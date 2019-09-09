Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) and Encourages Meredith Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019 ("the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 5, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On September 5, 2019, the company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which was well below analysts' expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time, Inc., which the company had acquired in January 2018, because the business was not as profitable as originally anticipated.

On this news, the company's share price fell $10.14 per share, or over 23%, to close at $33.68 per share on September 5, 2019.

The complaint, filed September 6, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the company had claimed; (2) that the company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

