Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of CenterState Bank, Delphi Technologies, Gilat Satellite Networks, and Stein Mart on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL), Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT), and Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT).

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)

Buyer: South State Corporation

On January 27, 2020 CenterState announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with South State Corporation. Per the merger agreement CenterState stockholders will receive 0.3001 shares of South State common stock for each share of CenterState common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that CenterState's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for CenterState stockholders.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

Buyer: BorgWarner Inc.

On January 28, 2020 Delphi Technologies announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with BorgWarner. Per the merger agreement Delphi Technology stockholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock for each share of Delphi Technology common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Delphi Technology's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Delphi Technology stockholders.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT)

Buyer: Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

On January 29, 2020 Gilat announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Comtech. Per the merger agreement Gilat stockholders will receive $7.18 in cash and 0.08425 shares of Comtech common stock for each share of Gilat common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in late 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Gilat's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Gilat stockholders.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT)

Buyer: Kingswood Capital Management, L.P.

On January 31, 2020 Stein Mart announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Kingswood. Per the merger agreement Stein Mart stockholders will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of Stein Mart common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Stein Mart's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Stein Mart stockholders.

