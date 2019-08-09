Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Condor Hospitality, Peak Resorts, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Acacia Communications on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., Peak Resorts, Inc, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., and Acacia Communications, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

Buyer: NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $318 million, Condor shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Condor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS)

Buyer: Vail Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $264 million, Peak shareholders will receive $11 in cash for each share of Peak common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Peak and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

Buyer: AXA Investment Managers

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, NorthStar shareholders will receive $1.68 plus the U.S. Dollar equivalent of €9.26 and £3.82 (projected to be $17.03) for every share of NorthStar common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether NorthStar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

Buyer: Cisco Systems, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 9, 2019 and valued at $2.6 billion, Acacia shareholders will receive $70 cash for every share of Acacia common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Acacia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

