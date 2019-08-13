Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) and Encourages Pluralsight Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) securities between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in May 2018. Less than a year later, Pluralsight completed a secondary public offering ("SPO") on March 6, 2019, wherein it sold 15.6 million shares at a price of $29.25 per share.

On July 31, 2019, Pluralsight announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter, disclosing that its billings growth rate had sharply deteriorated. The Company blamed its declining growth in billings on sales execution challenges and other issues with its salesforce. Pluralsight also disclosed that its Chief Revenue Officer was resigning. In response to these disclosures, Pluralsight's share price declined. The stock price fell $12.13 per share in a single day – a nearly 40% drop – to close at $18.56 per share on August 1, 2019.

The complaint, filed on August 13, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, Pluralsight misrepresented the Company's business outlook, particularly related to the company's salesforce and its ability to generate strong growth in billings. Specifically, the company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its billing projections. In addition, the company knew at the time of the SPO that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the company's sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

