo-adjuvant therapy and a new class of therapeutic drugs to treat BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma and the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market will provide hope to melanoma patients as a therapeutic option and may have a significant positive impact on the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market.

Furthermore, the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market. Melanoma is associated with a number of comorbidities and risk factors, including skin necrosis, pain on the skin sore, and lymphoedema, a condition in which the patient's lymph nodes rupture and fluid accumulates in the limbs. Furthermore, the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the BRAF mutant metastatic melanoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Companies Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Highlight Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Bayer, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Genentech, Inc., BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Tesaro, Inc., MedImmune LLC, and others Key BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Therapies LENVIMA (lenvatinib), LN-144, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), BO-112, AV-MEL-1, Tremelimumab + MEDI3617, Olaparib, BAY2666605, TBX-3400, Ipilimumab + Axitinib, Atezolizumab, BVD-523, T-Vec, Selumetinib, SGN-BB228, Nivolumab, Crizotinib, Niraparib, MEDI0562, and others

Scope of the BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies

BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, BRAF Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

