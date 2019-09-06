Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Oritani Financial Corp., United Financial Bancorp, OMNOVA Solutions, and EMC Insurance Group on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT), United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK), OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN), and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)

Buyer: Valley National Bancorp

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 26, 2019 and valued at $740 million, Oritani shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for every share of Oritani common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

Buyer: People's United Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 15, 2019 and valued at $759 million, United Financial shareholders will receive 0.875 shares of People's United common stock for every share of United Financial common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether United Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

Buyer: Synthomer plc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, OMNOVA shareholders will receive $10.15 cash for every share of OMNOVA common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether OMNOVA and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

Buyer: Employers Mutual Casualty Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 9, 2019 and valued at $356 million, EMC stockholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMC common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether EMC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

