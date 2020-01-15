Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dermira, Primo Water, Hexcel, and Pope Resources on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), and Pope Resources, A Delaware Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM)

Buyer: Eli Lilly and Company

On January 10, 2020 Dermira announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly in a deal worth about $1.1 billion. Per the merger agreement Dermira stockholders will receive $18.75 in cash for each share of Dermira common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Dermira's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Dermira stockholders.

To learn more about the Dermira investigation go to: https://bespc.com/derm/.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW)

Buyer: Cott Corporation

On January 13, 2020 Primo Water announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Cott in a deal worth approximately $775 million. Per the merger agreement Primo Water stockholders will receive $14 in cash for each share of Primo Water common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in March of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Primo Water's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Primo Water stockholders.

To learn more about the Primo Water investigation go to: https://bespc.com/prmw/.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

Buyer: Woodward, Inc.

On January 13, 2020 Hexcel announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Woodward. Per the merger agreement Hexcel stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of the combined company for each share of Hexcel common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Hexcel's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Hexcel stockholders.

To learn more about the Hexcel investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hxl/.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE)

Buyer: Rayonier, Inc.

On January 15, 2020 Pope Resources announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Rayonier in a deal worth approximately $554 million. Per the merger agreement Pope Resources stockholders will receive either 3.929 shares of Rayonier common stock, 3.929 units of Rayonier Operating Partnership LP, or $125 in cash for each share of Pope Resources common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Pope Resources' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Pope Resources stockholders.

To learn more about the Pope Resources investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pope/.

